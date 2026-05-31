Squads Surrey vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

SUR
SUR

153

SOM
SOM

154

Playing

SUR
SUR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Smith Bryony

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Davis Ruby

batsman

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Harris Lola

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Bench

SUR
SUR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Burke Emily

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Hazell Jess

no information yet