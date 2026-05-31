Highlights Surrey vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026
Smith to Davis, 1 run
Smith to Davis, 4 runs
Smith to Luff, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Davis, 2 wides
Macdonald-Gay to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)
Macdonald-Gay to Skelton, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Skelton, 1 run
Moore to Skelton, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 4 runs
Moore to Skelton, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Skelton, 1 run
Monaghan to Skelton, 1 run
Monaghan to Skelton, 0 runs
Monaghan to Luff, 1 run
Monaghan to Luff, wide
Monaghan to Luff, 4 runs
Monaghan to Luff, 0 runs
Monaghan to Skelton, 1 run
Miles to Luff, 0 runs
Miles to Skelton, 1 run
Miles to Luff, 1 run
Miles to Skelton, no ball + 1 run
Miles to Luff, 1 run
Miles to Luff, wide
Miles to Luff, 0 runs
Miles to Luff, 4 runs
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Skelton, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 2 runs
Gregory to Skelton, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Monaghan to Skelton, 0 runs
Monaghan to Skelton, wide
Monaghan to Skelton, 0 runs
Monaghan to Luff, 1 run
Monaghan to Luff, wide
Monaghan to Skelton, 1 run
Monaghan to Skelton, wide
Monaghan to Skelton, 0 runs
Monaghan to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffiths)
Moore to Griffiths, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Griffiths, 1 run
Moore to Griffiths, 0 runs
Moore to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 4 runs
Miles to Luff, 1 run
Miles to Griffiths, 1 run
Miles to Luff, 1 run
Miles to Luff, 4 runs
Miles to Griffiths, 1 run
Miles to Luff, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Griffiths, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Griffiths, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 4 runs
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 2 runs
Gregory to Griffiths, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 6 runs
Gregory to Griffiths, 1 run
Miles to Luff, 0 runs
Miles to Griffiths, 1 run
Miles to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)
Miles to Jones, 0 runs
Miles to Jones, 0 runs
Miles to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Jones, 1 run
Moore to Jones, 2 runs
Moore to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Jones, 1 run
Moore to Jones, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, wide
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Jones, 1 run
Macdonald-Gay to Jones, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Jones, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Jones, 0 runs
Gregory to Luff, 0 runs
Gregory to Luff, 4 runs
Gregory to Jones, 1 run
Gregory to Jones, 4 runs
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 0 runs
Monaghan to Jones, 0 runs
Monaghan to Jones, 0 runs
Monaghan to Jones, 0 runs
Monaghan to Jones, wide
Monaghan to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)
Monaghan to Holland, 0 runs
Monaghan to Luff, 1 run
Miles to Holland, 0 runs
Miles to Holland, 0 runs
Miles to Holland, 4 runs
Miles to Holland, wide
Miles to Holland, 4 runs
Miles to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (caught - Learoyd)
Miles to Learoyd, 0 runs
Monaghan to Learoyd, 1 run
Monaghan to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Monaghan to Luff, leg bye
Monaghan to Luff, 4 runs
Monaghan to Luff, 4 runs
Monaghan to Luff, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Odgers, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Odgers, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Odgers, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Odgers, 0 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Odgers, 4 runs
Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 0 runs
Moore to Odgers, 1 run
Moore to Odgers, 4 runs
Moore to Odgers, 4 runs
Moore to Odgers, 0 runs
Vukusic to Spence, 1 run
Vukusic to Spence, 4 runs
Vukusic to Spence, 0 runs
Vukusic to Spence, 0 runs
Vukusic to Monaghan, 3 runs
Vukusic to Monaghan, 4 runs
Skelton to Monaghan, 1 run
Skelton to Spence, 1 run
Skelton to Spence, 6 runs
Skelton to Spence, 4 runs
Skelton to Spence, 4 runs
Skelton to Monaghan, 3 runs
Skelton to Spence, 1 run
Barnes to Monaghan, 4 runs
Barnes to Monaghan, 4 runs
Barnes to Spence, 1 run
Barnes to Spence, 0 runs
Barnes to Monaghan, 1 run
Barnes to Spence, 1 run
Holland to Davidson-Richards, wicket (lbw - Davidson-Richards)
Holland to Spence, 1 run
Holland to Spence, 0 runs
Holland to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Holland to Davidson-Richards, wide
Holland to Spence, 1 run
Holland to Spence, 4 runs
Harris to Spence, 1 run
Harris to Spence, 0 runs
Harris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Harris to Spence, 1 run
Harris to Spence, 4 runs
Harris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Vukusic to Spence, 4 runs
Vukusic to Spence, 4 runs
Vukusic to Spence, 0 runs
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Vukusic to Spence, 1 run
Skelton to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Skelton to Spence, 1 run
Skelton to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Skelton to Spence, 1 run
Skelton to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Skelton to Spence, 1 run
Holland to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Holland to Spence, 2 wides
Holland to Spence, 0 runs
Holland to Spence, 0 runs
Holland to Spence, wide
Holland to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Holland to Spence, 1 run
Holland to Spence, 0 runs
Harris to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Harris to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Harris to Spence, 1 run
Harris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Harris to Spence, 1 run
Harris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Vukusic to Spence, 0 runs
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs
Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Barnes to Spence, 1 run
Barnes to Harris, wicket (lbw - Harris)
Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Holland to Harris, 0 runs
Holland to Harris, 5 wides
Holland to Harris, 0 runs
Holland to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Holland to Harris, 1 run
Holland to Harris, 0 runs
Holland to Scholfield, appeal, wicket (bowled - Scholfield)
Harris to Scholfield, 1 run
Harris to Scholfield, 2 runs
Harris to Scholfield, 2 runs
Harris to Scholfield, 0 runs
Harris to Scholfield, 2 runs
Harris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Vukusic to Scholfield, 1 run
Vukusic to Scholfield, 4 runs
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Vukusic to Scholfield, 1 run
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, no ball
Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Barnes to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Barnes to Scholfield, 1 run
Barnes to Scholfield, 4 runs
Skelton to Scholfield, 1 run
Skelton to Scholfield, 4 runs
Skelton to Scholfield, 4 runs
Skelton to Scholfield, 0 runs
Skelton to Scholfield, 0 runs
Skelton to Scholfield, 0 runs
Barnes to Smith, 0 runs
Barnes to Scholfield, 1 run
Barnes to Scholfield, 0 runs
Barnes to Scholfield, 0 runs
Barnes to Scholfield, 0 runs
Barnes to Chathli, wicket (lbw - Chathli)
Griffiths to Chathli, 1 run
Griffiths to Chathli, 4 runs
Griffiths to Smith, 1 run
Griffiths to Smith, 4 runs
Griffiths to Chathli, 1 run
Griffiths to Smith, 1 run
Skelton to Chathli, 0 runs
Skelton to Chathli, 4 runs
Skelton to Smith, 0 runs
Skelton to Smith, 0 runs
Skelton to Smith, 0 runs
Skelton to Smith, 0 runs
Griffiths to Chathli, 0 runs
Griffiths to Chathli, 0 runs
Griffiths to Smith, 1 run
Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs
Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs
Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs