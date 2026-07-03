Squads Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

210

SOM
SOM

199

Playing

YOR
YOR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Davis Ruby

batsman

Harris Lola

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Woolston Jessica

all rounder

Russell Maddie

no information yet

Garton Holly

no information yet

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Bench

YOR
YOR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Blackwell Ines

no information yet

Breese Olvia

no information yet

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Lee Jeanie

no information yet

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Love Amelia

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Willis Bea

no information yet

Oliver Amelia

no information yet

Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate

no information yet

Wrightson Emma

no information yet