International career

Sahibzada Farhan, born on March 6, 1996, is a talented Pakistani cricketer who began his domestic career in 2016. His aggressive batting and ability to adjust to different formats helped him earn a place in Pakistan's national team. In June 2018, Farhan received his first call-up to the national squad, marking a major step in his career. Later that year, in August, he was awarded a central contract by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the 2018–19 season, confirming his growing importance in the team.

June 2018: Farhan was selected for Pakistan's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series.

July 2018: He made his T20I debut against Australia in the final of the series.

December 2018: Farhan was part of Pakistan's team for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, where he impressed by scoring two centuries (100 runs each) in two days.

December 2024: Farhan played a T20 match against Zimbabwe, scoring 4 runs from 7 balls.

As of 2025: Farhan has played 9 T20I matches, scoring 86 runs with an average of 10.

Leagues Participation

Sahibzada Farhan has played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), one of the top cricket leagues in Pakistan. He has been part of different teams over the years.

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Farhan has played for Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, and Lahore Qalandars in the PSL. He played a big part in helping Islamabad United win their second PSL title in 2018. In recent years, his performances with Lahore Qalandars have shown his growth as a player in the league.

Year Team Notes 2017/18 Islamabad United Helped Islamabad United win their second PSL title. 2021/22 Karachi Kings Played 5 matches; scored 1 run in a loss to Peshawar Zalmi on February 13, 2022. 2023/24 Lahore Qalandars Scored 72 runs from 45 balls, including 4 boundaries and 4 sixes in February 2024. 2023/24 Lahore Qalandars Scored 62 runs from 43 balls against Quetta Gladiators on February 19, 2024.

Domestic career

Sahibzada Farhan started his domestic cricket career in 2016 when he played his first Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match for Peshawar. He has played for several teams in Pakistan's domestic leagues, including Balochistan, Faisalabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. Farhan had a strong performance in the 2017 Pakistan Cup, where he was the top run-scorer for Balochistan, with 331 runs in five matches.

In 2018, he joined Punjab for the Pakistan Cup and scored 155 runs in the opening match, earning the Man of the Match award. Farhan’s form continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he was the highest run-scorer in the 2021–22 National T20 Cup, with 447 runs. His consistent performances earned him the PCB Domestic Cricketer of the Year award in 2021.

In 2023–24, Farhan was named the captain of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited for the President's Trophy. He also played for the Dolphins in the 2024 Champions One-Day Cup, scoring 32 runs in a match against the Panthers. Farhan aims to be the top scorer in every tournament.

On March 16, 2025, Farhan scored an unbeaten century for Peshawar in the National T20 Cup. He helped his team chase down a target of 182 against Lahore Whites, scoring 114 not out off 59 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes.

Records and achievements

Sahibzada Farhan has earned several awards and set impressive records during his cricket career. His performances have stood out in both domestic and international matches.

2021: Named PCB Domestic Cricketer of the Year.

2017: Top scorer for Balochistan in the Pakistan Cup, scoring 331 runs in five matches.

2018: Scored 155 runs against Balochistan and was named Man of the Match.

2021-22: Top scorer in the National T20 Cup with 447 runs.

December 2024: Scored 4 runs off 7 balls in a T20 match against Zimbabwe.

August 2018: Awarded a central contract by PCB for the 2018-19 season, one of 33 players selected.

Personal life

Sahibzada Farhan, a well-known cricketer, keeps most of his personal life private. However, some aspects of his life are known to the public.

Family

Sahibzada Farhan was born in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. He grew up in a family that loved cricket. His family has always supported him in his cricket journey. While there is no public information about his wife or children, it is clear that family has played a key role in his success.

Finance

As of February 2025, Sahibzada Farhan's net worth is estimated to be $4.7 million.

Scandals

Farhan caused a stir before Pakistan's tour to Australia when he voiced his frustration about not getting the same chances as other players, even though he performed well in domestic cricket. He said his confidence remained strong, but he feared it might suffer if he didn’t perform well when given a chance.

Fans

Farhan is well-liked by younger cricketers, especially those who cannot afford costly training. In 2021, it was reported that Farhan helps young players by providing free equipment and training facilities. His fanbase on Instagram is 46,000 strong, showing his popularity.