Squads The Blaze vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

BLA
BLA

151

WAR
WAR

140

Playing

BLA
BLA
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Austin Meg

batsman

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Knott Charli

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Bench

BLA
BLA
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Beech Sophie

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

de Klerk Nadine

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Graves Teresa

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Wong Issy

bowler

Gunn Jenny

all rounder

Hughes Scarlett

wicket keeper

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Midwood Katie

no information yet

Odedra Sonia

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Shaw Lara

all rounder