Results Score Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 15.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Azam Babarbatsman
|71
|51
|10
|0
|139.22
|Haris Mohammadwicket keeper
|35
|28
|5
|1
|125
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Joseph Alzarribowler
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8
|2
|1
|Ahmed Abrarbowler
|4
|0
|31
|0
|7.75
|2
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.2
1
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hardie rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.
18.1
2
Back of a length, on line. Hardie goes back and tucks a glance for a couple of runs on the on side.
17.6
.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut