Mohammad Amir Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Amir Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|12
|4
|Innings
|1
|10
|4
|Overs
|13.0
|66.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|6
|0
|Runs
|63
|419
|107
|Wickets
|0
|12
|3
|Avg
|0
|34.91
|35.66
|SR
|0
|33
|24
|Eco
|4.84
|6.34
|8.91
|BB
|0
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|12
|4
|Innings
|1
|10
|1
|Not outs
|1
|4
|1
|Runs
|10
|40
|7
|Balls Faced
|9
|57
|9
|Avg
|0
|6.66
|0
|SR
|111.11
|70.17
|77.77
|Fours
|1
|4
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|0
|Highest
|10
|19
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0