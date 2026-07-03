Match details Yorkshire vs Somerset T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

210

SOM
SOM

199

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersCampbell Ami, Thomas Erin, Jonassen Jess, Winfield Lauren, Kalis Sterre, Glenn Sarah, Clarke Alice, Langston Beth, Rainey Hannah, Woolston Jessica, Garton Holly
BenchBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Hall Grace, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Oliver Amelia, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Slater Rachel, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Wrightson Emma

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Griffiths Alex, Hazell Jess, Davis Ruby, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia, Russell Maddie, Vukusic Erin
BenchAnderson Ellie, Corney Emma, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Jackson Laura, Jones Hannah, Jones Katie, Knight Heather, Munday Amelie, Robbins Mollie, Skelton Chloe, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran

Venue Guide

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