Match details Somerset vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

177

YOR
YOR

138

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, May 27, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Griffiths Alex, Jones Katie, Skelton Chloe, Hazell Jess, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia, Vukusic Erin
BenchAnderson Ellie, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Jackson Laura, Jones Hannah, Knight Heather, Munday Amelie, Robbins Mollie, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Thomas Erin, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Campbell Ami, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Blackwell Ines, Fackrell Ria, Garton Holly, Woolston Jessica
BenchBoyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Oliver Amelia, Pollard Elicia, Rainey Hannah, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Slater Rachel, Thomas Olivia, Wrightson Emma

Venue Guide

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