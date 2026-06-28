Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

LAT
LAT

159

WAR
WAR

160

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersLanning Meg, Jones Evelyn, Lamb Emma, Kesteven Tilly, Threlkeld Ellie, Smale Seren, Carter Darcey, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Weerappuli Venus, Morris Sophie
BenchBell Olivia, Bolton Nicole, Brown Natalie, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Collins Danielle, Dickinson Rachel, Dunkley Sophia, Dyson Alice, Ecclestone Sophie, Fackrell Ria, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Johnson Grace M, Jones Hannah, Kaur Harmanpreet, King Alana, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Luus Sune, Mack Katie, McGrath Tahlia, Miles Natasha, Morris Fi, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Rainey Hannah, Satterthwaite Amy, Tahuhu Lea, Telford Ella, Villiers Mady

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersFreeborn Abbey, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Wraith Natasha, Redmayne Georgia, George Katie, Arlott Emily, Brewer Chloe, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Taylor Millie, Baker Hannah
BenchBeech Sophie, Brett Phoebe, Ellis Bethan, Hardwick Hannah, Harris Laura, Kalis Sterre, Pavely Charis, Perrin Davina, Porter Gemma, Stonehouse Alexa, Wong Issy

Venue Guide

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