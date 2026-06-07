Squads Essex vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Heap Liberty
bowler
Adams Georgia
batsman
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Miller Florence H
batsman
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Smale Sophia
bowler
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Harman Nancy
bowler
Munro Sophie
bowler
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Gray Eva
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Lauren
bowler
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Davies Freya
bowler
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Kemp Freya
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Knott Charli
all rounder
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder