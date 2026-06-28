Squads Lancashire Thunder vs Warwickshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

LAT
LAT

159

WAR
WAR

160

Playing

LAT
LAT
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Weerappuli Venus

no information yet

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Bench

LAT
LAT
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Beech Sophie

no information yet

Bolton Nicole

all rounder

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Brown Natalie

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Collins Danielle

no information yet

Dickinson Rachel

no information yet

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Kaur Harmanpreet

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Luus Sune

all rounder

Mack Katie

batsman

McGrath Tahlia

all rounder

Morris Fi

bowler

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Telford Ella

all rounder