Squads Essex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

100

HAM
HAM

155

Playing

ESS
ESS
HAM
HAM
First TeamSecond Team
Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Gray Eva

bowler

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Bench

ESS
ESS
HAM
HAM
First TeamSecond Team
Castle Kelly

all rounder

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder