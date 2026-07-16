Highlights Washington Freedom vs Mi New York T20 Major League Cricket 16.07.2026

T20Fairfax, VA
WAS
WAS

270

NEW
NEW

266

18.4
6

Ugarkar to Maxwell, 6 runs

18.3
1

Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run

18.2
1

Ugarkar to Maxwell, 1 run

18.1
1

Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run

17.6
W

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Chaudhary, appeal, wicket (caught - Chaudhary)

17.5
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run

17.4
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 4 runs

17.3
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Chaudhary, 1 run

17.3
nb

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, no ball + 1 run

17.2
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Chaudhary, 1 run

17.1
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run

16.6
W

Ugarkar to Gous, appeal, wicket (caught - Gous)

16.6
1

Ugarkar to Gous, wide

16.6
1

Ugarkar to Gous, wide

16.5
1

Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run

16.4
.

Ugarkar to Smith, 0 runs

16.3
1

Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run

16.2
4

Ugarkar to Gous, 4 runs

16.1
2

Ugarkar to Gous, 2 runs

15.6
1

Boult to Gous, 1 run

15.5
4

Boult to Gous, 4 runs

15.4
1

Boult to Smith, 1 run

15.4
1

Boult to Smith, wide

15.3
2

Boult to Smith, 2 runs

15.2
1

Boult to Gous, 1 run

15.1
6

Boult to Gous, 6 runs

14.6
6

TS Dhillon to Smith, 6 runs

14.5
1

TS Dhillon to Gous, 1 run

14.5
1

TS Dhillon to Gous, wide

14.4
6

TS Dhillon to Gous, 6 runs

14.3
6

TS Dhillon to Gous, 6 runs

14.2
4

TS Dhillon to Gous, 4 runs

14.1
6

TS Dhillon to Gous, 6 runs

14.1
1

TS Dhillon to Gous, wide

13.6
.

Pollard to Smith, 0 runs

13.5
6

Pollard to Smith, 6 runs

13.4
1

Pollard to Gous, 1 run

13.3
6

Pollard to Gous, 6 runs

13.2
1

Pollard to Smith, 1 run

13.2
1

Pollard to Smith, wide

13.1
6

Pollard to Smith, 6 runs

12.6
4

Shepherd to Gous, 4 runs

12.5
6

Shepherd to Gous, 6 runs

12.4
6

Shepherd to Gous, 6 runs

12.3
6

Shepherd to Gous, 6 runs

12.2
6

Shepherd to Gous, 6 runs

12.1
1

Shepherd to Smith, 1 run

11.6
2

Boult to Gous, 2 runs

11.5
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run

11.4
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 4 runs

11.3
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 1 run

11.2
4

FOUR! Gous defends for 4 runs.

11.1
.

0 runs

10.6
1

Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run

10.5
1

Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run

10.4
1

Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run

10.3
1

Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run

10.2
1

Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run

10.1
1

Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run

9.6
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run

9.5
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 1 run

9.4
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run

9.3
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 4 runs

9.2
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 4 runs

9.1
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 4 runs

8.6
1

Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run

8.5
.

Ugarkar to Smith, 0 runs

8.4
4

Ugarkar to Smith, 4 runs

8.3
6

Ugarkar to Smith, 6 runs

8.3
1

Ugarkar to Smith, wide

8.2
1

Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run

8.1
1

Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run

8.1
1

Ugarkar to Smith, wide

7.6
6

Shepherd to Gous, 6 runs

7.5
.

Shepherd to Gous, 0 runs

7.4
4

Shepherd to Gous, 4 runs

7.3
4

Shepherd to Gous, 4 runs

7.2
4

Shepherd to Gous, 4 runs

7.1
.

Shepherd to Gous, appeal

7.1
1

Shepherd to Gous, wide

6.6
6

Al Hasan to Smith, 6 runs

6.5
6

Al Hasan to Smith, 6 runs

6.4
1

Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run

6.3
1

Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run

6.2
1

Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run

6.1
1

Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run

5.6
.

Ugarkar to Gous, 0 runs

5.5
1

Ugarkar to Smith, 1 run

5.4
.

Ugarkar to Smith, 0 runs

5.3
6

Ugarkar to Smith, 6 runs

5.2
6

Ugarkar to Smith, 6 runs

5.1
4

Ugarkar to Smith, 4 runs

4.6
.

Boult to Gous, 0 runs

4.5
.

Boult to Gous, 0 runs

4.4
4

Boult to Gous, 4 runs

4.3
2

Boult to Gous, 2 runs

4.2
6

Boult to Gous, 6 runs

4.1
1

Boult to Smith, 1 run

3.6
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 0 runs

3.5
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 0 runs

3.5
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, wide

3.4
6

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 6 runs

3.4
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, wide

3.3
4

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 4 runs

3.2
.

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Gous, 0 runs

3.1
1

Faisal Khan Ahmadzai to Smith, 1 run

2.6
.

Al Hasan to Gous, 0 runs

2.5
.

Al Hasan to Gous, 0 runs

2.4
1

Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run

2.3
6

Al Hasan to Smith, 6 runs

2.2
1

Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run

2.1
W

Al Hasan to Ravindra, appeal, wicket (caught - Ravindra)

1.6
1

Boult to Ravindra, 1 run

1.5
4

Boult to Ravindra, 4 runs

1.4
.

Boult to Ravindra, 0 runs

1.3
.

Boult to Ravindra, 0 runs

1.2
1

Boult to Smith, 1 run

1.1
.

Boult to Smith, 0 runs

0.6
.

Al Hasan to Ravindra, 0 runs

0.5
1

Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run

0.4
1

Al Hasan to Ravindra, 1 run

0.3
W

Al Hasan to Owen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Owen)

0.2
1

Al Hasan to Smith, 1 run

0.1
1

Al Hasan to Owen, 1 run

19.6
4

Ravindra to Boult, 4 runs

19.5
6

Ravindra to Boult, 6 runs

19.4
6

Ravindra to Boult, 6 runs

19.3
.

Ravindra to Boult, review

19.2
.

Ravindra to Boult, 0 runs

19.1
.

Ravindra to Boult, 0 runs

18.6
.

Dwarshuis to Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, 0 runs

18.5
W

Dwarshuis to Ugarkar, appeal, wicket (caught - Ugarkar)

18.5
1

Dwarshuis to Ugarkar, wide

18.4
.

Dwarshuis to Ugarkar, 0 runs

18.3
.

Dwarshuis to Ugarkar, 0 runs

18.2
.

Dwarshuis to Ugarkar, 0 runs

18.1
1

Dwarshuis to Boult, 1 run

17.6
.

Ravindra to Ugarkar, 0 runs

17.5
W

Ravindra to Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Singh)

17.4
1

Ravindra to Boult, 1 run

17.3
.

Ravindra to Boult, 0 runs

17.2
4

Ravindra to Boult, 4 runs

17.1
1

Ravindra to Singh, 1 run

16.6
W

Dwarshuis to Pollard, appeal, wicket (caught - Pollard)

16.5
1

Dwarshuis to Singh, 1 run

16.4
1

Dwarshuis to Pollard, 1 run

16.3
1

Dwarshuis to Singh, 1 run

16.2
1

Dwarshuis to Pollard, leg bye

16.1
4

Dwarshuis to Pollard, 4 runs

15.6
.

Ravindra to Singh, 0 runs

15.5
.

Ravindra to Singh, 0 runs

15.4
W

Ravindra to Shepherd, appeal, wicket (caught - Shepherd)

15.3
.

Ravindra to Shepherd, 0 runs

15.2
W

Ravindra to Al Hasan, appeal, wicket (caught - Al Hasan)

15.1
1

Ravindra to Pollard, 1 run

14.6
1

Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run

14.5
6

Netravalkar to Pollard, 6 runs

14.4
1

Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 1 run

14.3
1

Pollard plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.2
6

Netravalkar to Pollard, 6 runs

14.1
1

Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 1 run

13.6
1

Ravindra to Al Hasan, 1 run

13.6
1

Ravindra to Al Hasan, wide

13.5
1

Ravindra to Pollard, 1 run

13.4
1

Ravindra to Al Hasan, 1 run

13.3
W

Ravindra to TS Dhillon, appeal, wicket (caught - TS Dhillon)

13.2
1

Ravindra to Pollard, 1 run

13.1
1

Ravindra to TS Dhillon, 1 run

12.6
6

Holland to Pollard, 6 runs

12.5
6

Holland to Pollard, 6 runs

12.4
6

Holland to Pollard, 6 runs

12.3
1

Holland to TS Dhillon, 1 run

12.2
.

Holland to TS Dhillon, 0 runs

12.1
1

Holland to Pollard, 1 run

11.6
4

Chaudhary to TS Dhillon, 4 runs

11.5
4

Chaudhary to TS Dhillon, 4 runs

11.4
W

Chaudhary to Pooran, appeal, wicket (caught - Pooran)

11.3
6

Chaudhary to Pooran, 6 runs

11.2
4

Chaudhary to Pooran, 4 runs

11.1
6

Chaudhary to Pooran, 6 runs

10.6
6

Owen to Pollard, 6 runs

10.5
.

Owen to Pollard, 0 runs

10.4
6

Owen to Pollard, 6 runs

10.3
1

Owen to Pooran, 1 run

10.2
1

Owen to Pollard, 1 run

10.1
2

Owen to Pollard, 2 runs

9.6
4

Chaudhary to Pooran, 4 runs

9.5
.

Chaudhary to Pooran, 0 runs

9.4
1

Chaudhary to Pollard, 1 run

9.3
1

Chaudhary to Pooran, 1 run

9.2
4

Chaudhary to Pooran, 4 runs

9.1
6

Chaudhary to Pooran, 6 runs

8.6
1

Owen to Pooran, 1 run

8.5
1

Owen to Pollard, 1 run

8.4
.

Owen to Pollard, 0 runs

8.3
6

Owen to Pollard, 6 runs

8.2
.

Owen to Pollard, 0 runs

8.1
W

Owen to de Kock, appeal, wicket (bowled - de Kock)

7.6
1

Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run

7.5
1

Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run

7.4
6

Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs

7.3
1

Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run

7.2
1

Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run

7.1
.

Maxwell to Pooran, 0 runs

6.6
.

Mehmood to de Kock, 0 runs

6.5
4

Mehmood to de Kock, 4 runs

6.4
1

Mehmood to Pooran, 1 run

6.3
.

Mehmood to Pooran, 0 runs

6.2
6

Mehmood to Pooran, 6 runs

6.1
6

Mehmood to Pooran, 6 runs

5.6
2

Dwarshuis to de Kock, 2 runs

5.5
.

Dwarshuis to de Kock, 0 runs

5.4
6

Dwarshuis to de Kock, 6 runs

5.3
6

Dwarshuis to de Kock, 6 runs

5.2
.

Dwarshuis to de Kock, appeal

5.1
.

Dwarshuis to de Kock, 0 runs

4.6
6

Netravalkar to Pooran, 6 runs

4.5
6

Netravalkar to Pooran, 6 runs

4.4
6

Netravalkar to Pooran, 6 runs

4.3
.

Netravalkar to Pooran, 0 runs

4.2
4

Netravalkar to Pooran, 4 runs

4.1
6

Netravalkar to Pooran, 6 runs

3.6
1

Dwarshuis to Pooran, 1 run

3.5
1

Dwarshuis to de Kock, 1 run

3.4
.

Dwarshuis to de Kock, 0 runs

3.3
6

Dwarshuis to de Kock, 6 runs

3.3
1

Dwarshuis to de Kock, wide

3.2
4

Dwarshuis to de Kock, 4 runs

3.1
6

Dwarshuis to de Kock, 6 runs

2.6
.

Maxwell to Pooran, 0 runs

2.5
.

Maxwell to Pooran, 0 runs

2.4
4

Maxwell to Pooran, 4 runs

2.3
6

Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs

2.2
6

Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs

2.1
6

Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs

1.6
1

Netravalkar to Pooran, 1 run

1.5
1

Netravalkar to de Kock, 1 run

1.4
6

Netravalkar to de Kock, 6 runs

1.3
.

Netravalkar to de Kock, 0 runs

1.2
.

Netravalkar to de Kock, 0 runs

1.1
W

Netravalkar to Patel, appeal, wicket (run out - Patel)

0.6
6

Maxwell to de Kock, 6 runs

0.5
.

Maxwell to de Kock, 0 runs

0.4
.

Maxwell to de Kock, 0 runs

0.3
1

Maxwell to Patel, 1 run

0.2
1

Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run

0.1
1

Maxwell to Patel, 1 run