Highlights Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

210

SOM
SOM

199

19.6
2

Jonassen to Learoyd, 2 runs

19.5
4

Jonassen to Learoyd, 4 runs

19.4
4

Jonassen to Learoyd, 4 runs

19.3
2

Jonassen to Learoyd, 2 runs

19.2
6

Jonassen to Learoyd, 6 runs

19.1
2

Jonassen to Learoyd, 2 runs

18.6
.

Langston to Hazell, 0 runs

18.5
W

Langston to Davis, appeal, wicket (caught - Davis)

18.4
.

Langston to Davis, 0 runs

18.3
4

Langston to Davis, 4 runs

18.2
4

Langston to Davis, 4 runs

18.1
W

Langston to Griffiths, 0 runs

17.6
1

Woolston to Griffiths, 1 run

17.5
1

Woolston to Learoyd, 1 run

17.4
1

Woolston to Griffiths, 1 run

17.3
.

Woolston to Griffiths, 0 runs

17.3
1

Woolston to Griffiths, wide

17.2
.

Woolston to Griffiths, 0 runs

17.1
.

Woolston to Griffiths, 0 runs

16.6
1

Glenn to Griffiths, 1 run

16.5
1

Glenn to Learoyd, 1 run

16.4
.

Glenn to Learoyd, 0 runs

16.3
6

Glenn to Learoyd, 6 runs

16.2
2

Glenn to Learoyd, 2 runs

16.1
4

Glenn to Learoyd, 4 runs

15.6
1

Langston to Learoyd, 1 run

15.5
4

Langston to Learoyd, 4 runs

15.4
1lb

Langston to Griffiths, leg bye, appeal

15.3
1

Langston to Learoyd, 1 run

15.2
6

Langston to Learoyd, 6 runs

15.1
.

Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs

14.6
.

Glenn to Griffiths, 0 runs

14.5
W

Glenn to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)

14.4
1

Glenn to Learoyd, 1 run

14.3
1

Glenn to Holland, 1 run

14.2
1

Glenn to Learoyd, 1 run

14.1
.

Glenn to Learoyd, 0 runs

13.6
4

Jonassen to Holland, 4 runs

13.5
1

Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run

13.4
1

Jonassen to Holland, 1 run

13.3
4

Jonassen to Holland, 4 runs

13.2
1

Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run

13.1
1

Jonassen to Holland, 1 run

12.6
4

Langston to Learoyd, 4 runs

12.5
2

Langston to Learoyd, 2 runs

12.4
1

Langston to Holland, 1 run

12.3
2lb

Langston to Holland, 2 leg byes, appeal

12.2
1

Langston to Learoyd, 1 run

12.1
1

Langston to Holland, 1 run

11.6
4

Woolston to Learoyd, 4 runs

11.5
.

Woolston to Learoyd, 0 runs

11.4
1

Woolston to Holland, bye

11.3
1

Woolston to Learoyd, 1 run

11.2
.

Woolston to Learoyd, 0 runs

11.1
6

Woolston to Learoyd, 6 runs

10.6
4

Glenn to Holland, 4 runs

10.5
2

Glenn to Holland, 2 runs

10.4
2

Glenn to Holland, 2 runs

10.3
.

Glenn to Holland, 0 runs

10.2
1

Glenn to Learoyd, 1 run

10.1
1

Glenn to Holland, 1 run

9.6
1

Jonassen to Holland, 1 run

9.5
.

Jonassen to Holland, 0 runs

9.4
1

Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run

9.3
4

Jonassen to Learoyd, 4 runs

9.2
1

Jonassen to Holland, 1 run

9.1
1

Jonassen to Learoyd, 1 run

9.1
2

Jonassen to Holland, 2 wides

8.6
.

Glenn to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.5
1

Glenn to Holland, 1 run

8.4
W

Glenn to Odgers, appeal, wicket (lbw - Odgers)

8.3
.

Glenn to Odgers, 0 runs

8.2
1

Glenn to Learoyd, 1 run

8.1
1

Glenn to Odgers, 1 run

7.6
1

Woolston to Odgers, 1 run

7.5
1

Woolston to Learoyd, 1 run

7.4
4

Woolston to Learoyd, 4 runs

7.3
1

Woolston to Odgers, 1 run

7.2
2

Woolston to Odgers, 2 runs

7.1
1

Woolston to Learoyd, 1 run

6.6
2

Langston to Odgers, 2 runs

6.5
1

Langston to Learoyd, 1 run

6.4
4

Langston to Learoyd, 4 runs

6.3
.

Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.2
.

Langston to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.1
1

Langston to Odgers, 1 run

5.6
4

Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs

5.5
4

Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs

5.4
4

Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs

5.3
4

Garton to Learoyd, 4 runs

5.2
.

Garton to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.1
.

Garton to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.6
.

Rainey to Odgers, 0 runs

4.5
.

Rainey to Odgers, 0 runs

4.4
4

Rainey to Odgers, 4 runs

4.3
6

Rainey to Odgers, 6 runs

4.3
1

Rainey to Odgers, wide

4.2
.

Rainey to Odgers, 0 runs

4.1
4

Rainey to Odgers, 4 runs

3.6
W

Woolston to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)

3.5
4

Woolston to Luff, 4 runs

3.4
.

Woolston to Luff, 0 runs

3.3
.

Woolston to Luff, 0 runs

3.2
1

Woolston to Odgers, 1 run

3.1
1

Woolston to Luff, 1 run

2.6
4

Jonassen to Odgers, 4 runs

2.5
.

Jonassen to Odgers, 0 runs

2.4
.

Jonassen to Odgers, 0 runs

2.3
.

Jonassen to Odgers, 0 runs

2.2
.

Jonassen to Odgers, 0 runs

2.1
1

Jonassen to Luff, 1 run

1.6
.

Garton to Odgers, 0 runs

1.5
1

Garton to Luff, 1 run

1.4
1

Garton to Odgers, 1 run

1.3
4

Garton to Odgers, 4 runs

1.2
1

Garton to Luff, 1 run

1.1
.

Garton to Luff, 0 runs

0.6
6

Rainey to Odgers, 6 runs

0.5
1

Rainey to Luff, 1 run

0.4
4

Rainey to Luff, 4 runs

0.3
.

Rainey to Luff, 0 runs

0.2
1

Rainey to Odgers, 1 run

0.1
.

Rainey to Odgers, appeal

19.6
1

Barnes to Kalis, 1 run

19.5
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

19.4
4

Barnes to Kalis, 4 runs

19.3
1

Barnes to Glenn, 1 run

19.2
1

Barnes to Kalis, 1 run

19.1
2

Barnes to Kalis, 2 runs

18.6
1

Russell to Kalis, 1 run

18.5
4

Russell to Kalis, 4 runs

18.5
1

Russell to Kalis, wide

18.4
4

Russell to Kalis, 4 runs

18.3
4

Russell to Kalis, 4 runs

18.3
1

Russell to Kalis, wide

18.2
1

Russell to Glenn, 1 run

18.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)

17.6
4

Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs

17.5
1

Vukusic to Winfield-Hill, leg bye

17.5
2

Vukusic to Kalis, 2 wides

17.4
2

Vukusic to Kalis, 2 runs

17.3
.

Vukusic to Kalis, 0 runs

17.2
.

Vukusic to Kalis, 0 runs

17.1
4

Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs

16.6
4

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

16.5
2

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

16.4
4

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

16.3
1

Barnes to Kalis, 1 run

16.2
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

16.1
2

Barnes to Kalis, 2 runs

15.6
4

Russell to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

15.5
2

Russell to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

15.4
1

Russell to Kalis, 1 run

15.3
1

Russell to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

15.2
4

Russell to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

15.1
1

Russell to Kalis, 1 run

14.6
4

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

14.5
1

Griffiths to Kalis, 1 run

14.4
4

Griffiths to Kalis, 4 runs

14.3
4

Griffiths to Kalis, 4 runs

14.2
.

Griffiths to Kalis, 0 runs

14.1
2

Griffiths to Kalis, 2 runs, appeal

13.6
.

Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

13.5
1

Odgers to Kalis, 1 run

13.4
1

Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

13.3
4

Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

13.2
4

Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

13.1
.

Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.6
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

12.5
1

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, leg bye

12.4
4

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

12.3
.

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.2
4

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

12.1
.

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

11.6
4

Odgers to Kalis, 4 runs

11.5
1

Odgers to Winfield-Hill, leg bye

11.4
.

Odgers to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

11.4
nb

Holland to Winfield-Hill, no ball + 4 runs

11.3
2

Holland to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs, appeal

11.2
4

Holland to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

11.2
nb

Holland to Winfield-Hill, no ball + 4 runs

11.1
1

Holland to Kalis, 1 run

10.6
1

Vukusic to Kalis, 1 run

10.5
1

Vukusic to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

10.4
1

Vukusic to Kalis, 1 run

10.3
.

Vukusic to Kalis, 0 runs

10.2
4

Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs

10.1
1

Vukusic to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.6
1

Harris to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.5
1

Harris to Kalis, 1 run

9.4
1

Harris to Winfield-Hill, leg bye

9.4
nb

Harris to Kalis, no ball + 1 run

9.3
1

Harris to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.2
4

Harris to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

9.1
4

Harris to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

8.6
.

Holland to Kalis, 0 runs

8.5
.

Holland to Kalis, 0 runs

8.5
1

Holland to Kalis, wide

8.4
.

Holland to Kalis, 0 runs

8.3
1

Holland to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

8.2
.

Holland to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.1
2

Holland to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

7.6
.

Harris to Kalis, 0 runs

7.5
.

Harris to Kalis, 0 runs

7.4
1

Harris to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

7.3
4

Harris to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

7.2
1

Harris to Kalis, 1 run

7.1
1

Harris to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

6.6
4

Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs

6.5
4

Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs

6.4
1

Vukusic to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

6.3
1

Vukusic to Kalis, 1 run

6.2
4

Vukusic to Kalis, 4 runs

6.1
1

Vukusic to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

5.6
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

5.5
4

Barnes to Kalis, 4 runs

5.4
.

Barnes to Kalis, 0 runs

5.3
1

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

5.2
4

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

5.1
.

Barnes to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

4.6
.

Griffiths to Kalis, 0 runs

4.5
1

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

4.4
1

Griffiths to Kalis, 1 run

4.3
1

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

4.2
4

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

4.1
4

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

3.6
4

Russell to Kalis, 4 runs

3.5
W

Russell to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)

3.4
.

Russell to Jonassen, 0 runs

3.3
1

Russell to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

3.2
.

Russell to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.1
1

Russell to Jonassen, 1 run

2.6
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.5
.

Griffiths to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.4
1

Griffiths to Jonassen, 1 run

2.3
.

Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs

2.2
.

Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs

2.1
.

Griffiths to Jonassen, 0 runs

1.6
.

Russell to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

1.5
4

Russell to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

1.4
.

Russell to Winfield-Hill, appeal

1.3
W

Russell to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)

1.2
4

Russell to Campbell, 4 runs

1.1
.

Russell to Campbell, 0 runs

0.6
W

Griffiths to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

0.5
.

Griffiths to Thomas, 0 runs

0.4
2

Griffiths to Thomas, 2 runs

0.3
4

Griffiths to Thomas, 4 runs

0.2
.

Griffiths to Thomas, appeal

0.1
1

Griffiths to Campbell, 1 run