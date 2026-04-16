15.6 4 FOUR! 50 for Conway in emphatic style! Short, pitching outside off. Conway rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

15.5 1 Short ball, on line but angling across Shadab Khan. He moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily back behind square for one run.

15.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind square.

15.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Shadab Khan gets forward and flicks for a run.

15.2 2 Back of a length, on line but angling across Shadab Khan. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

15.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Conway gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

14.6 . Yorker, outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets forward and defends

14.5 2 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Shadab Khan advances and drives for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Khushdil Shah.

14.5 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching on leg and angled wildly across the batter.

14.4 1 Hasan Ali drops one in short, outside off stump. Conway gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Shadab Khan goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Shadab Khan creates room and cuts for four runs behind point.

14.1 6 SIX! Back of a length from Hasan Ali, pitching on leg and angled across Shadab Khan. He advances down the pitch and drives for six runs down the ground.

13.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Conway steps back and plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

13.5 1 Good length, outside off. Shadab Khan goes back and cuts late for 1 run behind point.

13.4 2 Good length, outside off stump. Shadab Khan goes back and cuts for 2 runs behind point.

13.3 . On a good line and length. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 2 On a good length, outside off again. Shadab Khan gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

13.1 6 SIX! Good length, outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs on the off side.

12.6 3 Good line and length from Hasan Ali. Shadab Khan gets on the back foot and flicks for 3 runs.

12.5 . Back of a length, on line once again. Shadab Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 . Very short ball, on line but angled across. Shadab Khan ducks

12.3 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Mhd Faiq rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Khushdil Shah

12.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mhd Faiq gets on the back foot and defends

12.1 1 Hasan Ali drops one in short, pitching outside off. Conway goes back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Conway rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run through point.

11.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Conway gets on the front foot and drives

11.4 6 SIX! Good length from Ali, pitching outside off. Conway advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.

11.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Mhd Faiq goes back and drives for one run straight down the ground.

11.2 . On a good line and length from Ali. Mhd Faiq goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 2 Good length, outside off. Mhd Faiq pushes forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Zampa. Mhd Faiq goes back and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

10.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mhd Faiq goes back and defends

10.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Conway pushes forward and inside edges for a run.

10.3 2 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Conway moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

10.2 1 Good length from Zampa, pitching outside off. Mhd Faiq moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

10.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

9.6 W OUT! Stumped. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Minhas gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive, Baig gathers, whips the bails off, and Minhas has to go

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Conway rocks back and drives through the leg side field for one run.

9.4 . On a good line and length from Ali. Conway moves onto the front foot and defends

9.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Minhas goes back and drives for 1 run.

8.6 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Conway goes back and eases a drive

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Minhas gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across. Conway rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

8.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.2 2 On a good line and length. Minhas moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs on the leg side.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Conway moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

7.6 1 Good line and length from Abbas Afridi. Conway pushes forward and drives through the on side field for one run.

7.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Minhas moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

7.4 2 50 for Minhas! Back of a length, on line. Minhas rocks back and plays a flick for a couple of runs behind square.

7.3 1 Dropped in short by Abbas Afridi, on line once again. Conway goes back and defends for 1 run.

7.2 1 Dropped in short by Abbas Afridi, on line. Minhas moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

7.1 1 Dropped in short by Abbas Afridi, pitching outside off. Conway goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

6.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Minhas pushes forward and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

6.5 1 On a good line and length from Zampa once again. Conway moves down the pitch and drives for a single run on the leg side.

6.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Minhas gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

6.3 1 On a good line and length from Zampa. Conway advances down the pitch and drives on the leg side for a single run.

6.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Minhas pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

6.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Conway gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

5.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Minhas gets forward and defends

5.5 4 And again! On a good length, outside off stump. Minhas advances and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

5.4 4 FOUR MORE! Khushdil Shah pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Minhas advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Minhas creates space and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

5.2 1 Khushdil Shah pitches one up, outside off stump. Conway pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run. Karachi Kings appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. Karachi Kings call for a review. The decision is upheld.

5.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Conway goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

4.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Minhas gets forward and defends

4.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Minhas goes back and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for 4 runs.

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and drives

4.3 1lb On a good line and length but angling across. Conway gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, resulting in one leg bye. Karachi Kings appeal, but Conway is given not out.

4.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Mir Hamza, pitching outside off once more. Conway goes back and late cuts behind point for four runs.

4.1 1 Back of a length from Mir Hamza, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.6 1 Good line and length once again. Minhas gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

3.5 4 FOUR MORE! On a good line and length from S Ali Agha again. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

3.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from S Ali Agha. Minhas rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length from S Ali Agha, outside off. Minhas rocks back and cuts for four runs.

3.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Conway goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

3.1 . Length ball, outside off. Conway rocks back and cuts

2.6 1 Back of a length from Mir Hamza, pitching outside off. Conway gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Conway goes back and plays a shaky flick

2.4 1 Mir Hamza drops one in short, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Minhas rocks back and pulls for one run.

2.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and defends

2.2 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Conway moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend, resulting in a leg bye. Karachi Kings appeal, however the umpire says not out.

2.1 1 Back of a length from Mir Hamza, pitching outside leg stump again. Minhas moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

1.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Conway rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side. The ball is misfielded.

1.5 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Minhas moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

1.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Minhas shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Minhas pushes forward and defends

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Minhas gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

0.5 . Good length from Mir Hamza, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Minhas rocks back and flicks for a run behind square.

0.4 4 Back of a length from Mir Hamza, pitching outside off stump. Minhas goes back and defends

0.3 . FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Minhas moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

0.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Conway goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind point.

0.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Conway goes back and drives back behind point for four runs.

19.6 . Back of a length from Mohammad Hasnain, pitching outside off stump. Abbas Afridi goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

19.5 W OUT! Mohammad Hasnain gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ali shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by Chapman on the off side.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching on a good line. Ali goes back and pulls for six runs.

19.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side. Good work in the field by Chapman prevents a boundary.

19.2 1lb Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ali. He goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in a single leg bye.

19.1 1 Fifty comes up for Hendricks! Yorker, on a good line. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

18.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ali moves onto the back foot and edges

18.5 2 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. Ali goes back and plays a pull for two runs.

18.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

18.4 W OUT! Faheem Ashraf breaks through! Short, pitching on a good line again. Khushdil Shah goes back and lofts a bad pull, and is caught by Chapman

18.3 1 Dropped in short by Faheem Ashraf, on a good line. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Hendricks gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

18.1 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off stump again. Khushdil Shah moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

17.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Khushdil Shah moves onto the front foot and drives for one run back through point.

17.5 W OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Gleeson drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Azam Khan gets on the back foot and skies a mediocre pull, and is caught by Minhas

17.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

17.3 1 Yorker, on line. Azam Khan pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

17.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Hendricks gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

17.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Hendricks pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

16.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Azam Khan rocks back but misses while attempting a pull

16.5 1 Good length, outside off once again. Hendricks goes back and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

16.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Azam Khan goes back and pulls for a single run.

16.3 . Good length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off stump. Azam Khan gets forward but misses while trying to play a sweep

16.2 . Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off. Azam Khan goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

16.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

16.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

15.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Hendricks pushes forward and drives through the off side for 1 run.

15.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run on the off side.

15.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

15.3 1 Dropped in short by Gleeson, outside off. Azam Khan goes back and slices a late cut behind point for a run.

15.2 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Hendricks. He moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

15.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind point.

14.6 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off once more. Azam Khan gets forward and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

14.5 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Hendricks goes back and cuts for a single run.

14.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

14.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off once more. Azam Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

14.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off once again. Azam Khan pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

13.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Hendricks advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

13.5 1 Good length from I Wasim, outside leg and angled across the batter. Azam Khan goes back and plays a flick for a run.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

13.3 . Good line and length from I Wasim. Azam Khan gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep. Islamabad United appeal, however the umpire gives Azam Khan not out.

13.3 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

13.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

13.1 1 Good line and length from I Wasim. Azam Khan rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

12.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Azam Khan pushes forward and drives through the off side field for one run.

12.5 . Back of a length from Mohammad Hasnain, outside off again. Azam Khan goes back and pulls sloppily

12.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Azam Khan gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs on the off side.

12.3 . Very short, pitching outside leg. Azam Khan ducks under it

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Hasnain, pitching near leg stump. Azam Khan goes back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

12.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Hendricks rocks back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

11.6 1 Good line and length once more. Hendricks rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

11.5 1 On a good line and length. Azam Khan gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

11.4 1 On a good line and length from I Wasim. Hendricks rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

11.3 1 Good length from I Wasim, outside off stump. Azam Khan moves down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

11.2 . Good line and length from I Wasim. Azam Khan rocks back and punches a drive

11.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Azam Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Azam Khan gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

10.5 1 Good line and length. Hendricks rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

10.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

10.3 . Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Azam Khan gets on the front foot and drives

10.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha advances and drives poorly, and is caught by Airee on the off side.

10.1 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Hendricks gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run.

9.6 2 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across S Ali Agha. He steps away and punches a drive for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Shadab Khan.

9.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha pushes forward and defends

9.4 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

9.3 1 Back of a length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks goes back and drives for 1 run.

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off once again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run on the off side.

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Hendricks gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.4 W OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump once again. Roy pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Chapman on the off side.

8.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Roy goes back and plays a cut for one run.

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Hendricks rocks back and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

7.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Roy moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hendricks gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

7.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Roy rocks back and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

7.3 3 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Hendricks goes back and plays a flick for three runs. Tidy fielding by Minhas prevents a certain boundary.

7.2 1 Mohammad Hasnain drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Roy gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off once again. Roy backs away and punches a drive for 6 runs.

6.6 2 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off stump once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot and cuts for two runs.

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Roy rocks back and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

6.4 1 On a good line and length. Hendricks rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

6.3 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump again. Roy pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for a run.

6.2 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off once again. Hendricks rocks back and flicks for a single run.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Roy gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.6 . Short ball, outside off stump once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot and inside edges

5.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Roy moves onto the back foot and eases a wild drive for 1 run.

5.4 1lb On a good line and length once more. Hendricks gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend, resulting in a leg bye. Islamabad United appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. Islamabad United call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Hendricks is not out.

5.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. Hendricks pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs.

5.2 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Hasnain. Hendricks gets on the back foot and defends

5.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Roy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for one run.

4.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Hendricks goes back and defends

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hendricks rocks back and plays a cut

4.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Roy gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Faheem Ashraf, outside off once again. Roy pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

4.2 1 Good length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off stump again. Hendricks pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Faheem Ashraf, pitching outside off. Hendricks goes back and cuts back through point for four runs.

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Roy gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

3.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hendricks gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.

3.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Gleeson, pitching outside off stump once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

3.3 . Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Roy pushes forward and eases a drive back behind point for 1 run.

3.1 . On a good line and length. Roy gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

2.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Roy gets forward and edges for a run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Roy backs away and drives for 4 runs through the off side. The ball is misfielded.

2.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length once again. Roy gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 6 runs.

2.3 1 On a good line and length. Hendricks goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and drives

2.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Roy moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run behind square.

1.6 W OUT! Gleeson gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Baig goes back and lifts a poor flick, and is caught by Haider Ali back behind square.

1.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

1.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Roy gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

1.3 . Good length from Gleeson, outside off once again. Roy pushes forward and defends

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Roy moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

1.1 1 Back of a length from Gleeson, outside off once more. Baig gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run behind point.

0.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Roy gets on the front foot and drives

0.5 . Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Roy pushes forward and plays a mediocre sweep

0.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Roy moves onto the front foot and defends

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Roy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Baig goes back and defends behind square for 1 run.