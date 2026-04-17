Match details Thane Tigers vs Belapur Blasters T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 17.04.2026

T20

THA
THA

160

BEL
BEL

159

Match Info

Match:Navi Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, April 17, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Thane Tigers Squad

Players
BenchBarai Akhilesh, Gothi Dhruv, Gupta Shivam, Kahar Sunny, Kanojiya Piyush, Puranik Aryan, Thakkar Aryaman

Belapur Blasters Squad

Players
BenchBende Soham, Bhoi Ganesh, Dombe Yuviraj, Gotsurve Prateet, Jadhav Rahul, Patel Indal, Shekhar Shashank, Shinde Yogesh, Singh Japjeet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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