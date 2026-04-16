Results Score Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 16.04.2026

T20

KKI
KKI

150

ISL
ISL

153

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Minhas Sameer5836100161.11
Conway Devonwicket keeper533661147.22
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Zampa Adambowler40360900
Hamza Mirbowler30240820

Latest Highlights

15.6
4

FOUR! 50 for Conway in emphatic style! Short, pitching outside off. Conway rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

15.5
1

Short ball, on line but angling across Shadab Khan. He moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily back behind square for one run.

15.4
1

Short of a length, on line. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind square.

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