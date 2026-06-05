Highlights The Blaze vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

BLA
BLA

151

WAR
WAR

140

19.6
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 1 run

19.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

19.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Surenkumar, 1 run

19.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 1 run

19.2
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Surenkumar, 1 run

19.1
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Wraith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wraith)

18.6
.

Ballinger to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

18.5
W

Ballinger to Austin, appeal, wicket (caught - Austin)

18.4
1

Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run

18.3
1

Ballinger to Austin, leg bye

18.2
2

Ballinger to Austin, 2 runs

18.1
.

Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs

17.6
.

Elwiss to Wraith, 0 runs

17.5
1

Elwiss to Austin, 1 run

17.4
1

Elwiss to Wraith, 1 run

17.4
1

Elwiss to Wraith, wide

17.3
1

Elwiss to Austin, 1 run

17.2
1

Elwiss to Wraith, 1 run

17.1
1

Elwiss to Austin, leg bye

16.6
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 1 run

16.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Wraith, bye

16.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Wraith, 0 runs

16.3
2

Charley Nicola Phillips to Wraith, 2 runs

16.2
W

Charley Nicola Phillips to Pavely, appeal, wicket (caught - Pavely)

16.1
2

Charley Nicola Phillips to Pavely, 2 runs

15.6
4

Knott to Austin, 4 runs

15.5
1

Knott to Pavely, 1 run

15.4
1

Knott to Austin, 1 run

15.3
1

Knott to Pavely, 1 run

15.2
1

Knott to Austin, 1 run

15.1
1

Knott to Pavely, 1 run

15.1
1

Knott to Pavely, wide

14.6
.

Elwiss to Austin, 0 runs

14.5
6

Elwiss to Austin, 6 runs

14.4
1

Elwiss to Pavely, 1 run

14.3
.

Elwiss to Pavely, 0 runs

14.2
4

Elwiss to Pavely, 4 runs

14.1
.

Elwiss to Pavely, 0 runs

13.6
.

Knott to Austin, 0 runs

13.5
1

Knott to Pavely, 1 run

13.4
.

Knott to Pavely, 0 runs

13.3
3

Knott to Austin, 3 runs

13.2
2

Knott to Austin, 2 runs

13.1
1

Knott to Pavely, 1 run

12.6
1

Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run

12.5
2

Ballinger to Pavely, 2 runs

12.4
W

Ballinger to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (caught - Redmayne)

12.3
.

Ballinger to Redmayne, 0 runs

12.2
1

Ballinger to Austin, 1 run

12.1
1

Ballinger to Redmayne, 1 run

11.6
1

Higham to Redmayne, 1 run

11.5
2

Higham to Redmayne, 2 runs

11.4
4

Higham to Redmayne, 4 runs

11.3
.

Higham to Redmayne, 0 runs

11.2
1

Higham to Austin, 1 run

11.1
1

Higham to Redmayne, 1 run

10.6
6

Elwiss to Austin, 6 runs

10.5
1

Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run

10.4
1

Elwiss to Austin, 1 run

10.3
1

Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run

10.2
1

Elwiss to Austin, 1 run

10.1
1

Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run

9.6
6

Andrews to Austin, 6 runs

9.5
.

Andrews to Austin, 0 runs

9.4
.

Andrews to Austin, 0 runs

9.3
4

Andrews to Austin, 4 runs

9.2
1

Andrews to Redmayne, 1 run

9.1
1

Andrews to Austin, 1 run

8.6
1

Higham to Austin, 1 run

8.5
1

Higham to Redmayne, 1 run

8.4
2

Higham to Redmayne, 2 runs

8.3
.

Higham to Redmayne, 0 runs

8.2
1

Higham to Austin, 1 run

8.1
1

Higham to Redmayne, 1 run

7.6
1

Andrews to Redmayne, 1 run

7.5
1

Andrews to Austin, leg bye

7.4
4

Andrews to Austin, 4 runs

7.3
2

Andrews to Austin, 2 runs

7.2
.

Andrews to Austin, 0 runs

7.1
.

Andrews to Austin, 0 runs

6.6
1

Knott to Austin, 1 run

6.5
1

Knott to Redmayne, 1 run

6.4
.

Knott to Redmayne, 0 runs

6.3
1

Knott to Austin, 1 run

6.2
1

Knott to Redmayne, 1 run

6.1
.

Knott to Redmayne, 0 runs

5.6
1

Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run

5.5
1

Elwiss to Austin, 1 run

5.4
.

Elwiss to Austin, 0 runs

5.3
1

Elwiss to Redmayne, 1 run

5.2
W

Elwiss to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (bowled - Freeborn)

5.1
.

Elwiss to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.6
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 1 run

4.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, wide

4.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.2
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 1 run

3.6
1

Knott to Austin, 1 run

3.5
4

Knott to Austin, 4 runs

3.4
1

Knott to Freeborn, 1 run

3.3
.

Knott to Freeborn, 0 runs

3.2
1

Knott to Austin, 1 run

3.1
1

Knott to Freeborn, 1 run

2.6
4

Ballinger to Austin, 4 runs

2.5
1

Freeborn plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

2.4
.

Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.3
.

Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.2
4

Ballinger to Freeborn, 4 runs

2.1
.

Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs

1.6
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 4 runs

1.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 0 runs

1.5
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, wide

1.4
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 0 runs

1.3
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 0 runs

1.3
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, wide

1.2
4

Charley Nicola Phillips to Austin, 4 runs

1.1
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Freeborn, 1 run

0.6
.

Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs

0.5
.

Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs

0.4
1

Ballinger to Freeborn, 1 run

0.3
.

Ballinger to Freeborn, 0 runs

0.2
1

Ballinger to Austin, 1 run

0.2
1

Ballinger to Austin, wide

0.1
.

Ballinger to Austin, 0 runs

19.6
1

Mary Taylor to Ballinger, bye

19.5
2

Mary Taylor to Ballinger, 2 runs

19.4
2

Mary Taylor to Ballinger, 2 runs

19.3
4

Mary Taylor to Ballinger, 4 runs

19.2
2

Mary Taylor to Ballinger, 2 runs

19.1
1

Mary Taylor to Thanawala, 1 run

18.6
4

Stonehouse to Ballinger, 4 runs

18.5
.

Stonehouse to Ballinger, 0 runs

18.4
1

1 run

18.3
.

Stonehouse to Thanawala, 0 runs

18.2
1

Stonehouse to Ballinger, 1 run

18.1
.

Stonehouse to Ballinger, 0 runs

17.6
1

Davis to Ballinger, 1 run

17.5
.

Davis to Ballinger, 0 runs

17.4
.

Davis to Ballinger, 0 runs

17.3
1

Davis to Thanawala, 1 run

17.2
1

Davis to Ballinger, 1 run

17.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Higham)

16.6
2

Mary Taylor to Thanawala, 2 runs

16.5
W

Mary Taylor to Jones, wicket (lbw - Jones)

16.4
.

Mary Taylor to Jones, 0 runs

16.3
1

Mary Taylor to Higham, 1 run

16.2
1

Mary Taylor to Jones, 1 run

16.1
1

Mary Taylor to Higham, 1 run

15.6
1

Surenkumar to Higham, 1 run

15.3
1

Surenkumar to Higham, 1 run

15.2
2

Surenkumar to Higham, 2 runs

15.1
4

Surenkumar to Higham, 4 runs

14.6
4

Baker to Jones, 4 runs

14.5
4

Baker to Jones, 4 runs

14.4
.

Baker to Jones, 0 runs

14.3
.

Baker to Jones, 0 runs

14.2
1

Baker to Higham, 1 run

14.2
1

Baker to Higham, wide

14.1
.

Baker to Higham, 0 runs

13.6
1

Davis to Higham, 1 run

13.5
1

Davis to Jones, 1 run

13.4
1

Davis to Higham, 1 run

13.3
1

Davis to Jones, 1 run

13.2
4

Davis to Jones, 4 runs

13.1
2

Davis to Jones, 2 runs

12.6
1

Stonehouse to Jones, 1 run

12.5
1

Stonehouse to Higham, 1 run

12.4
1

Stonehouse to Jones, 1 run

12.3
4

Stonehouse to Jones, 4 runs

12.2
1

Stonehouse to Higham, 1 run

12.1
.

Stonehouse to Higham, 0 runs

11.6
.

Surenkumar to Jones, 0 runs

11.5
1

Surenkumar to Higham, 1 run

11.4
.

Surenkumar to Higham, 0 runs

11.3
1

Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run

11.2
1

Surenkumar to Higham, 1 run

11.1
1

Surenkumar to Jones, 1 run

10.6
.

Baker to Higham, 0 runs

10.5
2

Baker to Higham, 2 runs

9.6
1

Davis to Claridge, 1 run

9.5
1

Davis to Jones, 1 run

9.4
.

Davis to Jones, 0 runs

9.3
W

Davis to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)

9.2
.

Davis to Elwiss, 0 runs

9.1
4

Davis to Elwiss, 4 runs

8.6
.

Baker to Claridge, 0 runs

8.5
1

Baker to Elwiss, 1 run

8.4
.

Baker to Elwiss, 0 runs

8.3
1

Baker to Claridge, 1 run

8.2
1

Baker to Elwiss, 1 run

8.1
.

Baker to Elwiss, 0 runs

7.6
1

Davis to Elwiss, 1 run

7.5
1

Davis to Claridge, 1 run

7.4
.

Davis to Claridge, 0 runs

7.3
W

Davis to Knott, appeal, wicket (bowled - Knott)

7.2
.

Davis to Knott, 0 runs

7.1
2

Davis to Knott, 2 runs

6.6
1

Baker to Knott, 1 run

6.5
.

Baker to Knott, 0 runs

6.4
1

Baker to Elwiss, 1 run

6.3
.

Baker to Elwiss, 0 runs

6.2
W

Baker to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beaumont)

6.1
.

Baker to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.6
.

Surenkumar to Knott, 0 runs

5.5
4

Surenkumar to Knott, 4 runs

5.4
.

Surenkumar to Knott, 0 runs

5.3
.

Surenkumar to Knott, 0 runs

5.2
4

Surenkumar to Knott, 4 runs

5.1
1

Surenkumar to Beaumont, 1 run

4.6
.

Mary Taylor to Knott, 0 runs

4.5
W

Mary Taylor to Kelly, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kelly)

4.4
.

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

4.4
1

Mary Taylor to Kelly, wide

4.3
1

Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 1 run

4.2
.

Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 0 runs

4.2
3

Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 3 wides

4.1
1

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

3.6
1

Pavely to Kelly, 1 run

3.6
5

Pavely to Kelly, 5 wides

3.5
4

Pavely to Kelly, 4 runs

3.4
.

Pavely to Kelly, 0 runs

3.3
4

Pavely to Kelly, 4 runs

3.2
4

Pavely to Kelly, 4 runs

3.1
.

Pavely to Kelly, 0 runs

2.6
1

Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run

2.5
1

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run

2.4
4

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 4 runs

2.3
1

Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run

2.2
4

Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs

2.1
4

Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs

1.6
1

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

1.6
5

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 5 wides

1.5
.

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

1.4
2

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 2 runs

1.3
1

Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 1 run

1.2
1

Mary Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

1.1
1

Mary Taylor to Beaumont, 1 run

0.6
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

0.5
1

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run

0.4
1

Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run

0.3
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

0.2
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

0.1
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs