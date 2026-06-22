Viljoen to Pooran, no ball

No ball. Pollard defends for 1 run.

Patel plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

Boult to Silva, appeal, wicket (run out - Silva)

Patel to Ranjane, review (out => ?)

5.5 nb

No ball, which will trigger another free hit. Ranjane plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.