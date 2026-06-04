Match details Msc Maratha Royals vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai Premier League 04.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

MSC
MSC

152

SOB
SOB

156

Match Info

Match:Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 04, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Msc Maratha Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet