Squads Somerset vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

177

YOR
YOR

138

Playing

SOM
SOM
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Blackwell Ines

no information yet

Harris Lola

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Garton Holly

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Woolston Jessica

all rounder

Bench

SOM
SOM
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Breese Olvia

no information yet

Davis Ruby

batsman

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Lee Jeanie

no information yet

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Love Amelia

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Willis Bea

no information yet

Oliver Amelia

no information yet