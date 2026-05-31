Highlights Surrey vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

SUR
SUR

153

SOM
SOM

154

19.3
1

Smith to Davis, 1 run

19.2
4

Smith to Davis, 4 runs

19.1
1

Smith to Luff, 1 run

18.6
1

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 1 run

18.5
4

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 4 runs

18.5
2

Macdonald-Gay to Davis, 2 wides

18.4
W

Macdonald-Gay to Skelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Skelton)

18.3
.

Macdonald-Gay to Skelton, 0 runs

18.2
1

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 1 run

18.1
1

Macdonald-Gay to Skelton, 1 run

17.6
1

Moore to Skelton, 1 run

17.5
1

Moore to Luff, 1 run

17.4
4

Moore to Luff, 4 runs

17.3
1

Moore to Skelton, 1 run

17.2
1

Moore to Luff, 1 run

17.1
1

Moore to Skelton, 1 run

16.6
1

Monaghan to Skelton, 1 run

16.5
.

Monaghan to Skelton, 0 runs

16.4
1

Monaghan to Luff, 1 run

16.4
1

Monaghan to Luff, wide

16.3
4

Monaghan to Luff, 4 runs

16.2
.

Monaghan to Luff, 0 runs

16.1
1

Monaghan to Skelton, 1 run

15.6
.

Miles to Luff, 0 runs

15.5
1

Miles to Skelton, 1 run

15.4
1

Miles to Luff, 1 run

15.4
nb

Miles to Skelton, no ball + 1 run

15.3
1

Miles to Luff, 1 run

15.3
1

Miles to Luff, wide

15.2
.

Miles to Luff, 0 runs

15.1
4

Miles to Luff, 4 runs

14.6
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

14.5
1

Gregory to Skelton, 1 run

14.4
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

14.3
2

Gregory to Luff, 2 runs

14.2
1

Gregory to Skelton, 1 run

14.1
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

13.6
.

Monaghan to Skelton, 0 runs

13.6
1

Monaghan to Skelton, wide

13.5
.

Monaghan to Skelton, 0 runs

13.4
1

Monaghan to Luff, 1 run

13.4
1

Monaghan to Luff, wide

13.3
1

Monaghan to Skelton, 1 run

13.3
1

Monaghan to Skelton, wide

13.2
.

Monaghan to Skelton, 0 runs

13.1
W

Monaghan to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffiths)

12.6
1

Moore to Griffiths, 1 run

12.5
1

Moore to Luff, 1 run

12.4
1

Moore to Griffiths, 1 run

12.3
.

Moore to Griffiths, 0 runs

12.2
1

Moore to Luff, 1 run

12.1
4

Moore to Luff, 4 runs

11.6
1

Miles to Luff, 1 run

11.5
1

Miles to Griffiths, 1 run

11.4
1

Miles to Luff, 1 run

11.3
4

Miles to Luff, 4 runs

11.2
1

Miles to Griffiths, 1 run

11.1
1

Miles to Luff, 1 run

10.6
1

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 1 run

10.5
4

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 4 runs

10.4
1

Macdonald-Gay to Griffiths, 1 run

10.3
.

Macdonald-Gay to Griffiths, 0 runs

10.2
1

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 1 run

10.1
4

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 4 runs

9.6
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

9.5
2

Gregory to Luff, 2 runs

9.4
1

Gregory to Griffiths, 1 run

9.3
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

9.2
6

Gregory to Luff, 6 runs

9.1
1

Gregory to Griffiths, 1 run

8.6
.

Miles to Luff, 0 runs

8.5
1

Miles to Griffiths, 1 run

8.4
W

Miles to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)

8.3
.

Miles to Jones, 0 runs

8.2
.

Miles to Jones, 0 runs

8.1
1

Miles to Luff, 1 run

7.6
1

Moore to Luff, 1 run

7.5
1

Moore to Jones, 1 run

7.4
2

Moore to Jones, 2 runs

7.3
1

Moore to Luff, 1 run

7.2
1

Moore to Jones, 1 run

7.1
.

Moore to Jones, 0 runs

6.6
.

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 0 runs

6.6
1

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, wide

6.5
.

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 0 runs

6.4
1

Macdonald-Gay to Jones, 1 run

6.3
.

Macdonald-Gay to Jones, 0 runs

6.2
.

Macdonald-Gay to Jones, 0 runs

6.1
.

Macdonald-Gay to Jones, 0 runs

5.6
.

Gregory to Luff, 0 runs

5.5
4

Gregory to Luff, 4 runs

5.4
1

Gregory to Jones, 1 run

5.3
4

Gregory to Jones, 4 runs

5.2
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

5.1
.

Gregory to Luff, 0 runs

4.6
.

Monaghan to Jones, 0 runs

4.5
.

Monaghan to Jones, 0 runs

4.4
.

Monaghan to Jones, 0 runs

4.4
1

Monaghan to Jones, wide

4.3
W

Monaghan to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)

4.2
.

Monaghan to Holland, 0 runs

4.1
1

Monaghan to Luff, 1 run

3.6
.

Miles to Holland, 0 runs

3.5
.

Miles to Holland, 0 runs

3.4
4

Miles to Holland, 4 runs

3.4
1

Miles to Holland, wide

3.3
4

Miles to Holland, 4 runs

3.2
W

Miles to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (caught - Learoyd)

3.1
.

Miles to Learoyd, 0 runs

2.6
1

Monaghan to Learoyd, 1 run

2.5
W

Monaghan to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

2.4
1

Monaghan to Luff, leg bye

2.3
4

Monaghan to Luff, 4 runs

2.2
4

Monaghan to Luff, 4 runs

2.1
.

Monaghan to Luff, 0 runs

1.6
.

Macdonald-Gay to Odgers, 0 runs

1.5
4

Macdonald-Gay to Odgers, 4 runs

1.4
.

Macdonald-Gay to Odgers, 0 runs

1.3
.

Macdonald-Gay to Odgers, 0 runs

1.2
4

Macdonald-Gay to Odgers, 4 runs

1.1
1

Macdonald-Gay to Luff, 1 run

0.6
1

Moore to Luff, 1 run

0.5
.

Moore to Luff, 0 runs

0.4
1

Moore to Odgers, 1 run

0.3
4

Moore to Odgers, 4 runs

0.2
4

Moore to Odgers, 4 runs

0.1
.

Moore to Odgers, 0 runs

19.6
1

Vukusic to Spence, 1 run

19.5
4

Vukusic to Spence, 4 runs

19.4
.

Vukusic to Spence, 0 runs

19.3
.

Vukusic to Spence, 0 runs

19.2
3

Vukusic to Monaghan, 3 runs

19.1
4

Vukusic to Monaghan, 4 runs

18.6
1

Skelton to Monaghan, 1 run

18.5
1

Skelton to Spence, 1 run

18.4
6

Skelton to Spence, 6 runs

18.4
5

Skelton to Spence, 4 runs

18.3
4

Skelton to Spence, 4 runs

18.2
3

Skelton to Monaghan, 3 runs

18.1
1

Skelton to Spence, 1 run

17.6
4

Barnes to Monaghan, 4 runs

17.5
4

Barnes to Monaghan, 4 runs

17.4
1

Barnes to Spence, 1 run

17.3
.

Barnes to Spence, 0 runs

17.2
1

Barnes to Monaghan, 1 run

17.1
1

Barnes to Spence, 1 run

16.6
W

Holland to Davidson-Richards, wicket (lbw - Davidson-Richards)

16.5
1

Holland to Spence, 1 run

16.4
.

Holland to Spence, 0 runs

16.3
1

Holland to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

16.3
1

Holland to Davidson-Richards, wide

16.2
1

Holland to Spence, 1 run

16.1
4

Holland to Spence, 4 runs

15.6
1

Harris to Spence, 1 run

15.5
.

Harris to Spence, 0 runs

15.4
1

Harris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

15.3
1

Harris to Spence, 1 run

15.2
4

Harris to Spence, 4 runs

15.1
1

Harris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

14.6
4

Vukusic to Spence, 4 runs

14.5
4

Vukusic to Spence, 4 runs

14.4
.

Vukusic to Spence, 0 runs

14.3
1

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

14.2
.

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

14.1
1

Vukusic to Spence, 1 run

13.6
.

Skelton to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

13.5
1

Skelton to Spence, 1 run

13.4
1

Skelton to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

13.3
1

Skelton to Spence, 1 run

13.2
1

Skelton to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

13.1
1

Skelton to Spence, 1 run

12.6
.

Holland to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

12.6
2

Holland to Spence, 2 wides

12.5
.

Holland to Spence, 0 runs

12.4
.

Holland to Spence, 0 runs

12.4
1

Holland to Spence, wide

12.3
1

Holland to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

12.2
1

Holland to Spence, 1 run

12.1
.

Holland to Spence, 0 runs

11.6
.

Harris to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

11.5
4

Harris to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

11.4
1

Harris to Spence, 1 run

11.3
1

Harris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

11.2
1

Harris to Spence, 1 run

11.1
1

Harris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

10.6
.

Vukusic to Spence, 0 runs

10.5
1

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

10.4
.

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

10.3
.

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

10.2
.

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

10.1
2

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 2 runs

9.6
1

Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

9.5
.

Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

9.4
1

Barnes to Spence, 1 run

9.3
W

Barnes to Harris, wicket (lbw - Harris)

9.2
1

Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

9.1
.

Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

8.6
.

Holland to Harris, 0 runs

8.6
5

Holland to Harris, 5 wides

8.5
.

Holland to Harris, 0 runs

8.4
1

Holland to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

8.3
1

Holland to Harris, 1 run

8.2
.

Holland to Harris, 0 runs

8.1
W

Holland to Scholfield, appeal, wicket (bowled - Scholfield)

7.6
1

Harris to Scholfield, 1 run

7.5
2

Harris to Scholfield, 2 runs

7.4
2

Harris to Scholfield, 2 runs

7.3
.

Harris to Scholfield, 0 runs

7.2
2

Harris to Scholfield, 2 runs

7.1
1

Harris to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

6.6
1

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

6.5
1

Vukusic to Scholfield, 1 run

6.4
4

Vukusic to Scholfield, 4 runs

6.3
1

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

6.2
1

Vukusic to Scholfield, 1 run

6.1
1

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

6.1
1

Vukusic to Davidson-Richards, no ball

5.6
1

Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

5.5
.

Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

5.4
.

Barnes to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

5.3
W

Barnes to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

5.2
1

Barnes to Scholfield, 1 run

5.1
4

Barnes to Scholfield, 4 runs

4.6
1

Skelton to Scholfield, 1 run

4.5
4

Skelton to Scholfield, 4 runs

4.4
4

Skelton to Scholfield, 4 runs

4.3
.

Skelton to Scholfield, 0 runs

4.2
.

Skelton to Scholfield, 0 runs

4.1
.

Skelton to Scholfield, 0 runs

3.6
.

Barnes to Smith, 0 runs

3.5
1

Barnes to Scholfield, 1 run

3.4
.

Barnes to Scholfield, 0 runs

3.3
.

Barnes to Scholfield, 0 runs

3.2
.

Barnes to Scholfield, 0 runs

3.1
W

Barnes to Chathli, wicket (lbw - Chathli)

2.6
1

Griffiths to Chathli, 1 run

2.5
4

Griffiths to Chathli, 4 runs

2.4
1

Griffiths to Smith, 1 run

2.3
4

Griffiths to Smith, 4 runs

2.2
1

Griffiths to Chathli, 1 run

2.1
1

Griffiths to Smith, 1 run

1.6
.

Skelton to Chathli, 0 runs

1.5
4

Skelton to Chathli, 4 runs

1.4
1

Skelton to Smith, 0 runs

1.3
.

Skelton to Smith, 0 runs

1.2
.

Skelton to Smith, 0 runs

1.1
.

Skelton to Smith, 0 runs

0.6
.

Griffiths to Chathli, 0 runs

0.5
.

Griffiths to Chathli, 0 runs

0.4
1

Griffiths to Smith, 1 run

0.3
.

Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs

0.2
.

Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs

0.1
.

Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs