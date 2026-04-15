Match details Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators T20 Pakistan Super League 15.04.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

156

QGL
QGL

154

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, April 15, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

PlayersAzam Babar, Haris Mohammad, Mendis Kusal, Yousaf Farhan, Bracewell Michael, Ahmed Iftikhar, Samad Abdul, Hardie Aaron, Muqeem Sufiyan, Basit Ali Mohammad, Raza Ali
BenchAli Kashif, Baig Mirza Tahir, Dahani Shahnawaz, Islam Shoriful, Jamal Aamir, Mills Tymal, Muqeem Sufiyan, Rana Nahid, Shahzad Khurram, Subhan Abdul, Usman Khalid, Vince James

Quetta Gladiators Squad

PlayersHussain Shamyl, Shakeel Saud, Rossouw Rilee, Nawaz Hasan, Nafay Khawaja Muhammad, Curran Tom, Khan Jahandad, Ali Ahsan, Joseph Alzarri, Ahmed Abrar, Tariq Usman
BenchAkram Faisal, Akram Wasim, Bhatti Kashif, Guidugli Ben, Hampton Brett, Harper Sam, Jacobs Bevon, Johnson Spencer, Khan Bismillah, Khan Saqib, McDermott Ben, Minhas Arafat, Tariq Usman, Zaib Khan

Venue Guide

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