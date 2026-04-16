Results Score Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United T20 Pakistan Super League 16.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Minhas Sameer
|58
|36
|10
|0
|161.11
|Conway Devonwicket keeper
|53
|36
|6
|1
|147.22
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Zampa Adambowler
|4
|0
|36
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Hamza Mirbowler
|3
|0
|24
|0
|8
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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15.6
4
FOUR! 50 for Conway in emphatic style! Short, pitching outside off. Conway rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
15.5
1
Short ball, on line but angling across Shadab Khan. He moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily back behind square for one run.
15.4
1
Short of a length, on line. Conway rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind square.