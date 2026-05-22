Highlights Somerset vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

159

HAM
HAM

159

19.6
2

Skelton to Norgrove, 2 runs

19.5
1

Skelton to Southby, 1 run

19.4
4

Skelton to Southby, 4 runs

19.3
4

Skelton to Southby, 4 runs

19.2
2

Skelton to Southby, 2 runs

19.1
2

Skelton to Southby, 2 runs

18.6
1

Holland to Southby, leg bye

18.5
4

Holland to Southby, 4 runs

18.4
W

Holland to Wellington, appeal, wicket (caught - Wellington)

18.3
1

Holland to Norgrove, 1 run

18.2
1

Holland to Wellington, 1 run

18.1
1

Holland to Norgrove, 1 run

17.6
.

Barnes to Wellington, 0 runs

17.5
1

Barnes to Norgrove, 1 run

17.4
1

Barnes to Wellington, 1 run

17.3
1

Barnes to Norgrove, 1 run

17.2
.

Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs

17.1
.

Barnes to Norgrove, 0 runs

16.6
1

Holland to Norgrove, 1 run

16.5
1

Holland to Wellington, 1 run

16.4
1

Holland to Norgrove, 1 run

16.2
.

Holland to Sweet, 0 runs

16.1
W

Holland to Dattani, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dattani)

15.6
1

Barnes to Dattani, 1 run

15.5
1

Barnes to Wellington, 1 run

15.4
.

Barnes to Wellington, 0 runs

15.3
1

Barnes to Dattani, 1 run

15.2
1

Barnes to Wellington, 1 run

15.1
1

Barnes to Dattani, 1 run

14.6
1

Griffiths to Dattani, 1 run

14.5
1

Griffiths to Wellington, 1 run

14.4
4

Griffiths to Wellington, 4 runs

14.3
4

Griffiths to Wellington, 4 runs

14.2
1

Griffiths to Dattani, 1 run

14.1
2

Griffiths to Dattani, 2 runs

13.6
.

Harris to Wellington, 0 runs

13.5
W

Harris to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - McCaughan)

13.4
1

Harris to Dattani, 1 run

13.3
1

Harris to McCaughan, 1 run

13.2
4

Harris to McCaughan, 4 runs

13.1
1

Harris to Dattani, 1 run

12.6
4

Barnes to McCaughan, 4 runs

12.5
.

Barnes to McCaughan, 0 runs

12.4
1

Barnes to Dattani, 1 run

12.3
1

Barnes to McCaughan, 1 run

12.2
1

Barnes to Dattani, 1 run

12.1
1

Barnes to McCaughan, 1 run

11.6
1

Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run

11.5
2

Skelton to McCaughan, 2 runs

11.4
2

Skelton to McCaughan, 2 runs

11.3
1

Skelton to Dattani, 1 run

11.2
1

Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run

11.1
.

Skelton to McCaughan, 0 runs

10.6
.

Holland to Dattani, 0 runs

10.5
1

Holland to McCaughan, 1 run

10.5
1

Holland to McCaughan, wide

10.4
.

Holland to McCaughan, 0 runs

10.3
1

Holland to Dattani, 1 run

10.2
W

Holland to Adams, appeal, wicket (bowled - Adams)

10.1
.

Holland to Adams, 0 runs

9.6
4

Harris to McCaughan, 4 runs

9.5
1

Harris to Adams, 1 run

9.4
1

Harris to McCaughan, 1 run

9.3
4

Harris to McCaughan, 4 runs

9.2
2

Harris to McCaughan, 2 runs

9.1
1

Harris to Adams, 1 run

8.6
1

Barnes to Adams, 1 run

8.5
1

Barnes to McCaughan, 1 run

8.4
1

Barnes to Adams, 1 run

8.3
1

Barnes to McCaughan, 1 run

8.2
1

Barnes to Adams, 1 run

8.1
2

Barnes to Adams, 2 runs

7.6
1

Holland to Adams, 1 run

7.5
1

Holland to McCaughan, 1 run

7.4
1

Holland to Adams, 1 run

7.3
1

Holland to McCaughan, 1 run

7.2
4

Holland to McCaughan, 4 runs

7.1
.

Holland to McCaughan, 0 runs

6.6
1

Harris to McCaughan, 1 run

6.5
.

Harris to McCaughan, 0 runs

6.4
.

Harris to McCaughan, 0 runs

6.3
3

Harris to Adams, 3 runs

6.2
1

Harris to McCaughan, 1 run

6.1
1

Harris to Adams, 1 run

5.6
1

Westley to Adams, 1 run

5.5
4

Westley to Adams, 4 runs

5.4
2

Westley to McCaughan, 2 runs

5.3
.

Westley to Adams, 0 runs

5.2
.

Westley to Adams, 0 runs

5.1
.

Westley to Adams, 0 runs

4.6
1

Skelton to Adams, 1 run

4.5
1

Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run

4.4
1

Skelton to Adams, 1 run

4.3
.

Skelton to Adams, 0 runs

4.2
3

Skelton to McCaughan, 3 runs

4.1
1

Skelton to Adams, 1 run

3.6
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

3.5
2

Griffiths to McCaughan, 2 runs

3.4
4

Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs

3.3
4

Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs

3.2
4

Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs

3.1
1

Griffiths to Adams, 1 run

2.6
1

Westley to Adams, 1 run

2.5
4

Westley to Adams, 4 runs

2.4
4

Westley to Adams, 4 runs

2.3
1

Westley to McCaughan, 1 run

2.2
1

Westley to Adams, 1 run

2.1
1

Westley to McCaughan, 1 run

1.6
.

Skelton to Adams, 0 runs

1.5
1

Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run

1.4
1

Skelton to Adams, 1 run

1.3
1

Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run

1.2
1

Skelton to Adams, 1 run

1.1
1

Skelton to McCaughan, 1 run

0.6
1

Griffiths to McCaughan, 1 run

0.5
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.4
2

Griffiths to McCaughan, 2 runs

0.3
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.2
4

Griffiths to McCaughan, 4 runs

0.1
.

Griffiths to McCaughan, 0 runs

19.6
2

Gibb to Hazell, 2 runs

19.5
W

Gibb to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)

19.4
1

Gibb to Learoyd, 1 run

19.3
4

Gibb to Learoyd, 4 runs

19.2
4

Gibb to Learoyd, 4 runs

19.1
1

Gibb to Jones, 1 run

18.6
2

Adams to Learoyd, 2 runs

18.5
2

Adams to Learoyd, 2 runs

18.4
1

Adams to Jones, 1 run

18.3
1

Adams to Learoyd, 1 run

18.2
W

Adams to Skelton, appeal, wicket (run out - Skelton)

17.5
1

Wellington to Griffiths, 1 run

17.4
4

Wellington to Griffiths, 4 runs

17.3
2

Wellington to Griffiths, 2 runs

17.2
.

Wellington to Griffiths, 0 runs

17.1
2

Wellington to Griffiths, 2 runs

16.6
1

Adams to Griffiths, 1 run

16.5
2

Adams to Griffiths, 2 runs

16.4
.

Adams to Griffiths, 0 runs

16.3
W

Adams to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

16.2
.

Adams to Holland, 0 runs

16.1
1

Adams to Learoyd, 1 run

15.6
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

15.5
1

Tyson to Holland, 1 run

15.4
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

15.3
1

Tyson to Holland, 1 run

15.2
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

15.1
1

Tyson to Holland, 1 run

14.6
2

Tulloch to Learoyd, 2 runs

14.5
4

Tulloch to Learoyd, 4 runs

14.4
1

Tulloch to Holland, 1 run

14.3
.

Tulloch to Holland, 0 runs

14.2
1

Tulloch to Learoyd, 1 run

14.1
1

Tulloch to Holland, 1 run

13.6
1

Wellington to Holland, 1 run

13.5
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

13.4
1

Wellington to Holland, 1 run

13.3
.

Wellington to Holland, 0 runs

13.2
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

13.1
1

Wellington to Holland, 1 run

12.6
1

Adams to Holland, 1 run

12.5
4

Adams to Holland, 4 runs

12.4
1

Adams to Learoyd, 1 run

12.3
1

Adams to Holland, 1 run

12.2
W

Adams to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

12.1
.

Adams to Odgers, 0 runs

11.6
4

Tulloch to Learoyd, 4 runs

11.5
1

Tulloch to Odgers, 1 run

11.4
.

Tulloch to Odgers, 0 runs

10.6
1

Gibb to Learoyd, 1 run

10.5
1

Gibb to Odgers, 1 run

10.4
1

Gibb to Learoyd, 1 run

10.3
1

Gibb to Odgers, 1 run

10.2
4

Gibb to Odgers, 4 runs

10.1
4

Gibb to Odgers, 4 runs

9.6
4

Wellington to Learoyd, 4 runs

9.5
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

9.4
.

Wellington to Odgers, 0 runs

9.3
4

Wellington to Odgers, 4 runs

9.2
6

Wellington to Odgers, 6 runs

9.1
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

8.6
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

8.5
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.4
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.3
1

Tyson to Odgers, 1 run

8.2
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

8.1
1

Tyson to Odgers, 1 run

7.6
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

7.5
4

Wellington to Odgers, 4 runs

7.4
2

Wellington to Odgers, 2 runs

7.3
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

7.2
1

Wellington to Odgers, 1 run

7.1
1

Wellington to Learoyd, 1 run

6.6
1

Adams to Learoyd, 1 run

6.5
.

Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.4
1

Adams to Odgers, 1 run

6.3
4

Adams to Odgers, 4 runs

6.2
1

Adams to Learoyd, 1 run

6.1
.

Adams to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.6
4

Dattani to Odgers, 4 runs

5.5
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

5.4
4

Dattani to Odgers, 4 leg byes

5.3
1

Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run

5.2
.

Dattani to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.1
6

Dattani to Learoyd, 6 runs

4.6
.

Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs

4.5
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

4.4
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.3
1

Tyson to Odgers, 1 run

4.2
2

Tyson to Odgers, 2 runs

4.1
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

3.6
.

Dattani to Odgers, 0 runs

3.5
2

Dattani to Odgers, 2 runs

3.4
1

Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run

3.3
1

Dattani to Odgers, 1 run

3.2
1

Dattani to Learoyd, 1 run

3.1
.

Dattani to Learoyd, appeal

2.6
.

Gibb to Odgers, 0 runs

2.5
2

Gibb to Odgers, 2 runs

2.4
.

Gibb to Odgers, 0 runs

2.3
4

Gibb to Odgers, 4 runs

2.2
1

Gibb to Learoyd, 1 run

2.1
.

Gibb to Learoyd, 0 runs

1.6
.

Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs

1.5
1

Tyson to Learoyd, 1 run

1.4
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

1.3
.

Tyson to Learoyd, 0 runs

1.2
W

Tyson to Luff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Luff)

1.1
4

Tyson to Luff, 4 runs

0.6
1

Gibb to Luff, 1 run

0.6
1

Gibb to Luff, wide

0.5
.

Gibb to Luff, 0 runs

0.4
1

Gibb to Odgers, leg bye

0.3
4

Gibb to Odgers, 4 runs

0.2
.

Gibb to Odgers, 0 runs

0.1
.

Tyson to Odgers, 0 runs