Highlights Essex vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.07.2026
MacGregor to Holland, 2 runs
MacGregor to Russell, 1 run
MacGregor to Barnes, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnes)
MacGregor to Holland, 3 runs
MacGregor to Barnes, leg bye
Munro to Barnes, 1 run
MacGregor to Holland, 2 runs
Munro to Holland, 1 run
Munro to Holland, 2 runs
Munro to Holland, 4 runs
MacGregor to Barnes, 2 runs
MacGregor to Harris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harris)
MacGregor to Holland, 1 run
MacGregor to Holland, 0 runs
MacGregor to Harris, leg bye
MacGregor to Holland, leg bye
Sophia Smale to Harris, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Harris, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Harris, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Holland, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Harris, 2 wides
Sophia Smale to Harris, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Harris, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Harris, wide
MacGregor to Holland, 4 runs
MacGregor to Harris, bye
MacGregor to Harris, 0 runs
MacGregor to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)
MacGregor to Skelton, 0 runs
MacGregor to Holland, 1 run
Scrivens to Holland, 1 run
Scrivens to Skelton, 1 run
Scrivens to Skelton, 0 runs
Scrivens to Holland, 1 run
Scrivens to Holland, 4 runs
Scrivens to Holland, 4 runs
Gray to Skelton, 0 runs
Gray to Skelton, 0 runs
Gray to Holland, 1 run
Gray to Skelton, 1 run
Gray to Holland, 1 run
Gray to Holland, 4 runs
MacGregor to Holland, leg bye
Wide. Holland plays a defensive stroke for five wides.
MacGregor to Holland, 4 runs
MacGregor to Skelton, 1 run
MacGregor to Holland, 1 run
MacGregor to Skelton, 1 run
MacGregor to Hazell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hazell)
Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Hazell, wide
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Holland, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Holland, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs
Scrivens to Holland, 1 run
Scrivens to Holland, 4 runs
Scrivens to Holland, 4 runs
Scrivens to Holland, 4 runs
Scrivens to Holland, 2 runs
Scrivens to Holland, 2 runs
Gray to Hazell, 0 runs
Holland plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Gray to Holland, 4 runs
Gray to Holland, 5 wides
Gray to Holland, 0 runs
Gray to Holland, 0 runs
Gray to Hazell, 1 run
Scrivens to Hazell, 1 run
Scrivens to Hazell, 0 runs
Scrivens to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffiths)
Scrivens to Griffiths, 2 runs
Scrivens to Holland, 1 run
Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Holland, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Holland, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Holland, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Holland, 2 runs
Grewcock to Holland, 1 run
Grewcock to Holland, 4 runs
Grewcock to Holland, wide
Grewcock to Holland, 0 runs
Grewcock to Holland, wide
Grewcock to Griffiths, 1 run
Grewcock to Griffiths, wide
Grewcock to Holland, 1 run
Grewcock to Holland, 4 runs
Gray to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)
Gray to Learoyd, 4 runs
Gray to Learoyd, 2 runs
Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gray to Learoyd, 4 runs
Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 1 run
Munro to Learoyd, 2 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 4 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 4 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 1 run
Munro to Learoyd, 4 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Holland, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)
Munro to Luff, 0 runs
Gray to Luff, leg bye
Gray to Luff, wide
Gray to Luff, 0 runs
Gray to Luff, 4 runs
Gray to Luff, 0 runs
Gray to Luff, 4 runs
Gray to Luff, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 4 runs
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Learoyd, wide
Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs
Munro to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Vukusic to Grewcock, 2 runs
Vukusic to Gillgrass, 1 run
Vukusic to Gardner, appeal, wicket (caught - Gardner)
Vukusic to Gardner, 4 runs
Vukusic to Gardner, 2 runs
Vukusic to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 4 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs
Griffiths to Gardner, 1 run
Griffiths to Gardner, 0 runs
Griffiths to Gardner, 4 runs
Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run
Griffiths to Gardner, 1 run
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Grewcock, 4 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Skelton to Gardner, 2 runs
Skelton to Gardner, 0 runs
Skelton to Gardner, 0 runs
Skelton to Gardner, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Heap)
Skelton to Scrivens, wicket (lbw - Scrivens)
Vukusic to Sophia Smale, appeal, wicket (caught - Sophia Smale)
Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 2 runs
Vukusic to Scrivens, leg bye
Vukusic to Scrivens, 2 runs
Vukusic to Sophia Smale, bye
Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Holland to Scrivens, 2 runs
Holland to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Holland to Scrivens, 1 run
Holland to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Holland to Scrivens, 1 run
Holland to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Barnes to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Barnes to Scrivens, 1 run
Barnes to Scrivens, 0 runs
Barnes to Scrivens, 0 runs
Barnes to Scrivens, 2 byes
Barnes to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Harris to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Harris to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Harris to Scrivens, 1 run
Harris to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Harris to Scrivens, 1 run
Harris to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Vukusic to Scrivens, 1 run
Vukusic to Scrivens, 2 runs
Vukusic to Scrivens, 0 runs
Harris to Sophia Smale, 2 runs
Harris to Sophia Smale, 2 runs
Harris to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Harris to Sophia Smale, 2 runs
Harris to Scrivens, 1 run
Harris to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Skelton to Scrivens, 1 run
Skelton to Scrivens, 2 runs
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Skelton to Sophia Smale, wide
Scrivens defends for a run.
Holland to Scrivens, 1 run
Holland to Scrivens, 4 runs
Holland to Scrivens, 4 runs
Holland to Scrivens, 2 runs
Holland to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Holland to Scrivens, 2 wides
Holland to Scrivens, 0 runs
Barnes to Sophia Smale, 2 runs
Barnes to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Barnes to Scrivens, 1 run
Barnes to Scrivens, 0 runs
Barnes to Scrivens, 4 runs
Barnes to Scrivens, 2 runs
Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 1 run
Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, wide
Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Bosch)
Vukusic to Scrivens, 1 run
Vukusic to Scrivens, 4 runs
Vukusic to Scrivens, 0 runs
Vukusic to Scrivens, 0 runs
Vukusic to Bosch, 1 run
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Bosch, 1 run
Griffiths to Bosch, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 1 run
Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs
Griffiths to Bosch, 1 run
Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs
Skelton to Scrivens, 4 runs
Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs
Skelton to Bosch, 1 run
Skelton to Bosch, 6 runs
Skelton to Bosch, 4 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 2 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs
Russell to Bosch, 0 runs
Russell to Bosch, 4 runs
Russell to Bosch, 0 runs
Russell to Scrivens, 1 run
Russell to Scrivens, 4 runs
Russell to Scrivens, 0 runs