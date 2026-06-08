Match details Msc Maratha Royals vs Triumph Knights MNE T20 Mumbai Premier League 08.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

MSC
MSC

152

TRI
TRI

153

Match Info

Match:Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 08, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Msc Maratha Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Triumph Knights MNE Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet