Match details Essex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

100

HAM
HAM

155

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersScrivens Grace, Macleod Alice, Heap Liberty, Grewcock Jodie, Gardner Joana, Miller Florence H, Smale Sophia, Carr Amara, Munro Sophie, Gray Eva, Coppack Kate Louise
BenchBlinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Dowse Ariana, Griffith Cordelia, MacGregor Esmae, Maqsood Abtaha, Penna Madeline, Winfield Lauren

Hampshire Squad

PlayersMcCaughan Ella, Bouchier Maia, Adams Georgia, Sweet Francesca, Dattani Naomi, Southby Rhianna, Norgrove Abigale, Harman Nancy, Wellington Amanda, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Rebecca
BenchBell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Davies Freya, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, Mullan Daisy, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Taylor Mary

Venue Guide

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