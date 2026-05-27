Highlights Somerset vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

177

YOR
YOR

138

19.6
1

Holland to Langston, 1 run

19.5
1

Holland to Woolston, 1 run

19.4
1

Holland to Langston, 1 run

19.3
4

Holland to Langston, 4 runs

19.2
1

Holland to Woolston, leg bye

19.1
1

Holland to Langston, 1 run

18.6
W

Vukusic to Garton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Garton)

18.5
1

Vukusic to Langston, 1 run

18.4
1

Vukusic to Garton, 1 run

18.3
.

Vukusic to Garton, 0 runs

18.2
2

Vukusic to Garton, 2 runs

18.1
.

Vukusic to Garton, 0 runs

17.6
1

Harris to Garton, 1 run

17.5
.

Harris to Garton, 0 runs

17.4
2

Harris to Garton, 2 runs

17.3
1

Harris to Langston, 1 run

17.2
1

Harris to Garton, 1 run

17.1
.

Harris to Garton, 0 runs

16.6
.

Barnes to Langston, 0 runs

16.5
.

Barnes to Langston, 0 runs

16.4
2

Barnes to Langston, 2 runs

16.3
1

Barnes to Garton, 1 run

16.2
.

Barnes to Garton, 0 runs

16.1
1

Barnes to Langston, 1 run

15.6
.

Harris to Garton, 0 runs

15.5
.

Harris to Garton, 0 runs

15.4
.

Harris to Garton, 0 runs

15.3
W

Harris to Fackrell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Fackrell)

15.2
2

Harris to Fackrell, 2 runs

15.1
.

Harris to Fackrell, 0 runs

14.6
1

Holland to Fackrell, 1 run

14.5
.

Holland to Fackrell, 0 runs

14.4
.

Holland to Fackrell, 0 runs

14.3
1

Holland to Langston, 1 run

14.2
.

Holland to Langston, 0 runs

14.1
2

Holland to Langston, 2 runs

13.6
.

Harris to Fackrell, 0 runs

13.5
W

Harris to Blackwell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Blackwell)

13.4
W

Harris to Ward, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ward)

13.3
4

Harris to Ward, 4 runs

13.2
.

Harris to Ward, 0 runs

13.1
1

Harris to Langston, 1 run

12.6
1

Barnes to Langston, 1 run

12.5
W

Barnes to Kalis, appeal, wicket (caught - Kalis)

12.4
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

12.3
2

Barnes to Kalis, 2 runs

12.2
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

12.1
1

Barnes to Ward, 1 run

11.6
4

Griffiths to Kalis, 4 runs

11.5
4

Griffiths to Kalis, 4 runs

11.4
1

Griffiths to Ward, 1 run

11.3
4

Griffiths to Ward, 4 runs

11.2
2

Griffiths to Ward, 2 runs

11.1
.

Griffiths to Ward, 0 runs

10.6
4

Skelton to Kalis, 4 runs

10.5
.

Skelton to Kalis, 0 runs

10.4
4

Skelton to Kalis, 4 runs

10.3
1

Skelton to Ward, 1 run

10.2
2

Skelton to Ward, 2 runs

10.1
4

Skelton to Ward, 4 runs

9.6
4

Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs

9.5
1

Vukusic to Ward, 1 run

9.4
1

Vukusic to Kalis, 1 run

9.3
1

Vukusic to Ward, 1 run

9.2
.

Vukusic to Ward, 0 runs

9.1
.

Vukusic to Ward, 0 runs

8.6
1

Barnes to Ward, 1 run

8.5
W

Barnes to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)

8.4
1

Barnes to Kalis, 1 run

8.3
2

Barnes to Kalis, 2 runs

8.2
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

8.1
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

7.6
1

Harris to Kalis, 1 run

7.5
.

Harris to Kalis, 0 runs

7.4
1

Harris to Campbell, 1 run

7.3
1

Harris to Kalis, 1 run

7.2
.

Harris to Kalis, 0 runs

7.1
2

Harris to Kalis, 2 runs

6.6
1

Holland to Kalis, 1 run

6.5
4

Holland to Kalis, 4 runs

6.4
4

Holland to Kalis, 4 runs

6.3
1

Holland to Campbell, 1 run

6.2
1

Holland to Kalis, 1 run

6.1
.

Holland to Kalis, 0 runs

5.6
2

Skelton to Campbell, 2 runs

5.5
1

Skelton to Kalis, 1 run

5.4
1

Skelton to Campbell, 1 run

5.3
1

Skelton to Kalis, 1 run

5.2
.

Skelton to Kalis, 0 runs

5.1
4

Skelton to Kalis, 4 runs

4.6
1

Vukusic to Kalis, 1 run

4.5
4

Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs

4.4
.

Vukusic to Kalis, 0 runs

4.3
.

Vukusic to Kalis, 0 runs

4.2
1

Vukusic to Campbell, 1 run

4.1
W

Vukusic to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jonassen)

3.6
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

3.5
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

3.4
W

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)

3.3
.

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.2
1

Barnes to Jonassen, 1 run

3.1
6

Barnes to Jonassen, 6 runs

2.6
1

Griffiths to Jonassen, leg bye

2.5
3

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 3 runs

2.4
1

Griffiths to Jonassen, 1 run

2.3
4

Griffiths to Jonassen, 4 runs

2.2
1

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

2.1
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

1.6
1

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

1.5
4

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

1.4
1

Skelton to Jonassen, 1 run

1.3
.

Skelton to Jonassen, 0 runs

1.2
4

Skelton to Jonassen, 4 runs

1.1
1

Skelton to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

0.6
W

Griffiths to Thomas, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thomas)

0.5
.

Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs

0.4
.

Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs

0.3
1

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

0.2
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.1
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

19.6
3

Blackwell to Holland, 3 runs

19.5
W

Blackwell to Holland, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Skelton)

19.4
4

Blackwell to Holland, 4 runs

19.3
2

Blackwell to Holland, 2 runs

19.2
1

Blackwell to Skelton, 1 run

19.1
2

Blackwell to Skelton, 2 runs

19.1
2

Blackwell to Holland, 2 wides

18.6
W

Jonassen to Griffiths, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Griffiths)

18.5
1

Jonassen to Holland, 1 run

18.4
4

Jonassen to Holland, 4 runs

18.3
4

Jonassen to Holland, 4 runs

18.2
2

Jonassen to Holland, 2 runs

18.1
4

Jonassen to Holland, 4 runs

17.6
2

Langston to Griffiths, 2 runs

17.5
1

Langston to Holland, 1 run

17.4
1

Langston to Griffiths, 1 run

17.3
1

Langston to Holland, 1 run

17.2
1

Langston to Griffiths, 1 run

17.1
1

Langston to Holland, 1 run

16.6
W

Ward to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (caught - Learoyd)

16.5
1

Ward to Holland, 1 run

16.4
1

Ward to Learoyd, 1 run

16.3
1

Ward to Holland, 1 run

16.2
.

Ward to Holland, 0 runs

16.1
4

Ward to Holland, 4 runs

15.6
2

Blackwell to Learoyd, 2 runs

15.5
1

Blackwell to Holland, 1 run

15.4
2

Blackwell to Holland, 2 runs

15.3
1

Blackwell to Learoyd, 1 run

15.2
2

Blackwell to Learoyd, 2 runs

15.1
.

Blackwell to Learoyd, 0 runs

14.6
1

Ward to Learoyd, 1 run

14.5
2

Ward to Learoyd, 2 runs

14.4
1

Ward to Holland, 1 run

14.3
1

Ward to Learoyd, 1 run

14.2
1

Ward to Holland, 1 run

14.1
.

Ward to Holland, 0 runs

13.6
.

Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs

13.5
1

Langston to Holland, 1 run

13.4
1

Langston to Learoyd, 1 run

13.3
2

Langston to Learoyd, 2 runs

13.2
1

Langston to Holland, 1 run

13.1
1

Langston to Learoyd, 1 run

12.6
.

Jonassen to Holland, 0 runs

12.5
.

Jonassen to Holland, 0 runs

12.4
.

Jonassen to Holland, 0 runs

12.3
1

Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run

12.2
1

Jonassen to Holland, bye

12.1
W

Jonassen to Luff, appeal, wicket (stumped - Luff)

11.6
4

Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs

11.5
4

Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs

11.4
4

Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs

11.3
1

Garton to Luff, 1 run

11.2
4

Garton to Luff, 4 runs

11.1
1

Garton to Learoyd, 1 run

10.6
1

Ward to Learoyd, 1 run

10.5
1

Ward to Luff, 1 run

10.4
1

Ward to Learoyd, 1 run

10.3
.

Ward to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.2
1

Ward to Luff, 1 run

10.1
4

Ward to Luff, 4 runs

9.6
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

9.5
4

Langston to Luff, 4 runs

9.4
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

9.3
1

Langston to Learoyd, 1 run

9.2
.

Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.1
.

Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.6
1

Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run

8.5
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

8.4
1

Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run

8.3
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

8.2
1

Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run

8.1
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

7.6
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

7.5
2

Langston to Luff, 2 runs

7.4
1

Langston to Learoyd, 1 run

7.3
W

Langston to Odgers, wicket (lbw - Odgers)

7.2
1

Langston to Luff, 1 run

7.1
.

Langston to Luff, 0 runs

6.6
2

Garton to Odgers, 2 runs

6.5
1

Garton to Luff, 1 run

6.5
1

Garton to Luff, wide

6.4
1

Garton to Odgers, 1 run

6.3
1

Garton to Luff, 1 run

6.2
4

Garton to Luff, 4 runs

6.1
.

Garton to Luff, 0 runs

5.6
4

Blackwell to Odgers, 4 runs

5.5
.

Blackwell to Odgers, 0 runs

5.4
.

Blackwell to Odgers, 0 runs

5.3
.

Blackwell to Odgers, 0 runs

5.3
nb

Blackwell to Luff, no ball + 1 run

5.2
.

Blackwell to Luff, 0 runs

5.1
1

Blackwell to Odgers, 1 run

4.6
4

Woolston to Luff, 4 runs

4.5
4

Woolston to Luff, 4 runs

4.4
4

Woolston to Luff, 4 runs

4.3
1

Woolston to Odgers, 1 run

4.2
1

Woolston to Luff, 1 run

4.2
1

Woolston to Luff, wide

4.1
.

Woolston to Luff, 0 runs

3.6
4

Jonassen to Odgers, 4 runs

3.5
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

3.4
.

Jonassen to Luff, 0 runs

3.3
4

Jonassen to Luff, 4 runs

3.2
1

Jonassen to Odgers, 1 run

3.1
.

Jonassen to Odgers, 0 runs

2.6
6

Garton to Luff, 6 runs

2.5
1

Garton to Odgers, 1 run

2.4
.

Garton to Odgers, 0 runs

2.3
.

Garton to Odgers, 0 runs

2.2
4

Garton to Odgers, 4 runs

2.1
1

Garton to Luff, 1 run

1.6
4

Blackwell to Odgers, 4 runs

1.5
.

Blackwell to Odgers, 0 runs

1.4
2

Blackwell to Odgers, 2 runs

1.3
.

Blackwell to Odgers, 0 runs

1.2
1

Blackwell to Luff, 1 run

1.1
.

Blackwell to Luff, 0 runs

0.6
.

Ward to Odgers, 0 runs

0.5
1

Ward to Luff, 1 run

0.4
1

Ward to Odgers, 1 run

0.3
.

Ward to Odgers, 0 runs

0.2
4

Ward to Odgers, 4 runs

0.1
.

Ward to Odgers, 0 runs