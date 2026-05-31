Match details Surrey vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 31.05.2026

T20

SUR
SUR

153

SOM
SOM

154

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 31, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Chathli Kira Meghan, Davidson-Richards Alice, Spence Jemima, Scholfield Paige, Harris Laura, Monaghan Alice, Moore Kalea, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Gregory Danielle
BenchBurke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Jones Emma, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Griffiths Alex, Jones Katie, Skelton Chloe, Davis Ruby, Vukusic Erin, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia
BenchAnderson Ellie, Corney Emma, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Hazell Jess, Jackson Laura, Jones Hannah, Knight Heather, Munday Amelie, Robbins Mollie, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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