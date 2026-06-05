Results Score The Blaze vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Austin Megbatsman
|74
|51
|7
|3
|145.1
|Redmayne Georgiawicket keeper
|22
|23
|1
|0
|95.65
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Elwiss Georgiaall rounder
|4
|0
|30
|1
|7.5
|1
|0
|Knott Charliall rounder
|4
|0
|29
|0
|7.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 1 run
19.5
.
Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
19.4
1
Charley Nicola Phillips to Surenkumar, 1 run