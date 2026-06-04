Match details Msc Maratha Royals vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai Premier League 04.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Mumbai Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, June 04, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Msc Maratha Royals Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Sobo Mumbai Falcons Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet