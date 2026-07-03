Highlights Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Jonassen to Learoyd, 2 runs
Jonassen to Learoyd, 4 runs
Jonassen to Learoyd, 4 runs
Jonassen to Learoyd, 2 runs
Jonassen to Learoyd, 6 runs
Jonassen to Learoyd, 2 runs
Langston to Hazell, 0 runs
Langston to Davis, appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)
Langston to Davis, 0 runs
Langston to Davis, 4 runs
Langston to Davis, 4 runs
Langston to Griffiths, 0 runs
Woolston to Griffiths, 1 run
Woolston to Learoyd, 1 run
Woolston to Griffiths, 1 run
Woolston to Griffiths, 0 runs
Woolston to Griffiths, wide
Woolston to Griffiths, 0 runs
Woolston to Griffiths, 0 runs
Glenn to Griffiths, 1 run
Glenn to Learoyd, 1 run
Glenn to Learoyd, 0 runs
Glenn to Learoyd, 6 runs
Glenn to Learoyd, 2 runs
Glenn to Learoyd, 4 runs
Langston to Learoyd, 1 run
Langston to Learoyd, 4 runs
Langston to Griffiths, leg bye, appeal
Langston to Learoyd, 1 run
Langston to Learoyd, 6 runs
Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs
Glenn to Griffiths, 0 runs
Glenn to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)
Glenn to Learoyd, 1 run
Glenn to Holland, 1 run
Glenn to Learoyd, 1 run
Glenn to Learoyd, 0 runs
Jonassen to Holland, 4 runs
Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run
Jonassen to Holland, 1 run
Jonassen to Holland, 4 runs
Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run
Jonassen to Holland, 1 run
Langston to Learoyd, 4 runs
Langston to Learoyd, 2 runs
Langston to Holland, 1 run
Langston to Holland, 2 leg byes, appeal
Langston to Learoyd, 1 run
Langston to Holland, 1 run
Woolston to Learoyd, 4 runs
Woolston to Learoyd, 0 runs
Woolston to Holland, bye
Woolston to Learoyd, 1 run
Woolston to Learoyd, 0 runs
Woolston to Learoyd, 6 runs
Glenn to Holland, 4 runs
Glenn to Holland, 2 runs
Glenn to Holland, 2 runs
Glenn to Holland, 0 runs
Glenn to Learoyd, 1 run
Glenn to Holland, 1 run
Jonassen to Holland, 1 run
Jonassen to Holland, 0 runs
Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run
Jonassen to Learoyd, 4 runs
Jonassen to Holland, 1 run
Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run
Jonassen to Holland, 2 wides
Glenn to Learoyd, 0 runs
Glenn to Holland, 1 run
Glenn to Odgers, appeal, wicket (lbw - Odgers)
Glenn to Odgers, 0 runs
Glenn to Learoyd, 1 run
Glenn to Odgers, 1 run
Woolston to Odgers, 1 run
Woolston to Learoyd, 1 run
Woolston to Learoyd, 4 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 1 run
Woolston to Odgers, 2 runs
Woolston to Learoyd, 1 run
Langston to Odgers, 2 runs
Langston to Learoyd, 1 run
Langston to Learoyd, 4 runs
Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs
Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs
Langston to Odgers, 1 run
Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs
Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs
Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs
Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs
Garton to Learoyd, 0 runs
Garton to Learoyd, 0 runs
Rainey to Odgers, 0 runs
Rainey to Odgers, 0 runs
Rainey to Odgers, 4 runs
Rainey to Odgers, 6 runs
Rainey to Odgers, wide
Rainey to Odgers, 0 runs
Rainey to Odgers, 4 runs
Woolston to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)
Woolston to Luff, 4 runs
Woolston to Luff, 0 runs
Woolston to Luff, 0 runs
Woolston to Odgers, 1 run
Woolston to Luff, 1 run
Jonassen to Odgers, 4 runs
Jonassen to Odgers, 0 runs
Jonassen to Odgers, 0 runs
Jonassen to Odgers, 0 runs
Jonassen to Odgers, 0 runs
Jonassen to Luff, 1 run
Garton to Odgers, 0 runs
Garton to Luff, 1 run
Garton to Odgers, 1 run
Garton to Odgers, 4 runs
Garton to Luff, 1 run
Garton to Luff, 0 runs
Rainey to Odgers, 6 runs
Rainey to Luff, 1 run
Rainey to Luff, 4 runs
Rainey to Luff, 0 runs
Rainey to Odgers, 1 run
Rainey to Odgers, appeal
Barnes to Kalis, 1 run
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 4 runs
Barnes to Glenn, 1 run
Barnes to Kalis, 1 run
Barnes to Kalis, 2 runs
Russell to Kalis, 1 run
Russell to Kalis, 4 runs
Russell to Kalis, wide
Russell to Kalis, 4 runs
Russell to Kalis, 4 runs
Russell to Kalis, wide
Russell to Glenn, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)
Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs
Vukusic to Winfield-Hill, leg bye
Vukusic to Kalis, 2 wides
Vukusic to Kalis, 2 runs
Vukusic to Kalis, 0 runs
Vukusic to Kalis, 0 runs
Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 1 run
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 2 runs
Russell to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Russell to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Russell to Kalis, 1 run
Russell to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Russell to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Russell to Kalis, 1 run
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Griffiths to Kalis, 1 run
Griffiths to Kalis, 4 runs
Griffiths to Kalis, 4 runs
Griffiths to Kalis, 0 runs
Griffiths to Kalis, 2 runs, appeal
Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Odgers to Kalis, 1 run
Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, leg bye
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Odgers to Kalis, 4 runs
Odgers to Winfield-Hill, leg bye
Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Holland to Winfield-Hill, no ball + 4 runs
Holland to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs, appeal
Holland to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Holland to Winfield-Hill, no ball + 4 runs
Holland to Kalis, 1 run
Vukusic to Kalis, 1 run
Vukusic to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Vukusic to Kalis, 1 run
Vukusic to Kalis, 0 runs
Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs
Vukusic to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Harris to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Harris to Kalis, 1 run
Harris to Winfield-Hill, leg bye
Harris to Kalis, no ball + 1 run
Harris to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Harris to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Harris to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Holland to Kalis, 0 runs
Holland to Kalis, 0 runs
Holland to Kalis, wide
Holland to Kalis, 0 runs
Holland to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Holland to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Holland to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Harris to Kalis, 0 runs
Harris to Kalis, 0 runs
Harris to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Harris to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Harris to Kalis, 1 run
Harris to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs
Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs
Vukusic to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Vukusic to Kalis, 1 run
Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs
Vukusic to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 4 runs
Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Kalis, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Griffiths to Kalis, 1 run
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Russell to Kalis, 4 runs
Russell to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)
Russell to Jonassen, 0 runs
Russell to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Russell to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Russell to Jonassen, 1 run
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Griffiths to Jonassen, 1 run
Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs
Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs
Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs
Russell to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Russell to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Russell to Winfield-Hill, appeal
Russell to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)
Russell to Campbell, 4 runs
Russell to Campbell, 0 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, 2 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, 4 runs
Griffiths to Thomas, appeal
Griffiths to Campbell, 1 run