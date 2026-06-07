Highlights Essex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Dattani to Coppack, 0 runs
Dattani to Carr, 1 run
Dattani to Coppack, 1 run
Dattani to Carr, 1 run
Dattani to Carr, 0 runs
Dattani to Coppack, 1 run
Tulloch to Coppack, 1 run
Tulloch to Carr, 1 run
Tulloch to Coppack, 1 run
Tulloch to Coppack, 0 runs
Tulloch to Coppack, 0 runs
Tulloch to Carr, 1 run
Adams to Carr, 1 run
Adams to Coppack, 1 run
Adams to Carr, 1 run
Adams to Coppack, 1 run
Adams to Carr, 1 run
Adams to Carr, 4 runs
Tyson to Coppack, 0 runs
Tyson to Coppack, 0 runs
Tyson to Coppack, 0 runs
Tyson to Carr, 1 run
Tyson to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)
Tyson to Munro, 0 runs
Wellington to Munro, 1 run
Wellington to Munro, 2 runs
Wellington to Coppack, 1 run
Wellington to Gray, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gray)
Wellington to Munro, 1 run
Wellington to Gardner, wicket (lbw - Gardner)
Tulloch to Gray, 0 runs
Tulloch to Gray, 0 runs
Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run
Tulloch to Gray, 1 run
Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs
Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs
Wellington to Gray, 1 run
Wellington to Sophia Smale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sophia Smale)
appeal, wicket (caught - Miller)
Wellington to Grewcock, appeal, wicket (stumped - Grewcock)
Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run
Dattani to Grewcock, 0 runs
Dattani to Gardner, leg bye
Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run
Dattani to Grewcock, 4 runs
Dattani to Gardner, 1 run
Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run
Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run
Tulloch to Grewcock, 0 runs
Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run
Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run
Tulloch to Grewcock, 2 runs
Dattani to Gardner, 4 runs
Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run
Dattani to Gardner, 1 run
Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run
Dattani to Gardner, 1 run
Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run
Tulloch to Gardner, 0 runs
Tulloch to Gardner, 0 runs
Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run
Tulloch to Grewcock, 0 runs
Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run
Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs
Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Grewcock, 4 runs
Wellington to Grewcock, 2 runs
Wellington to Gardner, 1 run
Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run
Adams to Gardner, 2 runs
Adams to Grewcock, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs
Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs
Adams to Gardner, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Gardner, 1 run
Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs
Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs
Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run
Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs
Adams to Macleod, appeal, wicket (caught - Macleod)
Adams to Grewcock, 1 run
Adams to Macleod, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 1 run
Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs
Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs
Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run
Tyson to Grewcock, 0 runs
Tyson to Grewcock, 0 runs
Tyson to Grewcock, 0 runs
Tyson to Macleod, 1 run
Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Heap)
Adams to Macleod, 1 run
Adams to Heap, leg bye
Adams to Heap, 0 runs
Adams to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (stumped - Scrivens)
Adams to Scrivens, 0 runs
Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs
Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs
Tyson to Macleod, 2 runs
Tyson to Macleod, 2 runs
Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs
Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run
Dattani to Macleod, 0 runs
Dattani to Macleod, 0 runs
Dattani to Scrivens, 1 run
Dattani to Scrivens, 4 runs
Dattani to Macleod, 2 wides
Dattani to Macleod, 0 runs
Dattani to Macleod, 4 runs
Tyson to Scrivens, 0 runs
Tyson to Macleod, 1 run
Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run
Tyson to Macleod, 1 run
Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run
Tyson to Scrivens, 0 runs
Scrivens to Harman, 2 runs
Scrivens to Southby, 1 run
Scrivens to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (stumped - Bouchier)
Scrivens to Bouchier, 2 runs
Scrivens to Bouchier, 4 runs
Scrivens to Bouchier, 2 runs
Gray to Bouchier, 1 run
Gray to Harman, 1 run
Gray to Bouchier, 1 run
Gray to Harman, 1 run
Gray to Bouchier, 1 run
Gray to Bouchier, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Sweet, wicket (lbw - Sweet)
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Sweet, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 4 runs
Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run
Coppack to Bouchier, 0 runs
Coppack to Sweet, 1 run
Coppack to Sweet, 4 runs
Coppack to Sweet, wide
Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run
And again! Bouchier plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.
Scrivens to Bouchier, 1 run
Scrivens to Bouchier, 2 runs
Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run
Scrivens to Sweet, 2 runs
Scrivens to Sweet, 0 runs
Scrivens to Sweet, 0 runs
Munro to Bouchier, 0 runs
Munro to Bouchier, 4 runs
Munro to Sweet, 1 run
Munro to Sweet, 4 runs
Munro to Sweet, 0 runs
Munro to Sweet, 0 runs
Munro to Bouchier, no ball + 1 run
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Sweet, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Sweet, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Sweet, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Sweet, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run
Gray to Sweet, 2 runs
Gray to Sweet, 0 runs
Gray to Sweet, 0 runs
Gray to Sweet, 2 runs
Gray to Bouchier, 1 run
Gray to Bouchier, 2 runs
Scrivens to Sweet, 4 runs
Scrivens to Bouchier, 1 run
Scrivens to Bouchier, 2 runs
Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run
Scrivens to Sweet, 0 runs
Scrivens to Sweet, 4 runs
Coppack to Sweet, 1 run
Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run
Coppack to Sweet, 1 run
Coppack to Sweet, 0 runs
Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run
Coppack to Sweet, 1 run
Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run
Scrivens to Bouchier, 1 run
Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run
Scrivens to Adams, appeal, wicket (bowled - Adams)
Scrivens to Bouchier, 1 run
Scrivens to Bouchier, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Adams, 1 run
Gray to Adams, 2 runs
Gray to Bouchier, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Adams, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Adams, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Adams, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Adams, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Adams, 0 runs
Gray to Bouchier, 0 runs
Gray to Adams, 1 run
Gray to Adams, 0 runs
Gray to Adams, 0 runs
Gray to Adams, 4 runs
Gray to Adams, wide
Gray to Adams, 0 runs
Munro to Adams, 1 run
Munro to Bouchier, 1 run
Munro to Bouchier, 2 runs
Munro to Bouchier, 0 runs
Munro to Bouchier, 4 runs
Munro to Bouchier, 4 runs
Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run
Coppack to Bouchier, 6 runs
Coppack to Bouchier, 0 runs
Coppack to Bouchier, 4 runs
Coppack to Bouchier, 4 runs
Coppack to Bouchier, 2 runs
Munro to Adams, 2 runs
Munro to Adams, 2 runs
Munro to Adams, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - McCaughan)
Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs
Coppack to Bouchier, 0 runs
Coppack to McCaughan, 1 run
Coppack to McCaughan, 0 runs
Coppack to McCaughan, 4 runs
Coppack to McCaughan, 0 runs
Coppack to McCaughan, wide
Coppack to McCaughan, 0 runs
Munro to Bouchier, 0 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 1 run
Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs
Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs