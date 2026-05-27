Squads Somerset vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Thomas Erin
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Holland Niamh
bowler
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Campbell Ami
batsman
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Ward Maddie
batsman
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Langston Beth
bowler
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Blackwell Ines
no information yet
Harris Lola
no information yet
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Garton Holly
no information yet
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Woolston Jessica
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Corney Emma
batsman
Breese Olvia
no information yet
Davis Ruby
batsman
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Jackson Laura
batsman
Hall Grace
bowler
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Lee Jeanie
no information yet
Knight Heather
batsman
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Love Amelia
no information yet
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Marshall Laura
batsman
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
McColl Megan
all rounder
Willis Bea
no information yet
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Wilson Fran
batsman
Oliver Amelia
no information yet