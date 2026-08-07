Mohammad Amir Khan

Mohammad Amir Khan

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Amir Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Peshawar Region

Rawalpindi Pindiz

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1124
Innings1104
Overs13.066.012.0
Balls---
Maidens160
Runs63419107
Wickets0123
Avg034.9135.66
SR03324
Eco4.846.348.91
BB031
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1124
Innings1101
Not outs141
Runs10407
Balls Faced9579
Avg06.660
SR111.1170.1777.77
Fours141
Fifties000
Sixies110
Highest10197
Hundreds000

Another Players

Tariq, Usman

Tariq, Usman

Khan, Imran

Khan, Imran

Mohsin, Mohammad

Mohsin, Mohammad

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Amin, Adil

Amin, Adil

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Muhammad Mohsin

Khan, Sajid

Khan, Sajid

Afridi, Abbas

Afridi, Abbas

Tariq, Abuzar

Tariq, Abuzar

Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad