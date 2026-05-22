Match details Somerset vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

159

HAM
HAM

159

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Griffiths Alex, Jones Katie, Skelton Chloe, Hazell Jess, Westley Jasmine, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia
BenchAnderson Ellie, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Jackson Laura, Jones Hannah, Knight Heather, Munday Amelie, Robbins Mollie, Vukusic Erin, Wellington Amanda, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran

Hampshire Squad

PlayersMcCaughan Ella, Adams Georgia, Dattani Naomi, Sweet Francesca, Norgrove Abigale, Southby Rhianna, Harman Nancy, Tulloch Poppy, Gibb Daisy, Tyson Rebecca
BenchBell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Bouchier Maia, Davies Freya, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, Mullan Daisy, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Taylor Mary

Venue Guide

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