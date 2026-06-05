Squads The Blaze vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kelly Marie
batsman
Austin Meg
batsman
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Knott Charli
all rounder
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Jones Emma
no information yet
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Phillips Charley
batsman
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Davis Georgia
bowler
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Baker Hannah
bowler
Bench