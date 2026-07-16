Highlights Washington Freedom vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 16.07.2026
Ugarkar to Maxwell, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run
Ugarkar to Maxwell, 1 run
Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Chaudhary, appeal, wicket (caught - Chaudhary)
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 4 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Chaudhary, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, no ball + 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Chaudhary, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run
Ugarkar to Gous, appeal, wicket (caught - Gous)
Ugarkar to Gous, wide
Ugarkar to Gous, wide
Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run
Ugarkar to Smith, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run
Ugarkar to Gous, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Gous, 2 runs
Boult to Gous, 1 run
Boult to Gous, 4 runs
Boult to Smith, 1 run
Boult to Smith, wide
Boult to Smith, 2 runs
Boult to Gous, 1 run
Boult to Gous, 6 runs
TS Dhillon to Smith, 6 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, 1 run
TS Dhillon to Gous, wide
TS Dhillon to Gous, 6 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, 6 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, 4 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, 6 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, wide
Pollard to Smith, 0 runs
Pollard to Smith, 6 runs
Pollard to Gous, 1 run
Pollard to Gous, 6 runs
Pollard to Smith, 1 run
Pollard to Smith, wide
Pollard to Smith, 6 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 4 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 6 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 6 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 6 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 6 runs
Shepherd to Smith, 1 run
Boult to Gous, 2 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 4 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 1 run
FOUR! Gous defends for 4 runs.
0 runs
Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run
Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run
Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run
Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run
Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run
Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 4 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 4 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run
Ugarkar to Smith, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, wide
Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run
Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run
Ugarkar to Smith, wide
Shepherd to Gous, 6 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 0 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 4 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 4 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 4 runs
Shepherd to Gous, appeal
Shepherd to Gous, wide
Al Hasan to Smith, 6 runs
Al Hasan to Smith, 6 runs
Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run
Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run
Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run
Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run
Ugarkar to Gous, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run
Ugarkar to Smith, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, 6 runs
Ugarkar to Smith, 4 runs
Boult to Gous, 0 runs
Boult to Gous, 0 runs
Boult to Gous, 4 runs
Boult to Gous, 2 runs
Boult to Gous, 6 runs
Boult to Smith, 1 run
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, wide
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 6 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, wide
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 4 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 0 runs
Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run
Al Hasan to Gous, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Gous, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run
Al Hasan to Smith, 6 runs
Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run
Al Hasan to Ravindra, appeal, wicket (caught - Ravindra)
Boult to Ravindra, 1 run
Boult to Ravindra, 4 runs
Boult to Ravindra, 0 runs
Boult to Ravindra, 0 runs
Boult to Smith, 1 run
Boult to Smith, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Ravindra, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run
Al Hasan to Ravindra, 1 run
Al Hasan to Owen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Owen)
Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run
Al Hasan to Owen, 1 run
Ravindra to Boult, 4 runs
Ravindra to Boult, 6 runs
Ravindra to Boult, 6 runs
Ravindra to Boult, review
Ravindra to Boult, 0 runs
Ravindra to Boult, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Ugarkar, appeal, wicket (caught - Ugarkar)
Dwarshuis to Ugarkar, wide
Dwarshuis to Ugarkar, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Ugarkar, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Ugarkar, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Boult, 1 run
Ravindra to Ugarkar, 0 runs
Ravindra to Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Singh)
Ravindra to Boult, 1 run
Ravindra to Boult, 0 runs
Ravindra to Boult, 4 runs
Ravindra to Singh, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Pollard, appeal, wicket (caught - Pollard)
Dwarshuis to Singh, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Pollard, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Singh, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Pollard, leg bye
Dwarshuis to Pollard, 4 runs
Ravindra to Singh, 0 runs
Ravindra to Singh, 0 runs
Ravindra to Shepherd, appeal, wicket (caught - Shepherd)
Ravindra to Shepherd, 0 runs
Ravindra to Al Hasan, appeal, wicket (caught - Al Hasan)
Ravindra to Pollard, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pollard, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 1 run
Pollard plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Netravalkar to Pollard, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 1 run
Ravindra to Al Hasan, 1 run
Ravindra to Al Hasan, wide
Ravindra to Pollard, 1 run
Ravindra to Al Hasan, 1 run
Ravindra to TS Dhillon, appeal, wicket (caught - TS Dhillon)
Ravindra to Pollard, 1 run
Ravindra to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Holland to Pollard, 6 runs
Holland to Pollard, 6 runs
Holland to Pollard, 6 runs
Holland to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Holland to TS Dhillon, 0 runs
Holland to Pollard, 1 run
Chaudhary to TS Dhillon, 4 runs
Chaudhary to TS Dhillon, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, appeal, wicket (caught - Pooran)
Chaudhary to Pooran, 6 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, 6 runs
Owen to Pollard, 6 runs
Owen to Pollard, 0 runs
Owen to Pollard, 6 runs
Owen to Pooran, 1 run
Owen to Pollard, 1 run
Owen to Pollard, 2 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Pollard, 1 run
Chaudhary to Pooran, 1 run
Chaudhary to Pooran, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, 6 runs
Owen to Pooran, 1 run
Owen to Pollard, 1 run
Owen to Pollard, 0 runs
Owen to Pollard, 6 runs
Owen to Pollard, 0 runs
Owen to de Kock, appeal, wicket (bowled - de Kock)
Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run
Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run
Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs
Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run
Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run
Maxwell to Pooran, 0 runs
Mehmood to de Kock, 0 runs
Mehmood to de Kock, 4 runs
Mehmood to Pooran, 1 run
Mehmood to Pooran, 0 runs
Mehmood to Pooran, 6 runs
Mehmood to Pooran, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to de Kock, 2 runs
Dwarshuis to de Kock, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to de Kock, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to de Kock, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to de Kock, appeal
Dwarshuis to de Kock, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Pooran, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Pooran, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Pooran, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Pooran, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Pooran, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Pooran, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to Pooran, 1 run
Dwarshuis to de Kock, 1 run
Dwarshuis to de Kock, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to de Kock, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to de Kock, wide
Dwarshuis to de Kock, 4 runs
Dwarshuis to de Kock, 6 runs
Maxwell to Pooran, 0 runs
Maxwell to Pooran, 0 runs
Maxwell to Pooran, 4 runs
Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs
Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs
Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Pooran, 1 run
Netravalkar to de Kock, 1 run
Netravalkar to de Kock, 6 runs
Netravalkar to de Kock, 0 runs
Netravalkar to de Kock, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Patel, appeal, wicket (run out - Patel)
Maxwell to de Kock, 6 runs
Maxwell to de Kock, 0 runs
Maxwell to de Kock, 0 runs
Maxwell to Patel, 1 run
Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run
Maxwell to Patel, 1 run