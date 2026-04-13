Match details Sanpada Scorpions vs Belapur Blasters T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 13.04.2026

T20

SAN
SAN

242

BEL
BEL

138

Match Info

Match:Navi Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, April 13, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sanpada Scorpions Squad

Players
Bench

Belapur Blasters Squad

Players
BenchBende Soham, Bhoi Ganesh, Dombe Yuviraj, Gotsurve Prateet, Jadhav Rahul, Patel Indal, Shekhar Shashank, Shinde Yogesh, Singh Japjeet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet