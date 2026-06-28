Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lanning Meg
batsman
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
George Katie
bowler
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Arlott Emily
bowler
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Cross Kate
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Norris Tara
bowler
Davis Georgia
bowler
Weerappuli Venus
no information yet
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Morris Sophie
bowler
Baker Hannah
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Olivia
bowler
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Bolton Nicole
all rounder
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Brown Natalie
all rounder
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Collins Danielle
batsman
Harris Laura
batsman
Collins Danielle
no information yet
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Dickinson Rachel
no information yet
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Dyson Alice
bowler
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Wong Issy
bowler
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Heap Liberty
bowler
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
King Alana
bowler
Lewis Gaby
batsman
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Luus Sune
all rounder
Mack Katie
batsman
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Miles Natasha
batsman
Morris Fi
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Satterthwaite Amy
batsman
Tahuhu Lea
bowler
Telford Ella
all rounder
Villiers Mady
bowler