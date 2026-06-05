Match details The Blaze vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

BLA
BLA

151

WAR
WAR

140

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersKelly Marie, Beaumont Tammy, Knott Charli, Elwiss Georgia, Claridge Ella, Jones Emma, Thanawala Prisha, Higham Lucy, Phillips Charley, Ballinger Grace, Andrews Maria
BenchAthapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Beams Kristen, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Gordon Kirstie, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Groves Josie, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kirk Michaela, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAustin Meg, Freeborn Abbey, Redmayne Georgia, Pavely Charis, Wraith Natasha, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Brewer Chloe, Taylor Mary, Stonehouse Alexa, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah
BenchArlott Emily, Beech Sophie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, George Katie, Graham Phoebe, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Perrin Davina, Porter Gemma, Rainey Hannah, Taylor Millie, Wong Issy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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