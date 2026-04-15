18.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hardie rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

18.1 2 Back of a length, on line. Hardie goes back and tucks a glance for a couple of runs on the on side.

17.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

17.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hardie. He goes back and glances for one run back behind square.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

17.2 1 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump again. Hardie goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

17.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hardie pushes forward and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Hardie gets on the front foot and edges

16.4 2 Length ball, outside off. Hardie goes back and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the off side.

16.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Hardie moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. Quetta Gladiators appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives Hardie not out. Quetta Gladiators call for a review. The decision is upheld.

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for a single run.

15.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Hardie gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs.

15.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hardie rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hardie pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

13.3 1 Good length from Tariq, outside off again. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts for a single run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.

13.1 . Full ball, on line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam rocks back and glances for a single run.

11.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

11.5 1 Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a pull down the ground for a run.

10.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis goes back and cuts for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded costing a single run.

10.3 4 FOUR! Saud Shakeel pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Kusal Mendis gets forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

10.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam goes back and cuts for four runs.

9.5 . Good line and length from Tariq. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

8.6 . On a good line and length from Saud Shakeel. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive behind square on the leg side.

8.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length once more. Mohammad Haris advances and plays a bad drive down the ground. The umpire gives Mohammad Haris out, however the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is upheld, and Mohammad Haris is given out.

7.6 1 Back of a length from Joseph, on a good line. Babar Azam goes back and guides a glance behind square for 1 run.

7.5 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Babar Azam goes back and defends

7.4 1lb On a good length, outside off. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

7.3 1 Free hit. Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

7.3 nb No ball. Dropped in short by Joseph, on a good line. Babar Azam goes back but decides to let the ball travel through to Nafay untouched

7.1 1lb Pitching on a good line and length again. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

6.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Saud Shakeel. Mohammad Haris creates space and lifts a bad drive for a single run.

6.3 1 Saud Shakeel pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

6.2 1 Yorker, outside leg. Mohammad Haris advances down the pitch and edges for a run back behind square.

6.1 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.

5.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Mohammad Haris rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for a run.

5.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Haris rocks back and outside edges back behind square for a half dozen runs.

5.3 . Short of a length, on a good line once more. Mohammad Haris gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

5.1 1 On a good line and length from Joseph. Babar Azam pushes forward and flicks back behind square for one run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Mohammad Haris gets forward and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

4.5 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for one run.

4.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

4.3 1 Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field for one run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

3.6 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and drives averagely over the off side field for 2 runs.

3.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.

0.6 1b Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball trickles away from Nafay for a single bye. The ball is misfielded by Nafay costing Quetta Gladiators a single run.

0.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Babar Azam. He pushes forward and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

0.4 1lb On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Mohammad Haris. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

0.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Khan, pitching on leg and angled across. Mohammad Haris goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Dropped in short by Raza, outside off stump once again. Tariq gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull. The throw by Raza is impressive. undefined appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Tariq is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

19.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Abrar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for a run.

19.4 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off. Tariq gets on the front foot and edges for a run.

18.6 W OUT! Basit Ali gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Joseph pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Kusal Mendis on the leg side.

18.5 2 Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Joseph. He goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

18.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Abrar Ahmed advances and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Curran pushes forward and pulls averagely, and is caught by Yousaf

17.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Khan moves onto the front foot and lofts a cut for 4 runs.

17.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run.

16.5 1 DROPPED! Hardie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and drives for a run. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hardie.

16.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Hardie, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angling across Curran. He gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Hardie, pitching outside off stump. Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

15.3 6 SIX! Good length from Muqeem, outside off. Nafay gets forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

14.5 W OUT! Basit Ali breaks through! Short ball, outside leg and angling across. Nawaz goes back and edges, and is caught by Mohammad Haris

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Nafay rocks back and lifts a pull for four runs.

14.2 1 Nawaz pushes forward and pulls shakily for a single run.

14.1 . Short of a length, on line. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives

13.3 1 Back of a length from Hardie, on a good line. Nafay moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

13.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz rocks back and glances for a pair of runs on the on side.

12.4 2 Back of a length from Raza, outside off stump once again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs.

12.3 1 Raza drops one in short, pitching outside off. Nafay moves onto the back foot and skies a mediocre pull for a run.

11.6 1 Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off. Nafay goes back and cuts for a run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Nafay gets forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hussain gets forward and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Hardie down the ground.

11.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Hussain gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.5 1 Bracewell comes over the wicket. Good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

8.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Hussain gets on the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

8.4 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Nawaz. He rocks back and pulls averagely for one run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the front foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Basit Ali, outside off stump. Hussain goes back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a pull behind square for 1 run. The batters attempt an extra run, but Peshawar Zalmi appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

7.6 1 Muqeem pitches one up, on line. Hussain pushes forward and drives for a run.

7.5 W OUT! Muqeem gets one through! On a good line and length from Muqeem. Rossouw creates room, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Rossouw has to depart

7.4 1 Good length from Muqeem, on leg stump and angling across. Nawaz gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

6.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and drives for one run through the off side.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and glances for a run behind square.

5.3 . Good line and length. Nawaz pushes forward and plays a flick

5.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Nawaz moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

5.0 . On a good length, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.4 1 Good line and length. Rossouw gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

4.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rossouw rocks back and slices a cut for 2 runs.

4.2 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel goes back and guides a cut. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Yousaf and Iftikhar Ahmed.

4.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets on the back foot and cuts poorly for a run.

3.5 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

3.3 . Full, on line. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a sweep

3.2 . Bracewell pitches one up, on line. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive

3.1 4 FOUR! Bracewell pitches one up, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Iftikhar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

2.1 . On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives

1.5 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Rossouw. He pushes forward and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

1.4 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off once again. Rossouw goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

1.1 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick for 1 run back behind square.

0.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Rossouw gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

0.5 . Good length, outside leg. Rossouw moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.3 W OUT! Iftikhar Ahmed breaks through! Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Mohammad Haris on the on side.

0.2 . On a good line and length from Iftikhar Ahmed. Ali gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square.