16.6 W OUT! Aamer Jamal breaks through! Aamer Jamal pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wellalage gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Yousaf on the off side.

16.4 1lb Aamer Jamal pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Mustafizur Rahman pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

16.3 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Mustafizur Rahman pushes forward and plays a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Wellalage shuffles down the pitch and lifts a pull for one run back behind square.

16.1 . Back of a length from Aamer Jamal, pitching outside off stump. Wellalage pushes forward and punches a drive

15.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across Wellalage. He gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wellalage gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

15.4 . Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off stump. Wellalage rocks back and cuts

15.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Muqeem. Wellalage gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for four runs.

15.2 . Good length from Muqeem, outside off. Wellalage gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

15.1 2 Good line and length. Wellalage gets forward and lifts a paddle for 2 runs behind square.

14.3 . Good line and length. Wellalage gets on the front foot and finesses a glance

14.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wellalage goes back and glances behind square.

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Wellalage moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for four runs.

13.5 W OUT! Stumped. Good length from Muqeem, outside off. U Shah advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, Kusal Mendis whips the bails off, and U Shah is out

13.4 . Good length from Muqeem, pitching near leg stump and angled across. U Shah gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke behind square.

13.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Wellalage moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

13.1 . Back of a length from Muqeem, outside off. Wellalage goes back but misses while trying a cut. Peshawar Zalmi appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives Wellalage not out. Peshawar Zalmi call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

12.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Rana, on line again. U Shah goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

12.2 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Rana, pitching outside off. Usama Mir goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Kusal Mendis back behind square.

12.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wellalage moves onto the back foot and cuts late for a single run behind point.

11.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Wellalage gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for one run through the on side field.

11.4 W OUT! Muqeem gets one through! Pitching on a good line and length. Shaheen Shah Afridi steps back but misses while trying to play a cut, the ball gets through, and Shaheen Shah Afridi is bowled

11.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the front foot and drives

11.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

10.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Wellalage gets on the back foot and defends

10.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Wellalage moves onto the front foot and defends

10.4 . Bracewell now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Wellalage moves onto the front foot and defends

10.3 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sikandar Raza goes back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Mohammad Haris

10.2 4 FOUR! Bracewell now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and cuts for 4 runs.

10.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Shaheen Shah Afridi gets forward and drives down the ground for a run.

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and punches a drive

9.5 1 Back of a length from Muqeem, outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi goes back and cuts for a single run.

9.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a run.

9.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Shaheen Shah Afridi moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

9.2 W OUT! Muqeem finds a way through! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Asif Ali goes back but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, and the ball careens into the stumps

9.1 1 Good line and length once again. Sikandar Raza rocks back and flicks for one run.

8.6 . Good line and length. Asif Ali moves onto the front foot and flicks

8.5 . On a good line and length. Asif Ali gets on the back foot and flicks

8.4 W OUT! Bracewell breaks through! Around the wicket, good length from Bracewell, pitching outside off. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild drive, and is remarkably caught by Aamer Jamal on the off side.

8.3 1 Bracewell comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for a single run.

8.2 1 Bracewell comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Haseebullah Khan gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Babar Azam costing Peshawar Zalmi one run.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Bracewell, on line. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for 1 run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

7.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Haseebullah Khan goes back and finesses a glance for a run.

7.3 . Back of a length from Rana, on line. Haseebullah Khan gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

7.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Haseebullah Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 . Short, pitching on a good line. Haseebullah Khan rocks back but decides to just let the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

6.6 . Bracewell now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sikandar Raza gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Haseebullah Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

6.4 . On a good line and length from Bracewell again. Haseebullah Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket, , good line and length again. Fakhar Zaman advances down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Babar Azam down the ground.

6.2 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Sikandar Raza pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run down the ground.

6.1 1 Good line and length from Bracewell. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

5.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

5.5 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off stump once more. Sikandar Raza pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

5.4 W OUT! Rana breaks through! Short, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and skies a bad pull, and is caught by Samad

5.3 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off once again. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and cuts

5.2 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs behind point.

5.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique rocks back and defends

4.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and guides a glance for one run.

4.5 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Abdullah Shafique. He moves onto the front foot and paddles back behind square.

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bracewell, pitching on a good line. Abdullah Shafique creates room and skies a cut for 4 runs.

4.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Abdullah Shafique goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

4.3 . Good line and length. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

4.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run behind square.

3.6 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman rocks back and cuts late for 1 run.

3.5 2 Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves down the pitch and outside edges for a pair of runs behind point on the off side. Quality work in the field by Yousaf and Aamer Jamal saves a certain boundary.

3.4 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.3 . Short ball, pitching outside off but angled across. Fakhar Zaman rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

3.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Fakhar Zaman goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

3.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for four runs over the leg side field.

2.6 4 FOUR! Iftikhar Ahmed comes over the wicket to Abdullah Shafique. Good length, pitching outside leg. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and flicks a leg glance behind square for four runs.

2.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

2.4 3 Good line and length from Iftikhar Ahmed. Abdullah Shafique advances and drives poorly for three runs over the off side.

2.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

2.2 . On a good line and length from Iftikhar Ahmed once more. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and flicks shakily down the ground.

2.1 . On a good line and length. Abdullah Shafique pushes forward and defends

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman creates room and cuts behind point for four runs.

1.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Abdullah Shafique. He moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run back behind square.

1.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Naeem gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Muqeem down the ground.

1.2 1 On a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

1.1 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off stump. Fakhar Zaman gets forward and defends poorly

0.6 1 Iftikhar Ahmed comes around the wicket. Good line and length but angling across Fakhar Zaman. He goes back and defends for 1 run.

0.5 1 Iftikhar Ahmed comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Naeem gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.4 1 Good line and length from Iftikhar Ahmed. Fakhar Zaman advances down the pitch and slices a cut for 1 run.

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Fakhar Zaman shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . On a good length, outside off. Fakhar Zaman gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 . Length ball, outside off. Fakhar Zaman moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for four runs. Lahore Qalandars appeal for LBW, however umpire Wharf gives Iftikhar Ahmed not out. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. The decision is upheld.

19.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Muqeem gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

19.4 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Muqeem moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

19.3 W OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets one through! Around the wicket, yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Yousaf pushes forward and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside off. Iftikhar Ahmed gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.

19.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

18.6 W OUT! Mustafizur Rahman gets the wicket! Mustafizur Rahman pitches one up, on line. Aamer Jamal gets forward and drives averagely, and is caught by Abdullah Shafique down the ground.

18.5 . Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside off stump. Aamer Jamal moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

18.4 W OUT! Caught. Full toss, on line. Bracewell pushes forward and eases a shaky drive, and is caught by Asif Ali on the on side.

18.3 1 Dropped in short by Mustafizur Rahman, on a good line. Iftikhar Ahmed rocks back and pulls down the ground for a run.

18.2 1 Dropped in short by Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell goes back and pulls for one run.

18.1 6 DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sikandar Raza. That was a hard chance for Sikandar Raza.

17.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

17.5 2 U Shah now coming around the wicket to Bracewell. Full toss, outside off again. Bracewell gets forward and drives on the off side for a couple of runs.

17.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Iftikhar Ahmed gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

17.3 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length. Samad gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. Umpire Asif Yaqoob gives Samad out LBW, however Samad signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Samad is given out.

17.2 2 U Shah comes over the wicket to Samad. Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Samad moves onto the front foot and glances for two runs on the leg side.

17.1 1 Back of a length from U Shah, pitching on a good line but angling across. Bracewell goes back and edges for 1 run back behind square.

16.6 W OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the wicket! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across Kusal Mendis. He gets on the front foot and lifts a wild drive, and is caught by Abdullah Shafique down the ground.

16.5 2 Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching near leg stump and angling across Kusal Mendis. He steps back and guides a cut for a couple of runs.

16.4 1lb Yorker, on line. Bracewell moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick behind point, resulting in a leg bye. Lahore Qalandars appeal, but umpire Asif Yaqoob is unmoved.

16.3 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angled across Kusal Mendis. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend, resulting in a leg bye back behind point. Lahore Qalandars appeal for LBW, but umpire Asif Yaqoob says not out. Lahore Qalandars call for a review. The decision is upheld.

16.2 2 Short, outside off. Kusal Mendis goes back and cuts shakily for a couple of runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

15.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Bracewell goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

15.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bracewell pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

15.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

15.4 2w Wide. On leg stump. Bracewell goes back and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, however the ball beats Haseebullah Khan and runs away for a pair of wides. The ball is misfielded by Haseebullah Khan.

15.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Bracewell gets forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

15.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, on line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Abdullah Shafique down the ground.

15.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Kusal Mendis moves down the pitch and drives for one run.

14.6 1 Dropped in short by Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kusal Mendis. He gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a scoop behind square for six runs.

14.4 2 Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs over the off side field.

14.3 1 Short of a length, on line again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

14.2 2 On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward and lofts a shaky drive for a pair of runs.

14.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for one run.

13.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

13.5 1 Full toss, on line once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

13.4 . Good line and length from Usama Mir once again. Babar Azam shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 1 On a good line and length from Usama Mir once again. Kusal Mendis goes back and finesses a glance for 1 run behind square.

13.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, on a good line again. Kusal Mendis advances down the pitch and lofts a pull for six runs.

13.1 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

12.6 2 On a good line and length once more. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

12.5 6 SIX! Full toss, on line. Kusal Mendis moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs down the ground.

12.4 . 0 runs

12.3 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.2 1 Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.1 1 Babar Azam defends for a run.

11.6 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.5 1 Kusal Mendis defends for a run.

11.4 1 Babar Azam defends for one run.

11.3 6 SIX! Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

11.2 1 Kusal Mendis defends for one run.

11.1 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.6 1 Babar Azam defends for one run.

10.5 1 Kusal Mendis defends for 1 run.

10.4 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

10.3 1 Kusal Mendis defends for a single run.

10.2 . 0 runs

10.1 . 0 runs

9.6 1 Kusal Mendis defends for a run.

9.5 1 Babar Azam defends for a run.

9.4 . 0 runs

9.3 1 Kusal Mendis defends for one run.

9.2 . 0 runs

9.1 4 FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for four runs.

8.6 1 Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.5 1 Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.5 1 wide

8.4 . 0 runs

8.3 4 FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Babar Azam defends for a run.

8.1 . 0 runs

3.5 4 0 runs

3.4 1 FOUR! Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

3.3 4 Kusal Mendis defends for one run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 1 Kusal Mendis defends for 1 run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for four runs.

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 . 0 runs

2.1 W wicket (caught - Mohammad Haris)

1.6 1 Mohammad Haris defends for one run.

1.5 2 Mohammad Haris defends for a couple of runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.