Squads Essex vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Bishop Amelie
no information yet
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Bosch Anneke
all rounder
Corney Emma
batsman
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Davis Ruby
batsman
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Harris Lola
no information yet
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Gray Eva
bowler
Holland Niamh
bowler
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Jackson Laura
batsman
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Heap Liberty
bowler
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Knight Heather
batsman
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Miller Florence H
batsman
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Munro Sophie
bowler
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Smale Sophia
bowler
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Willis Bea
no information yet
Match has not started yet