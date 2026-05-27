Highlights Somerset vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026
Holland to Langston, 1 run
Holland to Woolston, 1 run
Holland to Langston, 1 run
Holland to Langston, 4 runs
Holland to Woolston, leg bye
Holland to Langston, 1 run
Vukusic to Garton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Garton)
Vukusic to Langston, 1 run
Vukusic to Garton, 1 run
Vukusic to Garton, 0 runs
Vukusic to Garton, 2 runs
Vukusic to Garton, 0 runs
Harris to Garton, 1 run
Harris to Garton, 0 runs
Harris to Garton, 2 runs
Harris to Langston, 1 run
Harris to Garton, 1 run
Harris to Garton, 0 runs
Barnes to Langston, 0 runs
Barnes to Langston, 0 runs
Barnes to Langston, 2 runs
Barnes to Garton, 1 run
Barnes to Garton, 0 runs
Barnes to Langston, 1 run
Harris to Garton, 0 runs
Harris to Garton, 0 runs
Harris to Garton, 0 runs
Harris to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Fackrell)
Harris to Fackrell, 2 runs
Harris to Fackrell, 0 runs
Holland to Fackrell, 1 run
Holland to Fackrell, 0 runs
Holland to Fackrell, 0 runs
Holland to Langston, 1 run
Holland to Langston, 0 runs
Holland to Langston, 2 runs
Harris to Fackrell, 0 runs
Harris to Blackwell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blackwell)
Harris to Ward, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ward)
Harris to Ward, 4 runs
Harris to Ward, 0 runs
Harris to Langston, 1 run
Barnes to Langston, 1 run
Barnes to Kalis, appeal, wicket (caught - Kalis)
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 2 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Barnes to Ward, 1 run
Griffiths to Kalis, 4 runs
Griffiths to Kalis, 4 runs
Griffiths to Ward, 1 run
Griffiths to Ward, 4 runs
Griffiths to Ward, 2 runs
Griffiths to Ward, 0 runs
Skelton to Kalis, 4 runs
Skelton to Kalis, 0 runs
Skelton to Kalis, 4 runs
Skelton to Ward, 1 run
Skelton to Ward, 2 runs
Skelton to Ward, 4 runs
Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs
Vukusic to Ward, 1 run
Vukusic to Kalis, 1 run
Vukusic to Ward, 1 run
Vukusic to Ward, 0 runs
Vukusic to Ward, 0 runs
Barnes to Ward, 1 run
Barnes to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)
Barnes to Kalis, 1 run
Barnes to Kalis, 2 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Harris to Kalis, 1 run
Harris to Kalis, 0 runs
Harris to Campbell, 1 run
Harris to Kalis, 1 run
Harris to Kalis, 0 runs
Harris to Kalis, 2 runs
Holland to Kalis, 1 run
Holland to Kalis, 4 runs
Holland to Kalis, 4 runs
Holland to Campbell, 1 run
Holland to Kalis, 1 run
Holland to Kalis, 0 runs
Skelton to Campbell, 2 runs
Skelton to Kalis, 1 run
Skelton to Campbell, 1 run
Skelton to Kalis, 1 run
Skelton to Kalis, 0 runs
Skelton to Kalis, 4 runs
Vukusic to Kalis, 1 run
Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs
Vukusic to Kalis, 0 runs
Vukusic to Kalis, 0 runs
Vukusic to Campbell, 1 run
Vukusic to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jonassen)
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Barnes to Jonassen, 1 run
Barnes to Jonassen, 6 runs
Griffiths to Jonassen, leg bye
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 3 runs
Griffiths to Jonassen, 1 run
Griffiths to Jonassen, 4 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Skelton to Jonassen, 1 run
Skelton to Jonassen, 0 runs
Skelton to Jonassen, 4 runs
Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Griffiths to Thomas, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thomas)
Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Blackwell to Holland, 3 runs
Blackwell to Holland, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Skelton)
Blackwell to Holland, 4 runs
Blackwell to Holland, 2 runs
Blackwell to Skelton, 1 run
Blackwell to Skelton, 2 runs
Blackwell to Holland, 2 wides
Jonassen to Griffiths, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Griffiths)
Jonassen to Holland, 1 run
Jonassen to Holland, 4 runs
Jonassen to Holland, 4 runs
Jonassen to Holland, 2 runs
Jonassen to Holland, 4 runs
Langston to Griffiths, 2 runs
Langston to Holland, 1 run
Langston to Griffiths, 1 run
Langston to Holland, 1 run
Langston to Griffiths, 1 run
Langston to Holland, 1 run
Ward to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (caught - Learoyd)
Ward to Holland, 1 run
Ward to Learoyd, 1 run
Ward to Holland, 1 run
Ward to Holland, 0 runs
Ward to Holland, 4 runs
Blackwell to Learoyd, 2 runs
Blackwell to Holland, 1 run
Blackwell to Holland, 2 runs
Blackwell to Learoyd, 1 run
Blackwell to Learoyd, 2 runs
Blackwell to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ward to Learoyd, 1 run
Ward to Learoyd, 2 runs
Ward to Holland, 1 run
Ward to Learoyd, 1 run
Ward to Holland, 1 run
Ward to Holland, 0 runs
Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs
Langston to Holland, 1 run
Langston to Learoyd, 1 run
Langston to Learoyd, 2 runs
Langston to Holland, 1 run
Langston to Learoyd, 1 run
Jonassen to Holland, 0 runs
Jonassen to Holland, 0 runs
Jonassen to Holland, 0 runs
Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run
Jonassen to Holland, bye
Jonassen to Luff, appeal, wicket (stumped - Luff)
Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs
Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs
Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs
Garton to Luff, 1 run
Garton to Luff, 4 runs
Garton to Learoyd, 1 run
Ward to Learoyd, 1 run
Ward to Luff, 1 run
Ward to Learoyd, 1 run
Ward to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ward to Luff, 1 run
Ward to Luff, 4 runs
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 4 runs
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Langston to Learoyd, 1 run
Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs
Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs
Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 2 runs
Langston to Learoyd, 1 run
Langston to Odgers, wicket (lbw - Odgers)
Langston to Luff, 1 run
Langston to Luff, 0 runs
Garton to Odgers, 2 runs
Garton to Luff, 1 run
Garton to Luff, wide
Garton to Odgers, 1 run
Garton to Luff, 1 run
Garton to Luff, 4 runs
Garton to Luff, 0 runs
Blackwell to Odgers, 4 runs
Blackwell to Odgers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Odgers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Odgers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Luff, no ball + 1 run
Blackwell to Luff, 0 runs
Blackwell to Odgers, 1 run
Woolston to Luff, 4 runs
Woolston to Luff, 4 runs
Woolston to Luff, 4 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 1 run
Woolston to Luff, 1 run
Woolston to Luff, wide
Woolston to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Odgers, 4 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 4 runs
Jonassen to Odgers, 1 run
Jonassen to Odgers, 0 runs
Garton to Luff, 6 runs
Garton to Odgers, 1 run
Garton to Odgers, 0 runs
Garton to Odgers, 0 runs
Garton to Odgers, 4 runs
Garton to Luff, 1 run
Blackwell to Odgers, 4 runs
Blackwell to Odgers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Odgers, 2 runs
Blackwell to Odgers, 0 runs
Blackwell to Luff, 1 run
Blackwell to Luff, 0 runs
Ward to Odgers, 0 runs
Ward to Luff, 1 run
Ward to Odgers, 1 run
Ward to Odgers, 0 runs
Ward to Odgers, 4 runs
Ward to Odgers, 0 runs