Dattani to Coppack, 0 runs

Dattani to Carr, 1 run

Dattani to Coppack, 1 run

Dattani to Carr, 1 run

Dattani to Carr, 0 runs

Dattani to Coppack, 1 run

Tulloch to Coppack, 1 run

Tulloch to Carr, 1 run

Tulloch to Coppack, 1 run

Tulloch to Coppack, 0 runs

Tulloch to Coppack, 0 runs

Tulloch to Carr, 1 run

Adams to Carr, 1 run

Adams to Coppack, 1 run

Adams to Carr, 1 run

Adams to Coppack, 1 run

Adams to Carr, 1 run

Adams to Carr, 4 runs

Tyson to Coppack, 0 runs

Tyson to Coppack, 0 runs

Tyson to Coppack, 0 runs

Tyson to Carr, 1 run

Tyson to Munro, appeal, wicket (bowled - Munro)

Tyson to Munro, 0 runs

Wellington to Munro, 1 run

Wellington to Munro, 2 runs

Wellington to Coppack, 1 run

Wellington to Gray, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gray)

Wellington to Munro, 1 run

Wellington to Gardner, wicket (lbw - Gardner)

Tulloch to Gray, 0 runs

Tulloch to Gray, 0 runs

Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run

Tulloch to Gray, 1 run

Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs

Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs

Wellington to Gray, 1 run

Wellington to Sophia Smale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sophia Smale)

Wellington to Grewcock, appeal, wicket (stumped - Grewcock)

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

Dattani to Grewcock, 0 runs

Dattani to Gardner, leg bye

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

Dattani to Grewcock, 4 runs

Dattani to Gardner, 1 run

Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run

Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run

Tulloch to Grewcock, 0 runs

Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run

Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run

Tulloch to Grewcock, 2 runs

Dattani to Gardner, 4 runs

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

Dattani to Gardner, 1 run

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

Dattani to Gardner, 1 run

Dattani to Grewcock, 1 run

Tulloch to Gardner, 0 runs

Tulloch to Gardner, 0 runs

Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run

Tulloch to Grewcock, 0 runs

Tulloch to Gardner, 1 run

Tulloch to Grewcock, 1 run

Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

Wellington to Grewcock, 4 runs

Wellington to Grewcock, 2 runs

Wellington to Gardner, 1 run

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

Adams to Gardner, 2 runs

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs

Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs

Adams to Gardner, 1 run

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

Wellington to Gardner, 1 run

Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs

Wellington to Gardner, 0 runs

Wellington to Grewcock, 1 run

Wellington to Grewcock, 0 runs

Adams to Macleod, appeal, wicket (caught - Macleod)

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

Adams to Macleod, 1 run

Adams to Grewcock, 1 run

Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs

Adams to Grewcock, 0 runs

Tyson to Grewcock, 1 run

Tyson to Grewcock, 0 runs

Tyson to Grewcock, 0 runs

Tyson to Grewcock, 0 runs

Tyson to Macleod, 1 run

Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs

Adams to Macleod, 1 run

Adams to Heap, leg bye

Adams to Heap, 0 runs

Adams to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (stumped - Scrivens)

Adams to Scrivens, 0 runs

Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs

Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs

Tyson to Macleod, 2 runs

Tyson to Macleod, 2 runs

Tyson to Macleod, 0 runs

Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run

Dattani to Macleod, 0 runs

Dattani to Macleod, 0 runs

Dattani to Scrivens, 1 run

Dattani to Scrivens, 4 runs

Dattani to Macleod, 2 wides

Dattani to Macleod, 0 runs

Dattani to Macleod, 4 runs

Tyson to Scrivens, 0 runs

Tyson to Macleod, 1 run

Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run

Tyson to Macleod, 1 run

Tyson to Scrivens, 1 run

Tyson to Scrivens, 0 runs

Scrivens to Harman, 2 runs

Scrivens to Southby, 1 run

Scrivens to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (stumped - Bouchier)

Scrivens to Bouchier, 2 runs

Scrivens to Bouchier, 4 runs

Scrivens to Bouchier, 2 runs

Gray to Bouchier, 1 run

Gray to Harman, 1 run

Gray to Bouchier, 1 run

Gray to Harman, 1 run

Gray to Bouchier, 1 run

Gray to Bouchier, 4 runs

Sophia Smale to Sweet, wicket (lbw - Sweet)

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run

Sophia Smale to Sweet, 1 run

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 1 run

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 0 runs

Sophia Smale to Bouchier, 4 runs

Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run

Coppack to Bouchier, 0 runs

Coppack to Sweet, 1 run

Coppack to Sweet, 4 runs

Coppack to Sweet, wide

Coppack to Bouchier, 1 run

16.1 6

And again! Bouchier plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.