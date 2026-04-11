Results Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Pakistan Super League 11.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
Latest Highlights
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16.6
W
OUT! Aamer Jamal breaks through! Aamer Jamal pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wellalage gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Yousaf on the off side.
16.4
1lb
Aamer Jamal pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Mustafizur Rahman pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.
16.3
4
FOUR! Full, on a good line. Mustafizur Rahman pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for 4 runs.