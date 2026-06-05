Highlights The Blaze vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Surenkumar, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Surenkumar, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Wraith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wraith)
Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Ballinger to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)
Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run
Ballinger to Austin, leg bye
Ballinger to Austin, 2 runs
Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs
Elwiss to Wraith, 0 runs
Elwiss to Austin, 1 run
Elwiss to Wraith, 1 run
Elwiss to Wraith, wide
Elwiss to Austin, 1 run
Elwiss to Wraith, 1 run
Elwiss to Austin, leg bye
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Wraith, bye
Charley Nicola Phillips to Wraith, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Wraith, 2 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)
Charley Nicola Phillips to Pavely, 2 runs
Knott to Austin, 4 runs
Knott to Pavely, 1 run
Knott to Austin, 1 run
Knott to Pavely, 1 run
Knott to Austin, 1 run
Knott to Pavely, 1 run
Knott to Pavely, wide
Elwiss to Austin, 0 runs
Elwiss to Austin, 6 runs
Elwiss to Pavely, 1 run
Elwiss to Pavely, 0 runs
Elwiss to Pavely, 4 runs
Elwiss to Pavely, 0 runs
Knott to Austin, 0 runs
Knott to Pavely, 1 run
Knott to Pavely, 0 runs
Knott to Austin, 3 runs
Knott to Austin, 2 runs
Knott to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 2 runs
Ballinger to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)
Ballinger to Redmayne, 0 runs
Ballinger to Austin, 1 run
Ballinger to Redmayne, 1 run
Higham to Redmayne, 1 run
Higham to Redmayne, 2 runs
Higham to Redmayne, 4 runs
Higham to Redmayne, 0 runs
Higham to Austin, 1 run
Higham to Redmayne, 1 run
Elwiss to Austin, 6 runs
Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run
Elwiss to Austin, 1 run
Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run
Elwiss to Austin, 1 run
Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run
Andrews to Austin, 6 runs
Andrews to Austin, 0 runs
Andrews to Austin, 0 runs
Andrews to Austin, 4 runs
Andrews to Redmayne, 1 run
Andrews to Austin, 1 run
Higham to Austin, 1 run
Higham to Redmayne, 1 run
Higham to Redmayne, 2 runs
Higham to Redmayne, 0 runs
Higham to Austin, 1 run
Higham to Redmayne, 1 run
Andrews to Redmayne, 1 run
Andrews to Austin, leg bye
Andrews to Austin, 4 runs
Andrews to Austin, 2 runs
Andrews to Austin, 0 runs
Andrews to Austin, 0 runs
Knott to Austin, 1 run
Knott to Redmayne, 1 run
Knott to Redmayne, 0 runs
Knott to Austin, 1 run
Knott to Redmayne, 1 run
Knott to Redmayne, 0 runs
Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run
Elwiss to Austin, 1 run
Elwiss to Austin, 0 runs
Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run
Elwiss to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (bowled - Freeborn)
Elwiss to Freeborn, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 1 run
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 1 run
Knott to Austin, 1 run
Knott to Austin, 4 runs
Knott to Freeborn, 1 run
Knott to Freeborn, 0 runs
Knott to Austin, 1 run
Knott to Freeborn, 1 run
Ballinger to Austin, 4 runs
Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ballinger to Freeborn, 4 runs
Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 0 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, wide
Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 4 runs
Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 1 run
Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs
Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs
Ballinger to Freeborn, 1 run
Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ballinger to Austin, 1 run
Ballinger to Austin, wide
Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Ballinger, bye
Mary Taylor to Ballinger, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Ballinger, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Ballinger, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Ballinger, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Thanawala, 1 run
Stonehouse to Ballinger, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Ballinger, 0 runs
1 run
Stonehouse to Thanawala, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Ballinger, 1 run
Stonehouse to Ballinger, 0 runs
Davis to Ballinger, 1 run
Davis to Ballinger, 0 runs
Davis to Ballinger, 0 runs
Davis to Thanawala, 1 run
Davis to Ballinger, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Higham)
Mary Taylor to Thanawala, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Jones, wicket (lbw - Jones)
Mary Taylor to Jones, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Higham, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Jones, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Higham, 1 run
Surenkumar to Higham, 1 run
Surenkumar to Higham, 1 run
Surenkumar to Higham, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Higham, 4 runs
Baker to Jones, 4 runs
Baker to Jones, 4 runs
Baker to Jones, 0 runs
Baker to Jones, 0 runs
Baker to Higham, 1 run
Baker to Higham, wide
Baker to Higham, 0 runs
Davis to Higham, 1 run
Davis to Jones, 1 run
Davis to Higham, 1 run
Davis to Jones, 1 run
Davis to Jones, 4 runs
Davis to Jones, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Jones, 1 run
Stonehouse to Higham, 1 run
Stonehouse to Jones, 1 run
Stonehouse to Jones, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Higham, 1 run
Stonehouse to Higham, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Jones, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Higham, 1 run
Surenkumar to Higham, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run
Surenkumar to Higham, 1 run
Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run
Baker to Higham, 0 runs
Baker to Higham, 2 runs
Davis to Claridge, 1 run
Davis to Jones, 1 run
Davis to Jones, 0 runs
Davis to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)
Davis to Elwiss, 0 runs
Davis to Elwiss, 4 runs
Baker to Claridge, 0 runs
Baker to Elwiss, 1 run
Baker to Elwiss, 0 runs
Baker to Claridge, 1 run
Baker to Elwiss, 1 run
Baker to Elwiss, 0 runs
Davis to Elwiss, 1 run
Davis to Claridge, 1 run
Davis to Claridge, 0 runs
Davis to Knott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Knott)
Davis to Knott, 0 runs
Davis to Knott, 2 runs
Baker to Knott, 1 run
Baker to Knott, 0 runs
Baker to Elwiss, 1 run
Baker to Elwiss, 0 runs
Baker to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beaumont)
Baker to Beaumont, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Knott, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Knott, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Knott, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Knott, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Knott, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Beaumont, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Knott, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Kelly, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kelly)
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Kelly, wide
Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 3 wides
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Pavely to Kelly, 1 run
Pavely to Kelly, 5 wides
Pavely to Kelly, 4 runs
Pavely to Kelly, 0 runs
Pavely to Kelly, 4 runs
Pavely to Kelly, 4 runs
Pavely to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run
Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 5 wides
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 1 run
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run
Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs