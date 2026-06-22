Highlights Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 22.06.2026
Mulder to Pooran, 4 runs
Mulder to Pooran, 6 runs
Mulder to Pooran, 4 runs
Viljoen to Pooran, no ball
Viljoen to Pooran, 6 runs
Silva to Pooran, 1 run
Silva to Pooran, 4 runs
Silva to Pooran, 0 runs
Silva to Pollard, 1 run
Silva to Pooran, 1 run
Silva to Pollard, leg bye
Viljoen to Pooran, 2 runs
Viljoen to Pooran, 0 runs
No ball. Pollard defends for 1 run.
Viljoen to Pollard, 0 runs
Viljoen to Pollard, 0 runs
Viljoen to Pollard, 4 leg byes
Hosein to Pooran, 0 runs
Hosein to Pooran, wide
Hosein to Pooran, wide
Hosein to Pooran, 0 runs
Hosein to Pooran, wide
Hosein to Pooran, wide
Hosein to Pollard, 1 run
Hosein to Pollard, wide
Hosein to Pollard, 0 runs
Hosein to Pollard, 2 runs
Hosein to Pooran, 1 run
Milne to Pollard, 0 runs
Milne to Pooran, 1 run
Milne to Pooran, 0 runs
Milne to Pooran, 0 runs
Milne to Pooran, 0 runs
Milne to Pollard, 1 run
Viljoen to Pollard, 1 run, appeal
Viljoen to Patel, wicket (lbw - Patel)
Viljoen to Patel, 4 runs
Viljoen to Pooran, 1 run
Viljoen to Pooran, 2 runs
Viljoen to Patel, 1 run
Silva to Pooran, 6 runs
Silva to Pooran, 4 runs
Silva to Pooran, 0 runs
Silva to Pooran, 2 runs
Silva to Pooran, 0 runs
Silva to Pooran, 4 runs
Hosein to Pooran, 1 run
Hosein to Patel, 1 run
Hosein to Pooran, 1 run
Hosein to Patel, 1 run
Hosein to Pooran, 1 run
Hosein to Patel, 1 run
Ferreira to Pooran, 2 runs
Ferreira to Pooran, 0 runs
Ferreira to Patel, 1 run
Ferreira to Pooran, 1 run
Ferreira to Patel, 1 run
Ferreira to Patel, 2 runs
Mulder to Patel, 1 run
Mulder to Pooran, 1 run
Mulder to Patel, 1 run
Mulder to Pooran, 1 run
Mulder to Patel, 1 run
Ferreira to Pooran, 1 run
Ferreira to Patel, 1 run
Ferreira to Pooran, 1 run
Ferreira to Patel, 1 run
Ferreira to Pooran, 1 run
Ferreira to Pooran, 0 runs
Viljoen to Patel, 4 runs
Viljoen to Pooran, 1 run
Viljoen to Patel, 1 run
Patel plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Viljoen to Pooran, 1 run
Viljoen to Pooran, 0 runs
Silva to Patel, 0 runs
Silva to Pooran, 1 run
Silva to Patel, 1 run
Silva to Pooran, leg bye
Silva to Pooran, 4 runs
Silva to de Kock, appeal, wicket (bowled - de Kock)
Milne to Patel, 4 runs
Milne to Patel, 0 runs
Milne to de Kock, 1 run
Milne to Patel, 1 run
Milne to Patel, 6 runs
Milne to Patel, 0 runs
Ferreira to de Kock, 0 runs
Ferreira to de Kock, 2 runs
Ferreira to de Kock, 0 runs
Ferreira to de Kock, 6 runs
Ferreira to Patel, 1 run
Ferreira to de Kock, 1 run
Milne to Patel, 0 runs
Milne to Patel, wide
Milne to de Kock, 1 run
Milne to de Kock, wide
Milne to Patel, 1 run
Milne to Patel, 0 runs
Milne to Patel, 4 runs
Milne to Patel, 0 runs
Ferreira to Patel, 1 run
Ferreira to Patel, 0 runs
Ferreira to de Kock, 1 run
Ferreira to de Kock, 0 runs
Ferreira to Patel, 1 run
Ferreira to Patel, 2 runs
Hosein to de Kock, 6 runs
Hosein to de Kock, 0 runs
Hosein to de Kock, 4 runs
Hosein to de Kock, 0 runs
Hosein to de Kock, 0 runs
Hosein to de Kock, 4 runs
Boult to Silva, appeal, wicket (run out - Silva)
Boult to Milne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Milne)
Boult to Milne, wide
Ugarkar to Milne, 1 run
Ugarkar to Milne, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Milne, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Milne, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Milne, wide
Ugarkar to Viljoen, 1 run
Ugarkar to Viljoen, 2 leg byes
Bosch to Milne, 0 runs
Bosch to Mulder, appeal, wicket (caught - Mulder)
Bosch to Hosein, 1 run
1 run
Ugarkar to Hosein, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Hosein, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Mulder, 1 run
Ugarkar to Mulder, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Hosein, 1 run
Ugarkar to Ranjane, appeal, wicket (caught - Ranjane)
Patel to Ranjane, 1 run
Patel to Mulder, 1 run
Patel to Ranjane, 1 run
Patel to Ranjane, review (out => ?)
Patel to Ranjane, 4 runs
Patel to Ranjane, 4 runs
Bosch to Mulder, 4 runs
Bosch to Ranjane, 1 run
Bosch to Mulder, 1 run
Bosch to Ranjane, 1 run
Bosch to Mulder, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Ferreira)
Patel to Ferreira, 1 run
Patel to Ferreira, 4 runs
Patel to Ranjane, 1 run
Patel to Ranjane, 2 runs
Patel to Ferreira, 1 run
Patel to Ferreira, 0 runs
Shepherd to Ranjane, 2 runs
Shepherd to Ferreira, 1 run
Shepherd to Ferreira, 0 runs
Shepherd to Milind Kumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Milind Kumar)
Shepherd to Milind Kumar, 4 runs
Shepherd to Ranjane, 1 run
Pollard to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Pollard to Ranjane, 1 run
Pollard to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Pollard to Milind Kumar, wide
Pollard to Ranjane, 1 run
Pollard to Ranjane, 2 runs
Pollard to Ranjane, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Ranjane, 1 run
Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Ugarkar to Ranjane, 1 run
Ugarkar to Ranjane, wide
Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Ranjane, 1 run
Patel to Ranjane, 1 run
Patel to Ranjane, 4 runs
Patel to Ranjane, 0 runs
Patel to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Patel to Ranjane, 1 run
Patel to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Shepherd to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Shepherd to Milind Kumar, 4 runs
Shepherd to Ranjane, 1 run
Shepherd to Ranjane, 0 runs
Shepherd to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Shepherd to Ranjane, 1 run
Patel to Ranjane, 1 run
Patel to Ranjane, 0 runs
Patel to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Patel to Ranjane, 1 run
Patel to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Patel to Ranjane, 1 run
Ugarkar to Ranjane, 1 run
Ugarkar to Ranjane, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 2 runs
Milind Kumar plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 6 runs
Bosch to Ranjane, 0 runs
Bosch to Ranjane, 6 runs
No ball, which will trigger another free hit. Ranjane plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
Bosch to Ranjane, wide
no ball
Bosch to Mukkamalla, appeal, wicket (caught - Mukkamalla)
Bosch to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Bosch to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Bosch to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Boult to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Boult to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Boult to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Boult to Milind Kumar, 4 runs
Boult to Milind Kumar, 4 runs
Boult to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Bosch to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Bosch to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Bosch to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Bosch to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Bosch to Mukkamalla, 4 runs
Bosch to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Boult to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Boult to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Boult to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Boult to Rossouw, appeal, wicket (bowled - Rossouw)
Boult to Rossouw, 6 runs
Boult to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Shepherd to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Shepherd to Mukkamalla, 2 runs
Shepherd to Mukkamalla, 4 runs
Shepherd to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Shepherd to Mukkamalla, 4 runs
Shepherd to Rossouw, 1 run
Boult to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Boult to Rossouw, 1 run
Boult to Rossouw, 0 runs
Boult to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Boult to Patel, 0 runs
Boult to Patel, 0 runs