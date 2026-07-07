Squads Essex vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.07.2026

T20

ESS
ESS
SOM
SOM

Playing

ESS
ESS
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Bishop Amelie

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Bosch Anneke

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Davis Ruby

batsman

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Harris Lola

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Gray Eva

bowler

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Willis Bea

no information yet

Bench

ESS
ESS
SOM
SOM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet