Highlights Derbyshire Falcons vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.06.2026
Geach to Lonsdale, 2 runs
Geach to Tennakoon, 1 run
Geach to Tennakoon, 0 runs
Geach to Kenvyn, appeal, wicket (stumped - Kenvyn)
Geach to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Geach to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Daniels to Lonsdale, 2 byes
Daniels to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Kenvyn defends for 1 run.
Daniels to Kenvyn, 1 run
Daniels to Lonsdale, 1 run
0 runs
Hill to Kenvyn, bye
Hill to Lonsdale, 1 run
Hill to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Hill to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Hill to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Hill to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Lonsdale defends for 1 run.
Geach to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Geach to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Geach to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Geach to Kenvyn, 1 run
Geach to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bird to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Bird to Kenvyn, 2 wides
Bird to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Bird to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Bird to Lonsdale, 1 run
Bird to Kenvyn, 1 run
Bird to Kenvyn, 5 wides
Kenvyn defends for a pair of leg byes.
Hill to Kenvyn, 1 run
Hill to Lonsdale, 1 run
Hill to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Hill to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Hill to Kenvyn, 1 run
Hill to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Reddy to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Reddy to Kenvyn, 1 run
Reddy to Lonsdale, 1 run
Reddy to Kenvyn, 1 run
Reddy to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Reddy to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Daniels to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Daniels to Kenvyn, 1 run
Daniels to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Daniels to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Patel to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Patel to Kenvyn, 1 run
Patel to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Patel to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Patel to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Patel to Kenvyn, wide
Patel to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Geach to Kenvyn, 1 run
Geach to Lonsdale, 1 run
Geach to Kenvyn, 1 run
Geach to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Geach to Lonsdale, 1 run
Geach to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Patel to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Patel to Lonsdale, 3 runs
Patel to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Patel to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Patel to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Patel to Kenvyn, 1 run
Geach to Kenvyn, 1 run
Geach to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Geach to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Geach to Lonsdale, 1 run
Geach to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Geach to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Hill to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Hill to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Hill to Lonsdale, 1 run
Hill to Kenvyn, 1 run
Hill to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Hill to Lonsdale, 1 run
Story to Lonsdale, 1 run
Story to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Story to Kenvyn, 1 run
Story to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Story to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Story to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Story to Kenvyn, wide
Hill to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Hill to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Kenvyn opts to let it travel through to Start, and the ball trickles away for one bye.
Hill to Lonsdale, 1 run
Hill to Lonsdale, 2 runs
Hill to Hughes, appeal, wicket (stumped - Hughes)
Story to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Story to Couser, appeal, wicket (stumped - Couser)
Story to Couser, 0 runs
Story to Hughes, 1 run
Story to Hughes, no ball
Story to Hughes, 0 runs
Story to Couser, 1 run
Bird to Hughes, 0 runs
Bird to Hughes, 4 runs
Bird to Couser, 1 run
Bird to Couser, 0 runs
Bird to Couser, 0 runs
Bird to Hughes, 1 run
Daniels to Couser, 0 runs
Daniels to Couser, 0 runs
Daniels to Hughes, 1 run
Daniels to Hughes, 0 runs
Daniels to Hughes, 0 runs
Daniels to Hughes, 4 runs
Bird to Couser, 0 runs
Bird to Hughes, 1 run
Bird to Hughes, 2 runs
Bird to Hughes, 0 runs
Bird to Hughes, 0 runs
Bird to Hughes, appeal
Daniels to Couser, 0 runs
Daniels to Couser, 0 runs
Daniels to Couser, 0 runs
Hughes decides to let the ball pass through to the keeper, and the ball rolls away for a bye.
Daniels to Couser, 1 run
Daniels to Couser, 0 runs
Bedi to Bird, 6 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Daniels defends for a single run.
Bedi to Daniels, 0 runs
Bedi to Belcher, appeal, wicket (caught - Belcher)
Bedi to Patel, 1 run
Kenvyn to Belcher, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Patel, 1 run
Kenvyn to Patel, 4 runs
Belcher defends for one leg bye.
Kenvyn to Belcher, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Belcher, 2 runs
Darlow to Patel, 2 runs
Darlow to Patel, 0 runs
Darlow to Patel, 6 runs
Darlow to Patel, 0 runs
Darlow to Belcher, 1 run
Darlow to Patel, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Story)
Kenvyn to Patel, 1 run
Kenvyn to Story, 1 run
Kenvyn to Story, 2 runs
Kenvyn to Story, wide
Kenvyn to Patel, 1 run
Kenvyn to Patel, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Story, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Geach)
Kenvyn to Patel, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Geach, 1 run
Kenvyn to Patel, 1 run
Kenvyn to Geach, 1 run
Kenvyn to Geach, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Geach, wide
Kenvyn to Patel, 1 run
Darlow to Geach, 4 runs
Darlow to Geach, 4 runs
Darlow to Geach, 0 runs
Darlow to Geach, 4 runs
Darlow to Geach, 0 runs
Darlow to Geach, 4 runs
Darlow to Geach, wide
Slater to Geach, 1 run
Slater to Geach, 0 runs
Slater to Geach, 0 runs
Slater to Geach, wide
Slater to Geach, wide
Slater to Patel, 1 run
Slater to Patel, 4 runs
Slater to Patel, 4 runs
Bedi to Geach, 2 runs
Bedi to Geach, 0 runs
Bedi to Patel, 1 run
Bedi to Geach, 1 run
Bedi to Patel, 1 run
Bedi to Patel, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Geach, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Geach, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs
Darlow to Geach, 0 runs
Darlow to Patel, 1 run
Darlow to Geach, 1 run
Darlow to Patel, 1 run
Darlow to Patel, 0 runs
Darlow to Patel, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Geach, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Geach, 2 leg byes
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs
Darlow to Patel, 1 run
Darlow to Geach, 1 run
Darlow to Geach, 0 runs
Darlow to Patel, 1 run
Darlow to Patel, 0 runs
Darlow to Geach, 1 run
Knowling-Davies to Patel, 4 byes
appeal, wicket (bowled - Ahearne)
Knowling-Davies to Ahearne, 0 runs
Knowling-Davies to Geach, leg bye, appeal
Knowling-Davies to Geach, 4 runs
Knowling-Davies to Ahearne, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Reddy)
Bedi to Reddy, 0 runs
Bedi to Reddy, 4 runs
Bedi to Reddy, 4 runs
Bedi to Reddy, 0 runs
Bedi to Reddy, 0 runs
Slater to Ahearne, 0 runs
Slater to Reddy, 1 run
Slater to Reddy, 0 runs
Slater to Reddy, 6 runs
Slater to Reddy, 2 runs
Slater to Reddy, 4 runs
Bedi to Ahearne, 0 runs
Bedi to Reddy, 1 run
Bedi to Ahearne, 1 run
Bedi to Ahearne, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Start)
Bedi to Start, 2 runs
Slater to Start, 1 run
Slater to Start, 0 runs
Slater to Reddy, 1 run, appeal
Slater to Reddy, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)
Back-to-back boundaries! Munday plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Start plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Tennakoon to Start, 4 runs
Tennakoon to Munday, 3 runs
Tennakoon to Munday, wide
Tennakoon to Munday, wide
Tennakoon to Munday, wide
Tennakoon to Munday, 0 runs
Tennakoon to Start, 1 run
Tennakoon to Start, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Munday, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Munday, wide
Kenvyn to Munday, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Start, 1 run
Kenvyn to Start, 0 runs
Kenvyn to Start, 4 runs
Kenvyn to Start, wide
Kenvyn to Munday, 1 run