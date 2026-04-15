Results Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 15.04.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

156

QGL
QGL

154

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Azam Babarbatsman7151100139.22
Haris Mohammadwicket keeper352851125
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Joseph Alzarribowler40321821
Ahmed Abrarbowler403107.7520

Latest Highlights

18.2
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hardie rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

18.1
2

Back of a length, on line. Hardie goes back and tucks a glance for a couple of runs on the on side.

17.6
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

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