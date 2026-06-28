Highlights Lancashire Thunder vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

LAT
LAT

159

WAR
WAR

160

19.6
1

Mary Taylor to Norris, 1 run

19.5
W

OUT! Run out. Cross defends for a run. She is then run out at the bowler's end, after some good fielding by Mary Taylor.

19.4
1

Mary Taylor to Norris, 1 run

19.3
W

Mary Taylor to Kesteven, appeal, wicket (caught - Kesteven)

19.2
2

Kesteven plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

19.1
1

Mary Taylor to Cross, 1 run

18.6
2

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 2 runs

18.5
1

Surenkumar to Cross, 1 run

18.4
1

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 1 run

18.3
1

Surenkumar to Cross, 1 run

18.2
W

Surenkumar to Carter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Carter)

18.1
1

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 1 run

17.6
W

Baker to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (bowled - Seren Smale)

17.5
1

Baker to Kesteven, 1 run

17.4
2

Baker to Kesteven, 2 runs

17.3
.

Baker to Kesteven, 0 runs

17.2
.

Baker to Kesteven, 0 runs

17.1
1

Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run

16.6
.

Davis to Kesteven, 0 runs

16.5
4

Davis to Kesteven, 4 runs

16.4
4

Davis to Kesteven, 4 runs

16.3
2

Davis to Kesteven, 2 runs

16.2
1

Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run

16.1
1

Davis to Kesteven, 1 run

15.6
1

Baker to Kesteven, 1 run

15.5
1

Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run

15.4
1

Baker to Kesteven, 1 run

15.3
1

Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run

15.2
.

Baker to Seren Smale, 0 runs

15.1
1

Baker to Kesteven, 1 run

14.6
1

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

14.5
1

Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run

14.4
1

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

14.3
.

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 0 runs

14.2
1

Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run

14.1
1

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

13.6
.

Mary Taylor to Seren Smale, 0 runs

13.5
1lb

Kesteven defends for one leg bye.

13.4
4

Mary Taylor to Kesteven, 4 runs

13.3
1

Mary Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run

13.2
2

Mary Taylor to Seren Smale, 2 runs

13.1
1

Mary Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

12.6
1

Davis to Kesteven, 1 run

12.5
1

Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run

12.4
1

Davis to Kesteven, 1 run

12.3
.

Davis to Kesteven, 0 runs

12.2
1

Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run

12.1
4

Davis to Seren Smale, 4 runs

11.6
.

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 0 runs

11.5
4

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 4 runs

11.4
1

Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run

11.3
1

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

11.2
1

Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run

11.1
.

Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 0 runs

10.6
1

Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run

10.5
1

Baker to Kesteven, 1 run

10.4
4

Baker to Kesteven, 4 runs

10.3
1

Baker to Seren Smale, 1 run

10.2
1

Baker to Kesteven, 1 run

10.1
1

Davis to Seren Smale, 1 run

9.6
1

Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run

9.5
1

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

9.4
1

Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run

9.3
1

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

9.2
1

Millie Taylor to Seren Smale, 1 run

9.1
W

Millie Taylor to Threlkeld, wicket (lbw - Threlkeld)

8.6
.

Davis to Kesteven, appeal

8.5
4

Davis to Kesteven, 4 runs

8.4
4

Davis to Kesteven, 4 runs

8.3
1lb

Threlkeld defends for a leg bye.

8.2
.

Davis to Threlkeld, 0 runs

8.1
1

Davis to Kesteven, 1 run

7.6
2

Millie Taylor to Threlkeld, 2 runs

7.6
1

Millie Taylor to Threlkeld, wide

7.5
W

Millie Taylor to Lamb, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lamb)

7.4
1

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

7.3
.

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 0 runs

7.2
1

Millie Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

7.1
1

Millie Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

6.6
1

Baker to Kesteven, 1 run

6.5
1

Baker to Lamb, 1 run

6.4
.

Baker to Lamb, 0 runs

6.3
4

Baker to Lamb, 4 runs

6.2
4

Baker to Lamb, 4 runs

6.1
1

Baker to Kesteven, 1 run

6.1
1

Baker to Kesteven, wide

5.6
.

Surenkumar to Lamb, 0 runs

5.5
.

Surenkumar to Lamb, 0 runs

5.4
1

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 1 run

5.3
1

Surenkumar to Lamb, 1 run

5.2
4

Surenkumar to Lamb, 4 runs

5.1
1

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 1 run

4.6
2

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 2 runs

4.6
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, wide

4.6
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, wide

4.5
4

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 4 runs

4.4
1

Mary Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

4.3
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

4.2
1

Mary Taylor to Kesteven, 1 run

4.1
1

Mary Taylor to Lamb, 1 run

3.6
2

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 2 runs

3.5
4

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 4 runs

3.4
.

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 0 runs

3.3
.

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 0 runs

3.3
5

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 5 wides

3.2
1

Surenkumar to Lamb, 1 run

3.1
.

Surenkumar to Lamb, 0 runs

2.6
3

Davis to Lamb, 3 runs

2.5
W

Davis to Lanning, appeal, wicket (caught - Lanning)

2.4
.

Davis to Lanning, 0 runs

2.3
6

Davis to Lanning, 6 runs

2.2
1

Davis to Kesteven, 1 run

2.1
2

Davis to Kesteven, 2 runs

1.6
1

Surenkumar to Kesteven, 1 run

1.5
1

Surenkumar to Lanning, 1 run

1.4
2

Surenkumar to Lanning, 2 runs

1.3
.

Surenkumar to Lanning, 0 runs

1.2
.

Surenkumar to Lanning, 0 runs

1.1
.

Surenkumar to Lanning, 0 runs

0.3
4

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 4 runs

0.2
1

Mary Taylor to Lanning, 1 run

0.1
1

Mary Taylor to E Jones, 1 run

19.6
4

Cross to Baker, 4 runs

19.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Brewer)

19.4
1lb

Davis defends for 1 leg bye.

19.3
1

Cross to Brewer, 1 run

19.2
1

Cross to Davis, 1 run

19.1
W

Cross to Millie Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Millie Taylor)

18.6
4

Lamb to Brewer, 4 runs

18.5
1

Lamb to Millie Taylor, 1 run

18.4
.

Lamb to Millie Taylor, 0 runs

18.3
1

Lamb to Brewer, 1 run

18.2
1

Lamb to Millie Taylor, 1 run

18.1
.

Lamb to Millie Taylor, 0 runs

17.6
1

S Morris to Millie Taylor, 1 run

17.5
W

S Morris to Mary Taylor, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mary Taylor)

17.4
.

S Morris to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

17.4
1

S Morris to Mary Taylor, wide

17.3
1

S Morris to Brewer, 1 run

17.2
.

S Morris to Brewer, 0 runs

17.1
.

0 runs

16.6
.

Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

16.5
1

Weerappuli to Brewer, 1 run

16.4
4

Weerappuli to Brewer, 4 runs

16.3
1

Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 1 run

16.2
.

Weerappuli to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

16.1
W

Weerappuli to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (stumped - Surenkumar)

15.6
.

Norris to Brewer, 0 runs

15.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Wraith)

15.4
1

Norris to Surenkumar, 1 run

15.3
1

Norris to Wraith, 1 run

15.2
.

Norris to Wraith, 0 runs

15.1
6

Norris to Wraith, 6 runs

14.6
.

Weerappuli to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.5
4

Weerappuli to Surenkumar, 4 runs

14.4
1

Weerappuli to Wraith, 1 run

14.3
1

Weerappuli to Surenkumar, 1 run

14.2
.

Weerappuli to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.1
W

Weerappuli to Arlott, appeal, wicket (caught - Arlott)

13.6
1

S Morris to Arlott, 1 run

13.5
1

S Morris to Wraith, 1 run

13.4
4

S Morris to Wraith, 4 runs

13.3
2

S Morris to Wraith, 2 runs

13.2
4

S Morris to Wraith, 4 runs

13.1
1

S Morris to Arlott, 1 run

12.6
1

Lamb to Arlott, 1 run

12.5
1

Lamb to Wraith, 1 run

12.4
4

Lamb to Wraith, 4 runs

12.3
4

Lamb to Wraith, 4 byes

12.2
.

Lamb to Wraith, 0 runs

12.1
.

Lamb to Wraith, 0 runs

11.6
1

Norris to Wraith, 1 run

11.5
2

Norris to Wraith, 2 runs

11.4
2

Norris to Wraith, 2 runs

11.3
4

Norris to Wraith, 4 runs

11.2
.

Norris to Wraith, 0 runs

11.1
.

Norris to Wraith, 0 runs

10.6
1

Weerappuli to Wraith, 1 run

10.5
.

Weerappuli to Wraith, 0 runs

10.4
4

Weerappuli to Wraith, 4 runs

10.3
1

Weerappuli to Arlott, 1 run

10.2
1

Weerappuli to Wraith, 1 run

10.1
4

Weerappuli to Wraith, 4 runs

9.6
.

S Morris to Arlott, 0 runs

9.5
.

S Morris to Arlott, 0 runs

9.4
.

S Morris to Arlott, 0 runs

9.3
W

S Morris to Redmayne, appeal, wicket (bowled - Redmayne)

9.2
.

S Morris to Redmayne, 0 runs

9.1
1

S Morris to Wraith, 1 run

8.6
4

Carter to Redmayne, 4 runs

8.5
1

Carter to Wraith, 1 run

8.4
4

Carter to Wraith, 4 runs

8.3
2

Carter to Wraith, 2 runs

8.2
4

Carter to Wraith, 4 runs

8.1
1

Carter to Redmayne, 1 run

7.6
1

Lamb to Redmayne, 1 run

7.5
1

Lamb to Wraith, 1 run

7.4
2

Wraith plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

7.3
1

Lamb to Redmayne, 1 run

7.2
1

Lamb to Wraith, 1 run

7.1
1

Lamb to Redmayne, 1 run

6.6
2

Weerappuli to Wraith, 2 runs

6.5
.

Weerappuli to Wraith, 0 runs

6.4
2

Weerappuli to Wraith, 2 runs

6.3
1

Weerappuli to Redmayne, 1 run

6.2
W

Weerappuli to George, appeal, wicket (bowled - George)

6.1
1

Weerappuli to Wraith, 1 run

5.6
1

Cross to Wraith, 1 run

5.5
1

Cross to George, 1 run

5.4
1

Cross to Wraith, 1 run

5.3
4

Cross to Wraith, 4 runs

5.2
1

Cross to George, 1 run

5.1
4

Cross to George, 4 runs

4.6
1

Carter to George, 1 run

4.4
.

Carter to George, 0 runs

4.3
1

Carter to Wraith, 1 run

4.2
4

Carter to Wraith, 4 runs

4.1
1

Carter to George, 1 run

3.6
6

Cross to Wraith, 6 runs

3.5
.

Cross to Wraith, 0 runs

3.4
.

Cross to Wraith, 0 runs

3.3
.

Cross to Wraith, 0 runs

3.2
1

Cross to George, 1 run

3.1
.

Cross to George, 0 runs

2.6
2

S Morris to Wraith, 2 runs

2.5
.

S Morris to Wraith, 0 runs

2.4
W

S Morris to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (caught - Freeborn)

2.3
.

S Morris to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.2
.

S Morris to Freeborn, 0 runs

2.1
4

S Morris to Freeborn, 4 runs

1.6
1

Cross to Freeborn, 1 run

1.5
.

Cross to Freeborn, 0 runs

1.4
.

Cross to Freeborn, 0 runs

1.3
1

Cross to George, 1 run

1.2
.

Cross to George, 0 runs

1.1
1

Cross to Freeborn, 1 run

0.6
4

Norris to George, 4 runs

0.5
.

Norris to George, 0 runs

0.4
1

Norris to Freeborn, 1 run

0.3
1

Norris to George, 1 run

0.2
4

Norris to George, 4 runs

0.1
1

Norris to Freeborn, 1 run