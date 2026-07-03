Squads Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Campbell Ami
batsman
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Thomas Erin
batsman
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Holland Niamh
bowler
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Davis Ruby
batsman
Langston Beth
bowler
Harris Lola
no information yet
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Woolston Jessica
all rounder
Russell Maddie
no information yet
Garton Holly
no information yet
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Blackwell Ines
no information yet
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Corney Emma
batsman
Breese Olvia
no information yet
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Jackson Laura
batsman
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Hall Grace
bowler
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Lee Jeanie
no information yet
Knight Heather
batsman
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Love Amelia
no information yet
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Marshall Laura
batsman
Skelton Chloe
bowler
McColl Megan
all rounder
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Willis Bea
no information yet
Oliver Amelia
no information yet
Wilson Fran
batsman
Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate
no information yet
Slater Rachel
bowler
Thomas Olivia
bowler
Ward Maddie
batsman
Wrightson Emma
no information yet