Results Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Pakistan Super League 11.04.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

97

LQA
LQA

173

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB

Latest Highlights

16.6
W

OUT! Aamer Jamal breaks through! Aamer Jamal pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wellalage gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Yousaf on the off side.

16.4
1lb

Aamer Jamal pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Mustafizur Rahman pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

16.3
4

FOUR! Full, on a good line. Mustafizur Rahman pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

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