Results Score The Blaze vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

BLA
BLA

151

WAR
WAR

140

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Austin Megbatsman745173145.1
Redmayne Georgiawicket keeper22231095.65
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Elwiss Georgiaall rounder403017.510
Knott Charliall rounder402907.2510

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 1 run

19.5
.

Charley Nicola Phillips to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

19.4
1

Charley Nicola Phillips to Surenkumar, 1 run

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