Squads Surrey vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Spence Jemima
batsman
Holland Niamh
bowler
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Harris Laura
batsman
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Moore Kalea
bowler
Davis Ruby
batsman
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Miles Bethan
bowler
Harris Lola
no information yet
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Burke Emily
all rounder
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Corney Emma
batsman
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Jackson Laura
batsman