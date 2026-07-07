Highlights Essex vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.07.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

177

SOM
SOM

178

19.5
2

MacGregor to Holland, 2 runs

19.4
1

MacGregor to Russell, 1 run

19.3
W

MacGregor to Barnes, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnes)

19.2
3

MacGregor to Holland, 3 runs

19.1
1

MacGregor to Barnes, leg bye

18.6
1

Munro to Barnes, 1 run

18.5
1

MacGregor to Holland, 2 runs

18.3
1

Munro to Holland, 1 run

18.2
2

Munro to Holland, 2 runs

18.1
4

Munro to Holland, 4 runs

17.6
2

MacGregor to Barnes, 2 runs

17.5
W

MacGregor to Harris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harris)

17.4
1

MacGregor to Holland, 1 run

17.3
.

MacGregor to Holland, 0 runs

17.2
1

MacGregor to Harris, leg bye

17.1
1

MacGregor to Holland, leg bye

16.6
.

Sophia Smale to Harris, 0 runs

16.5
.

Sophia Smale to Harris, 0 runs

16.4
2

Sophia Smale to Harris, 2 runs

16.3
1

Sophia Smale to Holland, 1 run

16.3
2

Sophia Smale to Harris, 2 wides

16.2
.

Sophia Smale to Harris, 0 runs

16.1
.

Sophia Smale to Harris, 0 runs

16.1
1

Sophia Smale to Harris, wide

15.6
4

MacGregor to Holland, 4 runs

15.5
1

MacGregor to Harris, bye

15.4
.

MacGregor to Harris, 0 runs

15.3
W

MacGregor to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)

15.2
.

MacGregor to Skelton, 0 runs

15.1
1

MacGregor to Holland, 1 run

14.6
1

Scrivens to Holland, 1 run

14.5
1

Scrivens to Skelton, 1 run

14.4
.

Scrivens to Skelton, 0 runs

14.3
1

Scrivens to Holland, 1 run

14.2
4

Scrivens to Holland, 4 runs

14.1
4

Scrivens to Holland, 4 runs

13.6
.

Gray to Skelton, 0 runs

13.5
.

Gray to Skelton, 0 runs

13.4
1

Gray to Holland, 1 run

13.3
1

Gray to Skelton, 1 run

13.2
1

Gray to Holland, 1 run

13.1
4

Gray to Holland, 4 runs

12.6
1

MacGregor to Holland, leg bye

12.6
5w

Wide. Holland plays a defensive stroke for five wides.

12.5
4

MacGregor to Holland, 4 runs

12.4
1

MacGregor to Skelton, 1 run

12.3
1

MacGregor to Holland, 1 run

12.2
1

MacGregor to Skelton, 1 run

12.1
W

MacGregor to Hazell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hazell)

11.6
.

Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs

11.5
1

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 1 run

11.5
1

Sophia Smale to Hazell, wide

11.4
.

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 0 runs

11.3
1

Sophia Smale to Holland, 1 run

11.2
4

Sophia Smale to Holland, 4 runs

11.1
.

Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs

10.6
1

Scrivens to Holland, 1 run

10.5
4

Scrivens to Holland, 4 runs

10.4
4

Scrivens to Holland, 4 runs

10.3
4

Scrivens to Holland, 4 runs

10.2
2

Scrivens to Holland, 2 runs

10.1
2

Scrivens to Holland, 2 runs

9.6
.

Gray to Hazell, 0 runs

9.5
1

Holland plays a defensive stroke for a run.

9.4
4

Gray to Holland, 4 runs

9.4
5

Gray to Holland, 5 wides

9.3
.

Gray to Holland, 0 runs

9.2
.

Gray to Holland, 0 runs

9.1
1

Gray to Hazell, 1 run

8.6
1

Scrivens to Hazell, 1 run

8.5
.

Scrivens to Hazell, 0 runs

8.4
W

Scrivens to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffiths)

8.3
2

Scrivens to Griffiths, 2 runs

8.2
1

Scrivens to Holland, 1 run

8.1
1

Scrivens to Griffiths, 1 run

7.6
.

Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs

7.5
4

Sophia Smale to Holland, 4 runs

7.4
.

Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs

7.3
2

Sophia Smale to Holland, 2 runs

7.2
4

Sophia Smale to Holland, 4 runs

7.1
2

Sophia Smale to Holland, 2 runs

6.6
1

Grewcock to Holland, 1 run

6.5
4

Grewcock to Holland, 4 runs

6.5
1

Grewcock to Holland, wide

6.4
.

Grewcock to Holland, 0 runs

6.4
1

Grewcock to Holland, wide

6.3
1

Grewcock to Griffiths, 1 run

6.3
1

Grewcock to Griffiths, wide

6.2
1

Grewcock to Holland, 1 run

6.1
4

Grewcock to Holland, 4 runs

5.6
W

Gray to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)

5.5
4

Gray to Learoyd, 4 runs

5.4
2

Gray to Learoyd, 2 runs

5.3
.

Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.2
4

Gray to Learoyd, 4 runs

5.1
.

Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.6
1

Munro to Learoyd, 1 run

4.5
2

Munro to Learoyd, 2 runs

4.4
4

Munro to Learoyd, 4 runs

4.3
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.2
4

Munro to Learoyd, 4 runs

4.1
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.6
.

Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs

3.1
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

2.6
1

Munro to Learoyd, 1 run

2.5
4

Munro to Learoyd, 4 runs

2.4
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

2.3
1

Munro to Holland, 1 run

2.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)

2.1
.

Munro to Luff, 0 runs

1.6
1

Gray to Luff, leg bye

1.6
1

Gray to Luff, wide

1.5
.

Gray to Luff, 0 runs

1.4
4

Gray to Luff, 4 runs

1.3
.

Gray to Luff, 0 runs

1.2
4

Gray to Luff, 4 runs

1.1
.

Gray to Luff, 0 runs

0.6
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

0.5
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

0.4
4

Munro to Learoyd, 4 runs

0.3
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

0.3
1

Munro to Learoyd, wide

0.2
.

Munro to Learoyd, 0 runs

0.1
W

Munro to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

19.6
2

Vukusic to Grewcock, 2 runs

19.5
1

Vukusic to Gillgrass, 1 run

19.4
W

Vukusic to Gardner, appeal, wicket (caught - Gardner)

19.3
4

Vukusic to Gardner, 4 runs

19.2
2

Vukusic to Gardner, 2 runs

19.1
.

Vukusic to Gardner, 0 runs

18.6
4

Barnes to Grewcock, 4 runs

18.5
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

18.4
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

18.3
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

18.2
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

18.1
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

17.6
.

Griffiths to Grewcock, 0 runs

17.5
1

Griffiths to Gardner, 1 run

17.4
.

Griffiths to Gardner, 0 runs

17.3
4

Griffiths to Gardner, 4 runs

17.2
1

Griffiths to Grewcock, 1 run

17.1
1

Griffiths to Gardner, 1 run

16.6
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

16.5
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

16.4
4

Barnes to Grewcock, 4 runs

16.3
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

16.2
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

16.1
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

15.6
2

Skelton to Gardner, 2 runs

15.5
.

Skelton to Gardner, 0 runs

15.4
.

Skelton to Gardner, 0 runs

15.3
.

Skelton to Gardner, 0 runs

15.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Heap)

15.1
W

Skelton to Scrivens, wicket (lbw - Scrivens)

14.6
W

Vukusic to Sophia Smale, appeal, wicket (caught - Sophia Smale)

14.5
2

Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 2 runs

14.4
1

Vukusic to Scrivens, leg bye

14.3
2

Vukusic to Scrivens, 2 runs

14.2
1

Vukusic to Sophia Smale, bye

14.1
4

Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

13.6
2

Holland to Scrivens, 2 runs

13.5
1

Holland to Sophia Smale, 1 run

13.4
1

Holland to Scrivens, 1 run

13.3
1

Holland to Sophia Smale, 1 run

13.2
1

Holland to Scrivens, 1 run

13.1
1

Holland to Sophia Smale, 1 run

12.6
1

Barnes to Sophia Smale, 1 run

12.5
1

Barnes to Scrivens, 1 run

12.4
.

Barnes to Scrivens, 0 runs

12.3
.

Barnes to Scrivens, 0 runs

12.2
2

Barnes to Scrivens, 2 byes

12.1
1

Barnes to Sophia Smale, 1 run

11.6
1

Harris to Sophia Smale, 1 run

11.5
4

Harris to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

11.4
1

Harris to Scrivens, 1 run

11.3
1

Harris to Sophia Smale, 1 run

11.2
1

Harris to Scrivens, 1 run

11.1
1

Harris to Sophia Smale, 1 run

10.6
1

Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 1 run

10.5
4

Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

10.4
.

Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

10.3
1

Vukusic to Scrivens, 1 run

10.2
2

Vukusic to Scrivens, 2 runs

10.1
.

Vukusic to Scrivens, 0 runs

9.6
2

Harris to Sophia Smale, 2 runs

9.5
2

Harris to Sophia Smale, 2 runs

9.4
.

Harris to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

9.3
2

Harris to Sophia Smale, 2 runs

9.2
1

Harris to Scrivens, 1 run

9.1
1

Harris to Sophia Smale, 1 run

8.6
1

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run

8.5
1

Skelton to Scrivens, 1 run

8.4
2

Skelton to Scrivens, 2 runs

8.3
1

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run

8.2
4

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

8.2
1

Skelton to Sophia Smale, wide

8.1
1

Scrivens defends for a run.

7.6
1

Holland to Scrivens, 1 run

7.5
4

Holland to Scrivens, 4 runs

7.4
4

Holland to Scrivens, 4 runs

7.3
2

Holland to Scrivens, 2 runs

7.2
1

Holland to Sophia Smale, 1 run

7.2
2

Holland to Scrivens, 2 wides

7.1
.

Holland to Scrivens, 0 runs

6.6
2

Barnes to Sophia Smale, 2 runs

6.5
4

Barnes to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

6.4
1

Barnes to Scrivens, 1 run

6.3
.

Barnes to Scrivens, 0 runs

6.2
4

Barnes to Scrivens, 4 runs

6.1
2

Barnes to Scrivens, 2 runs

5.6
.

Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

5.5
.

Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

5.4
1

Griffiths to Scrivens, 1 run

5.3
4

Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs

5.3
1

Griffiths to Scrivens, wide

5.2
4

Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs

5.1
4

Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs

4.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Bosch)

4.5
1

Vukusic to Scrivens, 1 run

4.4
4

Vukusic to Scrivens, 4 runs

4.3
.

Vukusic to Scrivens, 0 runs

4.2
.

Vukusic to Scrivens, 0 runs

4.1
1

Vukusic to Bosch, 1 run

3.6
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.5
1

Griffiths to Bosch, 1 run

3.4
.

Griffiths to Bosch, 0 runs

3.3
1

Griffiths to Scrivens, 1 run

3.2
4

Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs

3.1
1

Griffiths to Bosch, 1 run

2.6
.

Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.5
4

Skelton to Scrivens, 4 runs

2.4
.

Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.3
1

Skelton to Bosch, 1 run

2.2
6

Skelton to Bosch, 6 runs

2.1
4

Skelton to Bosch, 4 runs

1.6
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.5
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.4
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.3
.

Griffiths to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.2
2

Griffiths to Scrivens, 2 runs

1.1
4

Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs

0.6
.

Russell to Bosch, 0 runs

0.5
4

Russell to Bosch, 4 runs

0.4
.

Russell to Bosch, 0 runs

0.3
1

Russell to Scrivens, 1 run

0.2
4

Russell to Scrivens, 4 runs

0.1
.

Russell to Scrivens, 0 runs