Highlights Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 22.06.2026

T20AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
TEX
TEX

158

NEW
NEW

162

17.4
4

Mulder to Pooran, 4 runs

17.3
6

Mulder to Pooran, 6 runs

17.2
4

Mulder to Pooran, 4 runs

17.2
1

Viljoen to Pooran, no ball

17.1
6

Viljoen to Pooran, 6 runs

16.6
1

Silva to Pooran, 1 run

16.5
4

Silva to Pooran, 4 runs

16.4
.

Silva to Pooran, 0 runs

16.3
1

Silva to Pollard, 1 run

16.2
1

Silva to Pooran, 1 run

16.1
1

Silva to Pollard, leg bye

15.5
2

Viljoen to Pooran, 2 runs

15.4
.

Viljoen to Pooran, 0 runs

15.4
nb

No ball. Pollard defends for 1 run.

15.3
.

Viljoen to Pollard, 0 runs

15.2
.

Viljoen to Pollard, 0 runs

15.1
4

Viljoen to Pollard, 4 leg byes

14.6
.

Hosein to Pooran, 0 runs

14.6
1

Hosein to Pooran, wide

14.6
1

Hosein to Pooran, wide

14.5
.

Hosein to Pooran, 0 runs

14.5
1

Hosein to Pooran, wide

14.5
1

Hosein to Pooran, wide

14.4
1

Hosein to Pollard, 1 run

14.4
1

Hosein to Pollard, wide

14.3
.

Hosein to Pollard, 0 runs

14.2
2

Hosein to Pollard, 2 runs

14.1
1

Hosein to Pooran, 1 run

13.6
.

Milne to Pollard, 0 runs

13.5
1

Milne to Pooran, 1 run

13.4
.

Milne to Pooran, 0 runs

13.3
.

Milne to Pooran, 0 runs

13.2
.

Milne to Pooran, 0 runs

13.1
1

Milne to Pollard, 1 run

12.6
1

Viljoen to Pollard, 1 run, appeal

12.5
W

Viljoen to Patel, wicket (lbw - Patel)

12.4
4

Viljoen to Patel, 4 runs

12.3
1

Viljoen to Pooran, 1 run

12.2
2

Viljoen to Pooran, 2 runs

12.1
1

Viljoen to Patel, 1 run

11.6
6

Silva to Pooran, 6 runs

11.5
4

Silva to Pooran, 4 runs

11.4
.

Silva to Pooran, 0 runs

11.3
2

Silva to Pooran, 2 runs

11.2
.

Silva to Pooran, 0 runs

11.1
4

Silva to Pooran, 4 runs

10.6
1

Hosein to Pooran, 1 run

10.5
1

Hosein to Patel, 1 run

10.4
1

Hosein to Pooran, 1 run

10.3
1

Hosein to Patel, 1 run

10.2
1

Hosein to Pooran, 1 run

10.1
1

Hosein to Patel, 1 run

9.6
2

Ferreira to Pooran, 2 runs

9.5
.

Ferreira to Pooran, 0 runs

9.4
1

Ferreira to Patel, 1 run

9.3
1

Ferreira to Pooran, 1 run

9.2
1

Ferreira to Patel, 1 run

9.1
2

Ferreira to Patel, 2 runs

8.6
1

Mulder to Patel, 1 run

8.5
1

Mulder to Pooran, 1 run

8.4
1

Mulder to Patel, 1 run

8.3
1

Mulder to Pooran, 1 run

8.2
1

Mulder to Patel, 1 run

7.6
1

Ferreira to Pooran, 1 run

7.5
1

Ferreira to Patel, 1 run

7.4
1

Ferreira to Pooran, 1 run

7.3
1

Ferreira to Patel, 1 run

7.2
1

Ferreira to Pooran, 1 run

7.1
.

Ferreira to Pooran, 0 runs

6.6
4

Viljoen to Patel, 4 runs

6.5
1

Viljoen to Pooran, 1 run

6.4
1

Viljoen to Patel, 1 run

6.3
2

Patel plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

6.2
1

Viljoen to Pooran, 1 run

6.1
.

Viljoen to Pooran, 0 runs

5.6
.

Silva to Patel, 0 runs

5.5
1

Silva to Pooran, 1 run

5.4
1

Silva to Patel, 1 run

5.3
1

Silva to Pooran, leg bye

5.2
4

Silva to Pooran, 4 runs

5.1
W

Silva to de Kock, appeal, wicket (bowled - de Kock)

4.6
4

Milne to Patel, 4 runs

4.5
.

Milne to Patel, 0 runs

4.4
1

Milne to de Kock, 1 run

4.3
1

Milne to Patel, 1 run

4.2
6

Milne to Patel, 6 runs

4.1
.

Milne to Patel, 0 runs

3.6
.

Ferreira to de Kock, 0 runs

3.5
2

Ferreira to de Kock, 2 runs

3.4
.

Ferreira to de Kock, 0 runs

3.3
6

Ferreira to de Kock, 6 runs

3.2
1

Ferreira to Patel, 1 run

3.1
1

Ferreira to de Kock, 1 run

2.6
.

Milne to Patel, 0 runs

2.6
1

Milne to Patel, wide

2.5
1

Milne to de Kock, 1 run

2.5
1

Milne to de Kock, wide

2.4
1

Milne to Patel, 1 run

2.3
.

Milne to Patel, 0 runs

2.2
4

Milne to Patel, 4 runs

2.1
.

Milne to Patel, 0 runs

1.6
1

Ferreira to Patel, 1 run

1.5
.

Ferreira to Patel, 0 runs

1.4
1

Ferreira to de Kock, 1 run

1.3
.

Ferreira to de Kock, 0 runs

1.2
1

Ferreira to Patel, 1 run

1.1
2

Ferreira to Patel, 2 runs

0.6
6

Hosein to de Kock, 6 runs

0.5
.

Hosein to de Kock, 0 runs

0.4
4

Hosein to de Kock, 4 runs

0.3
.

Hosein to de Kock, 0 runs

0.2
.

Hosein to de Kock, 0 runs

0.1
4

Hosein to de Kock, 4 runs

19.2
W

Boult to Silva, appeal, wicket (run out - Silva)

19.1
W

Boult to Milne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Milne)

19.1
1

Boult to Milne, wide

18.6
1

Ugarkar to Milne, 1 run

18.5
4

Ugarkar to Milne, 4 runs

18.4
.

Ugarkar to Milne, 0 runs

18.3
.

Ugarkar to Milne, 0 runs

18.3
1

Ugarkar to Milne, wide

18.2
1

Ugarkar to Viljoen, 1 run

18.1
2

Ugarkar to Viljoen, 2 leg byes

17.6
.

Bosch to Milne, 0 runs

17.3
W

Bosch to Mulder, appeal, wicket (caught - Mulder)

17.2
1

Bosch to Hosein, 1 run

17.1
1

1 run

16.6
4

Ugarkar to Hosein, 4 runs

16.5
.

Ugarkar to Hosein, 0 runs

16.4
1

Ugarkar to Mulder, 1 run

16.3
6

Ugarkar to Mulder, 6 runs

16.2
1

Ugarkar to Hosein, 1 run

16.1
W

Ugarkar to Ranjane, appeal, wicket (caught - Ranjane)

15.6
1

Patel to Ranjane, 1 run

15.5
1

Patel to Mulder, 1 run

15.4
1

Patel to Ranjane, 1 run

15.3
.

Patel to Ranjane, review (out => ?)

15.2
4

Patel to Ranjane, 4 runs

15.1
4

Patel to Ranjane, 4 runs

14.6
4

Bosch to Mulder, 4 runs

14.5
1

Bosch to Ranjane, 1 run

14.4
1

Bosch to Mulder, 1 run

14.3
1

Bosch to Ranjane, 1 run

14.2
1

Bosch to Mulder, 1 run

14.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Ferreira)

13.6
1

Patel to Ferreira, 1 run

13.5
4

Patel to Ferreira, 4 runs

13.4
1

Patel to Ranjane, 1 run

13.3
2

Patel to Ranjane, 2 runs

13.2
1

Patel to Ferreira, 1 run

13.1
.

Patel to Ferreira, 0 runs

12.6
2

Shepherd to Ranjane, 2 runs

12.5
1

Shepherd to Ferreira, 1 run

12.4
.

Shepherd to Ferreira, 0 runs

12.3
W

Shepherd to Milind Kumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Milind Kumar)

12.2
4

Shepherd to Milind Kumar, 4 runs

12.1
1

Shepherd to Ranjane, 1 run

11.6
.

Pollard to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

11.5
1

Pollard to Ranjane, 1 run

11.4
1

Pollard to Milind Kumar, 1 run

11.4
1

Pollard to Milind Kumar, wide

11.3
1

Pollard to Ranjane, 1 run

11.2
2

Pollard to Ranjane, 2 runs

11.1
4

Pollard to Ranjane, 4 runs

10.6
1

Ugarkar to Ranjane, 1 run

10.5
1

Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 1 run

10.4
1

Ugarkar to Ranjane, 1 run

10.4
1

Ugarkar to Ranjane, wide

10.3
1

Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 1 run

10.2
.

Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

10.1
1

Ugarkar to Ranjane, 1 run

9.6
1

Patel to Ranjane, 1 run

9.5
4

Patel to Ranjane, 4 runs

9.4
.

Patel to Ranjane, 0 runs

9.3
1

Patel to Milind Kumar, 1 run

9.2
1

Patel to Ranjane, 1 run

9.1
1

Patel to Milind Kumar, 1 run

8.6
1

Shepherd to Milind Kumar, 1 run

8.5
4

Shepherd to Milind Kumar, 4 runs

8.4
1

Shepherd to Ranjane, 1 run

8.3
.

Shepherd to Ranjane, 0 runs

8.2
1

Shepherd to Milind Kumar, 1 run

8.1
1

Shepherd to Ranjane, 1 run

7.6
1

Patel to Ranjane, 1 run

7.5
.

Patel to Ranjane, 0 runs

7.4
1

Patel to Milind Kumar, 1 run

7.3
1

Patel to Ranjane, 1 run

7.2
1

Patel to Milind Kumar, 1 run

7.1
1

Patel to Ranjane, 1 run

6.6
1

Ugarkar to Ranjane, 1 run

6.5
.

Ugarkar to Ranjane, 0 runs

6.4
1

Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 1 run

6.3
2

Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 2 runs

6.2
2

Milind Kumar plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

6.1
6

Ugarkar to Milind Kumar, 6 runs

5.6
.

Bosch to Ranjane, 0 runs

5.5
6

Bosch to Ranjane, 6 runs

5.5
nb

No ball, which will trigger another free hit. Ranjane plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

5.5
1

Bosch to Ranjane, wide

5.5
1

no ball

5.4
W

Bosch to Mukkamalla, appeal, wicket (caught - Mukkamalla)

5.3
1

Bosch to Milind Kumar, 1 run

5.2
.

Bosch to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bosch to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

4.6
.

Boult to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

4.5
1

Boult to Milind Kumar, 1 run

4.4
.

Boult to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

4.3
4

Boult to Milind Kumar, 4 runs

4.2
4

Boult to Milind Kumar, 4 runs

4.1
.

Boult to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

3.6
1

Bosch to Milind Kumar, 1 run

3.5
1

Bosch to Mukkamalla, 1 run

3.4
.

Bosch to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

3.3
.

Bosch to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

3.2
4

Bosch to Mukkamalla, 4 runs

3.1
.

Bosch to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

2.6
.

Boult to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

2.5
.

Boult to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

2.4
.

Boult to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

2.3
W

Boult to Rossouw, appeal, wicket (bowled - Rossouw)

2.2
6

Boult to Rossouw, 6 runs

2.1
1

Boult to Mukkamalla, 1 run

1.6
1

Shepherd to Mukkamalla, 1 run

1.5
2

Shepherd to Mukkamalla, 2 runs

1.4
4

Shepherd to Mukkamalla, 4 runs

1.3
.

Shepherd to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

1.2
4

Shepherd to Mukkamalla, 4 runs

1.1
1

Shepherd to Rossouw, 1 run

0.6
.

Boult to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

0.5
1

Boult to Rossouw, 1 run

0.4
.

Boult to Rossouw, 0 runs

0.3
W

Boult to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

0.2
.

Boult to Patel, 0 runs

0.1
.

Boult to Patel, 0 runs