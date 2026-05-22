Highlights Somerset vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Skelton to Norgrove, 2 runs
Skelton to Southby, 1 run
Skelton to Southby, 4 runs
Skelton to Southby, 4 runs
Skelton to Southby, 2 runs
Skelton to Southby, 2 runs
Holland to Southby, leg bye
Holland to Southby, 4 runs
Holland to Wellington, appeal, wicket (caught - Wellington)
Holland to Norgrove, 1 run
Holland to Wellington, 1 run
Holland to Norgrove, 1 run
Barnes to Wellington, 0 runs
Barnes to Norgrove, 1 run
Barnes to Wellington, 1 run
Barnes to Norgrove, 1 run
Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs
Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs
Holland to Norgrove, 1 run
Holland to Wellington, 1 run
Holland to Norgrove, 1 run
Holland to Sweet, 0 runs
Holland to Dattani, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dattani)
Barnes to Dattani, 1 run
Barnes to Wellington, 1 run
Barnes to Wellington, 0 runs
Barnes to Dattani, 1 run
Barnes to Wellington, 1 run
Barnes to Dattani, 1 run
Griffiths to Dattani, 1 run
Griffiths to Wellington, 1 run
Griffiths to Wellington, 4 runs
Griffiths to Wellington, 4 runs
Griffiths to Dattani, 1 run
Griffiths to Dattani, 2 runs
Harris to Wellington, 0 runs
Harris to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - McCaughan)
Harris to Dattani, 1 run
Harris to McCaughan, 1 run
Harris to McCaughan, 4 runs
Harris to Dattani, 1 run
Barnes to McCaughan, 4 runs
Barnes to McCaughan, 0 runs
Barnes to Dattani, 1 run
Barnes to McCaughan, 1 run
Barnes to Dattani, 1 run
Barnes to McCaughan, 1 run
Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run
Skelton to McCaughan, 2 runs
Skelton to McCaughan, 2 runs
Skelton to Dattani, 1 run
Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run
Skelton to McCaughan, 0 runs
Holland to Dattani, 0 runs
Holland to McCaughan, 1 run
Holland to McCaughan, wide
Holland to McCaughan, 0 runs
Holland to Dattani, 1 run
Holland to Adams, appeal, wicket (bowled - Adams)
Holland to Adams, 0 runs
Harris to McCaughan, 4 runs
Harris to Adams, 1 run
Harris to McCaughan, 1 run
Harris to McCaughan, 4 runs
Harris to McCaughan, 2 runs
Harris to Adams, 1 run
Barnes to Adams, 1 run
Barnes to McCaughan, 1 run
Barnes to Adams, 1 run
Barnes to McCaughan, 1 run
Barnes to Adams, 1 run
Barnes to Adams, 2 runs
Holland to Adams, 1 run
Holland to McCaughan, 1 run
Holland to Adams, 1 run
Holland to McCaughan, 1 run
Holland to McCaughan, 4 runs
Holland to McCaughan, 0 runs
Harris to McCaughan, 1 run
Harris to McCaughan, 0 runs
Harris to McCaughan, 0 runs
Harris to Adams, 3 runs
Harris to McCaughan, 1 run
Harris to Adams, 1 run
Westley to Adams, 1 run
Westley to Adams, 4 runs
Westley to McCaughan, 2 runs
Westley to Adams, 0 runs
Westley to Adams, 0 runs
Westley to Adams, 0 runs
Skelton to Adams, 1 run
Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run
Skelton to Adams, 1 run
Skelton to Adams, 0 runs
Skelton to McCaughan, 3 runs
Skelton to Adams, 1 run
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 2 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs
Griffiths to Adams, 1 run
Westley to Adams, 1 run
Westley to Adams, 4 runs
Westley to Adams, 4 runs
Westley to McCaughan, 1 run
Westley to Adams, 1 run
Westley to McCaughan, 1 run
Skelton to Adams, 0 runs
Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run
Skelton to Adams, 1 run
Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run
Skelton to Adams, 1 run
Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run
Griffiths to McCaughan, 1 run
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 2 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs
Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs
Gibb to Hazell, 2 runs
Gibb to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)
Gibb to Learoyd, 1 run
Gibb to Learoyd, 4 runs
Gibb to Learoyd, 4 runs
Gibb to Jones, 1 run
Adams to Learoyd, 2 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 2 runs
Adams to Jones, 1 run
Adams to Learoyd, 1 run
Adams to Skelton, appeal, wicket (run out - Skelton)
Wellington to Griffiths, 1 run
Wellington to Griffiths, 4 runs
Wellington to Griffiths, 2 runs
Wellington to Griffiths, 0 runs
Wellington to Griffiths, 2 runs
Adams to Griffiths, 1 run
Adams to Griffiths, 2 runs
Adams to Griffiths, 0 runs
Adams to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Adams to Holland, 0 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Holland, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Holland, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Holland, 1 run
Tulloch to Learoyd, 2 runs
Tulloch to Learoyd, 4 runs
Tulloch to Holland, 1 run
Tulloch to Holland, 0 runs
Tulloch to Learoyd, 1 run
Tulloch to Holland, 1 run
Wellington to Holland, 1 run
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Holland, 1 run
Wellington to Holland, 0 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Holland, 1 run
Adams to Holland, 1 run
Adams to Holland, 4 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 1 run
Adams to Holland, 1 run
Adams to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Adams to Odgers, 0 runs
Tulloch to Learoyd, 4 runs
Tulloch to Odgers, 1 run
Tulloch to Odgers, 0 runs
Gibb to Learoyd, 1 run
Gibb to Odgers, 1 run
Gibb to Learoyd, 1 run
Gibb to Odgers, 1 run
Gibb to Odgers, 4 runs
Gibb to Odgers, 4 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 4 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 4 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 6 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 4 runs
Wellington to Odgers, 2 runs
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Wellington to Odgers, 1 run
Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run
Adams to Learoyd, 1 run
Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs
Adams to Odgers, 1 run
Adams to Odgers, 4 runs
Adams to Learoyd, 1 run
Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 4 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 4 leg byes
Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run
Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 6 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 1 run
Tyson to Odgers, 2 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs
Dattani to Odgers, 2 runs
Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run
Dattani to Odgers, 1 run
Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run
Dattani to Learoyd, appeal
Gibb to Odgers, 0 runs
Gibb to Odgers, 2 runs
Gibb to Odgers, 0 runs
Gibb to Odgers, 4 runs
Gibb to Learoyd, 1 run
Gibb to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs
Tyson to Luff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Luff)
Tyson to Luff, 4 runs
Gibb to Luff, 1 run
Gibb to Luff, wide
Gibb to Luff, 0 runs
Gibb to Odgers, leg bye
Gibb to Odgers, 4 runs
Gibb to Odgers, 0 runs
Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs