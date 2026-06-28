Highlights Lancashire Thunder vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Mary Taylor to Norris, 1 run
OUT! Run out. Cross defends for a run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Mary Taylor.
Mary Taylor to Norris, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Kesteven, appeal, wicket (caught - Kesteven)
Kesteven plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Cross, 1 run
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 1 run
Surenkumar to Cross, 1 run
Surenkumar to Carter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Carter)
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 1 run
Baker to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Seren Smale)
Baker to Kesteven, 1 run
Baker to Kesteven, 2 runs
Baker to Kesteven, 0 runs
Baker to Kesteven, 0 runs
Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run
Davis to Kesteven, 0 runs
Davis to Kesteven, 4 runs
Davis to Kesteven, 4 runs
Davis to Kesteven, 2 runs
Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run
Davis to Kesteven, 1 run
Baker to Kesteven, 1 run
Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run
Baker to Kesteven, 1 run
Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run
Baker to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Baker to Kesteven, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Kesteven defends for one leg bye.
Mary Taylor to Kesteven, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Seren Smale, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Davis to Kesteven, 1 run
Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run
Davis to Kesteven, 1 run
Davis to Kesteven, 0 runs
Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run
Davis to Seren Smale, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 4 runs
Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run
Baker to Kesteven, 1 run
Baker to Kesteven, 4 runs
Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run
Baker to Kesteven, 1 run
Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Threlkeld, wicket (lbw - Threlkeld)
Davis to Kesteven, appeal
Davis to Kesteven, 4 runs
Davis to Kesteven, 4 runs
Threlkeld defends for a leg bye.
Davis to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Davis to Kesteven, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Millie Taylor to Threlkeld, wide
Millie Taylor to Lamb, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lamb)
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 0 runs
Millie Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Baker to Kesteven, 1 run
Baker to Lamb, 1 run
Baker to Lamb, 0 runs
Baker to Lamb, 4 runs
Baker to Lamb, 4 runs
Baker to Kesteven, 1 run
Baker to Kesteven, wide
Surenkumar to Lamb, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Lamb, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 1 run
Surenkumar to Lamb, 1 run
Surenkumar to Lamb, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Lamb, wide
Mary Taylor to Lamb, wide
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 5 wides
Surenkumar to Lamb, 1 run
Surenkumar to Lamb, 0 runs
Davis to Lamb, 3 runs
Davis to Lanning, appeal, wicket (caught - Lanning)
Davis to Lanning, 0 runs
Davis to Lanning, 6 runs
Davis to Kesteven, 1 run
Davis to Kesteven, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Kesteven, 1 run
Surenkumar to Lanning, 1 run
Surenkumar to Lanning, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Lanning, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Lanning, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Lanning, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Lanning, 1 run
Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run
Cross to Baker, 4 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)
Davis defends for 1 leg bye.
Cross to Brewer, 1 run
Cross to Davis, 1 run
Cross to Millie Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Millie Taylor)
Lamb to Brewer, 4 runs
Lamb to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Lamb to Millie Taylor, 0 runs
Lamb to Brewer, 1 run
Lamb to Millie Taylor, 1 run
Lamb to Millie Taylor, 0 runs
S Morris to Millie Taylor, 1 run
S Morris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mary Taylor)
S Morris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
S Morris to Mary Taylor, wide
S Morris to Brewer, 1 run
S Morris to Brewer, 0 runs
0 runs
Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Brewer, 1 run
Weerappuli to Brewer, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (stumped - Surenkumar)
Norris to Brewer, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)
Norris to Surenkumar, 1 run
Norris to Wraith, 1 run
Norris to Wraith, 0 runs
Norris to Wraith, 6 runs
Weerappuli to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Wraith, 1 run
Weerappuli to Surenkumar, 1 run
Weerappuli to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Arlott, appeal, wicket (caught - Arlott)
S Morris to Arlott, 1 run
S Morris to Wraith, 1 run
S Morris to Wraith, 4 runs
S Morris to Wraith, 2 runs
S Morris to Wraith, 4 runs
S Morris to Arlott, 1 run
Lamb to Arlott, 1 run
Lamb to Wraith, 1 run
Lamb to Wraith, 4 runs
Lamb to Wraith, 4 byes
Lamb to Wraith, 0 runs
Lamb to Wraith, 0 runs
Norris to Wraith, 1 run
Norris to Wraith, 2 runs
Norris to Wraith, 2 runs
Norris to Wraith, 4 runs
Norris to Wraith, 0 runs
Norris to Wraith, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Wraith, 1 run
Weerappuli to Wraith, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Wraith, 4 runs
Weerappuli to Arlott, 1 run
Weerappuli to Wraith, 1 run
Weerappuli to Wraith, 4 runs
S Morris to Arlott, 0 runs
S Morris to Arlott, 0 runs
S Morris to Arlott, 0 runs
S Morris to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Redmayne)
S Morris to Redmayne, 0 runs
S Morris to Wraith, 1 run
Carter to Redmayne, 4 runs
Carter to Wraith, 1 run
Carter to Wraith, 4 runs
Carter to Wraith, 2 runs
Carter to Wraith, 4 runs
Carter to Redmayne, 1 run
Lamb to Redmayne, 1 run
Lamb to Wraith, 1 run
Wraith plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Lamb to Redmayne, 1 run
Lamb to Wraith, 1 run
Lamb to Redmayne, 1 run
Weerappuli to Wraith, 2 runs
Weerappuli to Wraith, 0 runs
Weerappuli to Wraith, 2 runs
Weerappuli to Redmayne, 1 run
Weerappuli to George, appeal, wicket (bowled - George)
Weerappuli to Wraith, 1 run
Cross to Wraith, 1 run
Cross to George, 1 run
Cross to Wraith, 1 run
Cross to Wraith, 4 runs
Cross to George, 1 run
Cross to George, 4 runs
Carter to George, 1 run
Carter to George, 0 runs
Carter to Wraith, 1 run
Carter to Wraith, 4 runs
Carter to George, 1 run
Cross to Wraith, 6 runs
Cross to Wraith, 0 runs
Cross to Wraith, 0 runs
Cross to Wraith, 0 runs
Cross to George, 1 run
Cross to George, 0 runs
S Morris to Wraith, 2 runs
S Morris to Wraith, 0 runs
S Morris to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)
S Morris to Freeborn, 0 runs
S Morris to Freeborn, 0 runs
S Morris to Freeborn, 4 runs
Cross to Freeborn, 1 run
Cross to Freeborn, 0 runs
Cross to Freeborn, 0 runs
Cross to George, 1 run
Cross to George, 0 runs
Cross to Freeborn, 1 run
Norris to George, 4 runs
Norris to George, 0 runs
Norris to Freeborn, 1 run
Norris to George, 1 run
Norris to George, 4 runs
Norris to Freeborn, 1 run