Highlights Essex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

100

HAM
HAM

155

19.6
.

Dattani to Coppack, 0 runs

19.5
1

Dattani to Carr, 1 run

19.4
1

Dattani to Coppack, 1 run

19.3
1

Dattani to Carr, 1 run

19.2
.

Dattani to Carr, 0 runs

19.1
1

Dattani to Coppack, 1 run

18.6
1

Tulloch to Coppack, 1 run

18.5
1

Tulloch to Carr, 1 run

18.4
1

Tulloch to Coppack, 1 run

18.3
.

Tulloch to Coppack, 0 runs

18.2
.

Tulloch to Coppack, 0 runs

18.1
1

Tulloch to Carr, 1 run

17.6
1

Adams to Carr, 1 run

17.5
1

Adams to Coppack, 1 run

17.4
1

Adams to Carr, 1 run

17.3
1

Adams to Coppack, 1 run

17.2
1

Adams to Carr, 1 run

17.1
4

Adams to Carr, 4 runs

16.6
.

Tyson to Coppack, 0 runs

16.5
.

Tyson to Coppack, 0 runs

16.4
.

Tyson to Coppack, 0 runs

16.3
1

Tyson to Carr, 1 run

16.2
W

Tyson to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)

16.1
.

Tyson to Munro, 0 runs

15.6
1

Wellington to Munro, 1 run

15.5
2

Wellington to Munro, 2 runs

15.4
1

Wellington to Coppack, 1 run

15.3
W

Wellington to Gray, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gray)

15.2
1

Wellington to Munro, 1 run

15.1
W

Wellington to Gardner, wicket (lbw - Gardner)

14.4
.

Tulloch to Gray, 0 runs

14.3
.

Tulloch to Gray, 0 runs

14.2
1

Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run

14.1
1

Tulloch to Gray, 1 run

13.6
.

Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs

13.5
.

Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs

13.4
1

Wellington to Gray, 1 run

13.3
W

Wellington to Sophia Smale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sophia Smale)

13.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Miller)

13.1
W

Wellington to Grewcock, appeal, wicket (stumped - Grewcock)

12.6
1

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

12.5
.

Dattani to Grewcock, 0 runs

12.4
1

Dattani to Gardner, leg bye

12.3
1

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

12.2
4

Dattani to Grewcock, 4 runs

12.1
1

Dattani to Gardner, 1 run

11.6
1

Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run

11.5
1

Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run

11.4
.

Tulloch to Grewcock, 0 runs

11.3
1

Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run

11.2
1

Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run

11.1
2

Tulloch to Grewcock, 2 runs

10.6
4

Dattani to Gardner, 4 runs

10.5
1

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

10.4
1

Dattani to Gardner, 1 run

10.3
1

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

10.2
1

Dattani to Gardner, 1 run

10.1
1

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

9.6
.

Tulloch to Gardner, 0 runs

9.5
.

Tulloch to Gardner, 0 runs

9.4
1

Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run

9.3
.

Tulloch to Grewcock, 0 runs

9.2
1

Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run

9.1
1

Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run

8.6
.

Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs

8.5
1

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

8.4
4

Wellington to Grewcock, 4 runs

8.3
2

Wellington to Grewcock, 2 runs

8.2
1

Wellington to Gardner, 1 run

8.1
1

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

7.6
2

Adams to Gardner, 2 runs

7.5
1

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

7.4
.

Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs

7.3
.

Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs

7.2
1

Adams to Gardner, 1 run

7.1
1

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

6.6
1

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

6.5
1

Wellington to Gardner, 1 run

6.4
.

Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs

6.3
.

Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs

6.2
1

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

6.1
.

Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs

5.6
W

Adams to Macleod, appeal, wicket (caught - Macleod)

5.5
1

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

5.4
1

Adams to Macleod, 1 run

5.3
1

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

5.2
.

Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs

5.1
.

Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs

4.6
1

Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run

4.5
.

Tyson to Grewcock, 0 runs

4.4
.

Tyson to Grewcock, 0 runs

4.3
.

Tyson to Grewcock, 0 runs

4.2
1

Tyson to Macleod, 1 run

4.1
.

Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs

3.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Heap)

3.5
1

Adams to Macleod, 1 run

3.4
1

Adams to Heap, leg bye

3.3
.

Adams to Heap, 0 runs

3.2
W

Adams to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (stumped - Scrivens)

3.1
.

Adams to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.6
.

Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs

2.5
.

Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs

2.4
2

Tyson to Macleod, 2 runs

2.3
2

Tyson to Macleod, 2 runs

2.2
.

Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs

2.1
1

Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run

1.6
.

Dattani to Macleod, 0 runs

1.5
.

Dattani to Macleod, 0 runs

1.4
1

Dattani to Scrivens, 1 run

1.3
4

Dattani to Scrivens, 4 runs

1.3
2

Dattani to Macleod, 2 wides

1.2
.

Dattani to Macleod, 0 runs

1.1
4

Dattani to Macleod, 4 runs

0.6
.

Tyson to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.5
1

Tyson to Macleod, 1 run

0.4
1

Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run

0.3
1

Tyson to Macleod, 1 run

0.2
1

Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run

0.1
.

Tyson to Scrivens, 0 runs

19.6
2

Scrivens to Harman, 2 runs

19.5
1

Scrivens to Southby, 1 run

19.4
W

Scrivens to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (stumped - Bouchier)

19.3
2

Scrivens to Bouchier, 2 runs

19.2
4

Scrivens to Bouchier, 4 runs

19.1
2

Scrivens to Bouchier, 2 runs

18.6
1

Gray to Bouchier, 1 run

18.5
1

Gray to Harman, 1 run

18.4
1

Gray to Bouchier, 1 run

18.3
1

Gray to Harman, 1 run

18.2
1

Gray to Bouchier, 1 run

18.1
4

Gray to Bouchier, 4 runs

17.6
W

Sophia Smale to Sweet, wicket (lbw - Sweet)

17.5
1

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run

17.4
1

Sophia Smale to Sweet, 1 run

17.3
1

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run

17.2
.

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 0 runs

17.1
4

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 4 runs

16.6
1

Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run

16.5
.

Coppack to Bouchier, 0 runs

16.4
1

Coppack to Sweet, 1 run

16.3
4

Coppack to Sweet, 4 runs

16.3
1

Coppack to Sweet, wide

16.2
1

Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run

16.1
6

And again! Bouchier plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

15.6
1

Scrivens to Bouchier, 1 run

15.5
2

Scrivens to Bouchier, 2 runs

15.4
1

Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run

15.3
2

Scrivens to Sweet, 2 runs

15.2
.

Scrivens to Sweet, 0 runs

15.1
.

Scrivens to Sweet, 0 runs

14.6
.

Munro to Bouchier, 0 runs

14.5
4

Munro to Bouchier, 4 runs

14.4
1

Munro to Sweet, 1 run

14.3
4

Munro to Sweet, 4 runs

14.2
.

Munro to Sweet, 0 runs

14.1
.

Munro to Sweet, 0 runs

14.1
nb

Munro to Bouchier, no ball + 1 run

13.6
1

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run

13.5
1

Sophia Smale to Sweet, 1 run

13.4
.

Sophia Smale to Sweet, 0 runs

13.3
2

Sophia Smale to Sweet, 2 runs

13.2
.

Sophia Smale to Sweet, 0 runs

13.1
1

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run

12.6
2

Gray to Sweet, 2 runs

12.5
.

Gray to Sweet, 0 runs

12.4
.

Gray to Sweet, 0 runs

12.3
2

Gray to Sweet, 2 runs

12.2
1

Gray to Bouchier, 1 run

12.1
2

Gray to Bouchier, 2 runs

11.6
4

Scrivens to Sweet, 4 runs

11.5
1

Scrivens to Bouchier, 1 run

11.4
2

Scrivens to Bouchier, 2 runs

11.3
1

Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run

11.2
.

Scrivens to Sweet, 0 runs

11.1
4

Scrivens to Sweet, 4 runs

10.6
1

Coppack to Sweet, 1 run

10.5
1

Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run

10.4
1

Coppack to Sweet, 1 run

10.3
.

Coppack to Sweet, 0 runs

10.2
1

Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run

10.1
1

Coppack to Sweet, 1 run

9.6
1

Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run

9.5
1

Scrivens to Bouchier, 1 run

9.4
1

Scrivens to Sweet, 1 run

9.3
W

Scrivens to Adams, appeal, wicket (bowled - Adams)

9.2
1

Scrivens to Bouchier, 1 run

9.1
.

Scrivens to Bouchier, 0 runs

8.6
1

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run

8.5
.

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 0 runs

8.4
.

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 0 runs

8.3
2

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 2 runs

8.2
2

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 2 runs

8.1
1

Sophia Smale to Adams, 1 run

7.2
2

Gray to Adams, 2 runs

7.1
1

Gray to Bouchier, 1 run

6.6
2

Sophia Smale to Adams, 2 runs

6.5
1

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run

6.4
1

Sophia Smale to Adams, 1 run

6.3
.

Sophia Smale to Adams, 0 runs

6.2
.

Sophia Smale to Adams, 0 runs

6.1
.

Sophia Smale to Adams, 0 runs

5.6
.

Gray to Bouchier, 0 runs

5.5
1

Gray to Adams, 1 run

5.4
.

Gray to Adams, 0 runs

5.3
.

Gray to Adams, 0 runs

5.2
4

Gray to Adams, 4 runs

5.2
1

Gray to Adams, wide

5.1
.

Gray to Adams, 0 runs

4.6
1

Munro to Adams, 1 run

4.5
1

Munro to Bouchier, 1 run

4.4
2

Munro to Bouchier, 2 runs

4.3
.

Munro to Bouchier, 0 runs

4.2
4

Munro to Bouchier, 4 runs

4.1
4

Munro to Bouchier, 4 runs

3.6
1

Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run

3.5
6

Coppack to Bouchier, 6 runs

3.4
.

Coppack to Bouchier, 0 runs

3.3
4

Coppack to Bouchier, 4 runs

3.2
4

Coppack to Bouchier, 4 runs

3.1
2

Coppack to Bouchier, 2 runs

2.6
2

Munro to Adams, 2 runs

2.5
2

Munro to Adams, 2 runs

2.4
.

Munro to Adams, 0 runs

2.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - McCaughan)

2.2
.

Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs

2.1
.

Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.6
.

Coppack to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.5
1

Coppack to McCaughan, 1 run

1.4
.

Coppack to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.3
4

Coppack to McCaughan, 4 runs

1.2
.

Coppack to McCaughan, 0 runs

1.2
1

Coppack to McCaughan, wide

1.1
.

Coppack to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.6
.

Munro to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.5
1

Munro to McCaughan, 1 run

0.4
.

Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.3
.

Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Munro to McCaughan, 0 runs