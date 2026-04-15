Highlights Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 15.04.2026
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hardie rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.
Back of a length, on line. Hardie goes back and tucks a glance for a couple of runs on the on side.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hardie. He goes back and glances for one run back behind square.
Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and cuts behind point for 1 run.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.
Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump again. Hardie goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hardie pushes forward and drives down the ground for 2 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside leg. Hardie gets on the front foot and edges
Length ball, outside off. Hardie goes back and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Hardie moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. Quetta Gladiators appeal for a catch, but the umpire gives Hardie not out. Quetta Gladiators call for a review. The decision is upheld.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Hardie gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hardie rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hardie pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.
Good length from Tariq, outside off again. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts for a single run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.
Full ball, on line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick
On a good line and length. Babar Azam rocks back and glances for a single run.
Back of a length, outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.
Good length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a pull down the ground for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis goes back and cuts for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded costing a single run.
FOUR! Saud Shakeel pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Kusal Mendis gets forward and lifts a drive for 4 runs.
Pitched up, on a good line. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam goes back and cuts for four runs.
Good line and length from Tariq. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.
On a good line and length from Saud Shakeel. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive behind square on the leg side.
OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length once more. Mohammad Haris advances and plays a bad drive down the ground. The umpire gives Mohammad Haris out, however the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is upheld, and Mohammad Haris is given out.
Back of a length from Joseph, on a good line. Babar Azam goes back and guides a glance behind square for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off once again. Babar Azam goes back and defends
On a good length, outside off. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.
Free hit. Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.
No ball. Dropped in short by Joseph, on a good line. Babar Azam goes back but decides to let the ball travel through to Nafay untouched
Pitching on a good line and length again. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.
On a good line and length from Saud Shakeel. Mohammad Haris creates space and lifts a bad drive for a single run.
Saud Shakeel pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.
Yorker, outside leg. Mohammad Haris advances down the pitch and edges for a run back behind square.
Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.
Short of a length, on a good line once again. Mohammad Haris rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for a run.
SIX! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Haris rocks back and outside edges back behind square for a half dozen runs.
Short of a length, on a good line once more. Mohammad Haris gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend
Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.
On a good line and length from Joseph. Babar Azam pushes forward and flicks back behind square for one run.
FOUR! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Mohammad Haris gets forward and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.
On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Haris moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.
Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field for one run.
FOUR! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and drives averagely over the off side field for 2 runs.
Short of a length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball trickles away from Nafay for a single bye. The ball is misfielded by Nafay costing Quetta Gladiators a single run.
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Babar Azam. He pushes forward and glances for 1 run through the on side field.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Mohammad Haris. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.
FOUR! Dropped in short by Khan, pitching on leg and angled across. Mohammad Haris goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
OUT! Run out. Dropped in short by Raza, outside off stump once again. Tariq gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a pull. The throw by Raza is impressive. undefined appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Tariq is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart
Yorker, outside off stump. Abrar Ahmed moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for a run.
No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off. Tariq gets on the front foot and edges for a run.
OUT! Basit Ali gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Joseph pushes forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Kusal Mendis on the leg side.
Short ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Joseph. He goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.
Full, pitching on a good line. Abrar Ahmed advances and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.
OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across. Curran pushes forward and pulls averagely, and is caught by Yousaf
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Khan moves onto the front foot and lofts a cut for 4 runs.
Back of a length, outside off. Curran gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run.
DROPPED! Hardie pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Curran gets on the front foot and drives for a run. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Hardie.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Hardie, outside off stump. Curran moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angling across Curran. He gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Hardie, pitching outside off stump. Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Khan pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke
SIX! Good length from Muqeem, outside off. Nafay gets forward and drives down the ground for 6 runs.
OUT! Basit Ali breaks through! Short ball, outside leg and angling across. Nawaz goes back and edges, and is caught by Mohammad Haris
FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. Nafay rocks back and lifts a pull for four runs.
Nawaz pushes forward and pulls shakily for a single run.
Short of a length, on line. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives
Back of a length from Hardie, on a good line. Nafay moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz rocks back and glances for a pair of runs on the on side.
Back of a length from Raza, outside off stump once again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs.
Raza drops one in short, pitching outside off. Nafay moves onto the back foot and skies a mediocre pull for a run.
Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off. Nafay goes back and cuts for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Nafay gets forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hussain gets forward and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Hardie down the ground.
Pitched up, on line. Hussain gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Bracewell comes over the wicket. Good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Hussain gets on the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Nawaz. He rocks back and pulls averagely for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the front foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Basit Ali, outside off stump. Hussain goes back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a pull behind square for 1 run. The batters attempt an extra run, but Peshawar Zalmi appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely
Muqeem pitches one up, on line. Hussain pushes forward and drives for a run.
OUT! Muqeem gets one through! On a good line and length from Muqeem. Rossouw creates room, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Rossouw has to depart
Good length from Muqeem, on leg stump and angling across. Nawaz gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and drives for one run through the off side.
Pitching on a good line and length. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and glances for a run behind square.
Good line and length. Nawaz pushes forward and plays a flick
Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Nawaz moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick
On a good length, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.
Good line and length. Rossouw gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run back behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rossouw rocks back and slices a cut for 2 runs.
OUT! Run out. Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel goes back and guides a cut. He is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Yousaf and Iftikhar Ahmed.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Rossouw gets on the back foot and cuts poorly for a run.
SIX! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.
Full, on line. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a sweep
Bracewell pitches one up, on line. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive
FOUR! Bracewell pitches one up, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for 4 runs.
FOUR! Back of a length from Iftikhar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
On a good length, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and punches a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and drives
FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Rossouw. He pushes forward and flicks behind square for 4 runs.
FOUR MORE! Short of a length, outside off once again. Rossouw goes back and cuts for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a flick for 1 run back behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Rossouw gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 2 runs.
Good length, outside leg. Rossouw moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot
OUT! Iftikhar Ahmed breaks through! Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Mohammad Haris on the on side.
On a good line and length from Iftikhar Ahmed. Ali gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Ali gets forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.