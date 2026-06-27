Highlights Derbyshire Falcons vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.06.2026

T20

DER
DER

135

GLO
GLO

172

19.6
2

Geach to Lonsdale, 2 runs

19.5
1

Geach to Tennakoon, 1 run

19.4
.

Geach to Tennakoon, 0 runs

19.3
W

Geach to Kenvyn, appeal, wicket (stumped - Kenvyn)

19.2
4

Geach to Kenvyn, 4 runs

19.1
.

Geach to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.6
2

Daniels to Lonsdale, 2 byes

18.5
.

Daniels to Lonsdale, 0 runs

18.4
1

Kenvyn defends for 1 run.

18.3
1

Daniels to Kenvyn, 1 run

18.2
1

Daniels to Lonsdale, 1 run

18.1
.

0 runs

17.6
1

Hill to Kenvyn, bye

17.5
1

Hill to Lonsdale, 1 run

17.4
.

Hill to Lonsdale, 0 runs

17.3
4

Hill to Lonsdale, 4 runs

17.2
4

Hill to Lonsdale, 4 runs

17.1
2

Hill to Kenvyn, 2 runs

16.6
1

Lonsdale defends for 1 run.

16.5
4

Geach to Lonsdale, 4 runs

16.4
.

Geach to Lonsdale, 0 runs

16.3
4

Geach to Lonsdale, 4 runs

16.2
1

Geach to Kenvyn, 1 run

16.1
.

Geach to Kenvyn, 0 runs

15.6
.

Bird to Lonsdale, 0 runs

15.6
2

Bird to Kenvyn, 2 wides

15.5
.

Bird to Kenvyn, 0 runs

15.4
4

Bird to Kenvyn, 4 runs

15.3
1

Bird to Lonsdale, 1 run

15.2
1

Bird to Kenvyn, 1 run

15.2
5

Bird to Kenvyn, 5 wides

15.1
2

Kenvyn defends for a pair of leg byes.

14.6
1

Hill to Kenvyn, 1 run

14.5
1

Hill to Lonsdale, 1 run

14.4
.

Hill to Lonsdale, 0 runs

14.3
.

Hill to Lonsdale, 0 runs

14.2
1

Hill to Kenvyn, 1 run

14.1
2

Hill to Kenvyn, 2 runs

13.6
4

Reddy to Lonsdale, 4 runs

13.5
1

Reddy to Kenvyn, 1 run

13.4
1

Reddy to Lonsdale, 1 run

13.3
1

Reddy to Kenvyn, 1 run

13.2
4

Reddy to Kenvyn, 4 runs

13.1
.

Reddy to Kenvyn, 0 runs

12.6
.

Daniels to Lonsdale, 0 runs

12.5
1

Daniels to Kenvyn, 1 run

12.4
.

Daniels to Kenvyn, 0 runs

12.3
.

Daniels to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.6
.

Patel to Lonsdale, 0 runs

11.5
1

Patel to Kenvyn, 1 run

11.4
.

Patel to Kenvyn, 0 runs

11.3
4

Patel to Kenvyn, 4 runs

11.2
2

Patel to Kenvyn, 2 runs

11.2
1

Patel to Kenvyn, wide

11.1
.

Patel to Kenvyn, 0 runs

10.6
1

Geach to Kenvyn, 1 run

10.5
1

Geach to Lonsdale, 1 run

10.4
1

Geach to Kenvyn, 1 run

10.3
2

Geach to Kenvyn, 2 runs

10.2
1

Geach to Lonsdale, 1 run

10.1
4

Geach to Lonsdale, 4 runs

9.6
.

Patel to Kenvyn, 0 runs

9.5
3

Patel to Lonsdale, 3 runs

9.4
.

Patel to Lonsdale, 0 runs

9.3
.

Patel to Lonsdale, 0 runs

9.2
4

Patel to Lonsdale, 4 runs

9.1
1

Patel to Kenvyn, 1 run

8.6
1

Geach to Kenvyn, 1 run

8.5
.

Geach to Kenvyn, 0 runs

8.4
4

Geach to Kenvyn, 4 runs

8.3
1

Geach to Lonsdale, 1 run

8.2
.

Geach to Lonsdale, 0 runs

8.1
.

Geach to Lonsdale, 0 runs

7.6
.

Hill to Kenvyn, 0 runs

7.5
.

Hill to Kenvyn, 0 runs

7.4
1

Hill to Lonsdale, 1 run

7.3
1

Hill to Kenvyn, 1 run

7.2
2

Hill to Kenvyn, 2 runs

7.1
1

Hill to Lonsdale, 1 run

6.6
1

Story to Lonsdale, 1 run

6.5
.

Story to Lonsdale, 0 runs

6.4
1

Story to Kenvyn, 1 run

6.3
.

Story to Kenvyn, 0 runs

6.2
4

Story to Kenvyn, 4 runs

6.1
.

Story to Kenvyn, 0 runs

6.1
1

Story to Kenvyn, wide

5.6
.

Hill to Lonsdale, 0 runs

5.5
.

Hill to Lonsdale, 0 runs

5.4
1b

Kenvyn opts to let it travel through to Start, and the ball trickles away for one bye.

5.3
1

Hill to Lonsdale, 1 run

5.2
2

Hill to Lonsdale, 2 runs

5.1
W

Hill to Hughes, appeal, wicket (stumped - Hughes)

4.6
.

Story to Kenvyn, 0 runs

4.5
W

Story to Couser, appeal, wicket (stumped - Couser)

4.4
.

Story to Couser, 0 runs

4.3
1

Story to Hughes, 1 run

4.3
1

Story to Hughes, no ball

4.2
.

Story to Hughes, 0 runs

4.1
1

Story to Couser, 1 run

3.6
.

Bird to Hughes, 0 runs

3.5
4

Bird to Hughes, 4 runs

3.4
1

Bird to Couser, 1 run

3.3
.

Bird to Couser, 0 runs

3.2
.

Bird to Couser, 0 runs

3.1
1

Bird to Hughes, 1 run

2.6
.

Daniels to Couser, 0 runs

2.5
.

Daniels to Couser, 0 runs

2.4
1

Daniels to Hughes, 1 run

2.3
.

Daniels to Hughes, 0 runs

2.2
.

Daniels to Hughes, 0 runs

2.1
4

Daniels to Hughes, 4 runs

1.6
.

Bird to Couser, 0 runs

1.5
1

Bird to Hughes, 1 run

1.4
2

Bird to Hughes, 2 runs

1.3
.

Bird to Hughes, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bird to Hughes, 0 runs

1.1
.

Bird to Hughes, appeal

0.6
.

Daniels to Couser, 0 runs

0.5
.

Daniels to Couser, 0 runs

0.4
.

Daniels to Couser, 0 runs

0.3
1b

Hughes decides to let the ball pass through to the keeper, and the ball rolls away for a bye.

0.2
1

Daniels to Couser, 1 run

0.1
.

Daniels to Couser, 0 runs

19.6
6

Bedi to Bird, 6 runs

19.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

19.4
1

Daniels defends for a single run.

19.3
.

Bedi to Daniels, 0 runs

19.2
W

Bedi to Belcher, appeal, wicket (caught - Belcher)

19.1
1

Bedi to Patel, 1 run

18.6
4

Kenvyn to Belcher, 4 runs

18.5
1

Kenvyn to Patel, 1 run

18.4
4

Kenvyn to Patel, 4 runs

18.3
1lb

Belcher defends for one leg bye.

18.2
.

Kenvyn to Belcher, 0 runs

18.1
2

Kenvyn to Belcher, 2 runs

17.6
2

Darlow to Patel, 2 runs

17.5
.

Darlow to Patel, 0 runs

17.4
6

Darlow to Patel, 6 runs

17.3
.

Darlow to Patel, 0 runs

17.2
1

Darlow to Belcher, 1 run

17.1
1

Darlow to Patel, 1 run

16.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Story)

16.5
1

Kenvyn to Patel, 1 run

16.4
1

Kenvyn to Story, 1 run

16.3
2

Kenvyn to Story, 2 runs

16.3
1

Kenvyn to Story, wide

16.2
1

Kenvyn to Patel, 1 run

16.1
.

Kenvyn to Patel, 0 runs

15.6
1

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 1 run

15.5
.

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs

15.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs

15.3
.

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs

15.2
1

Knowling-Davies to Story, 1 run

15.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Geach)

14.6
.

Kenvyn to Patel, 0 runs

14.5
1

Kenvyn to Geach, 1 run

14.4
1

Kenvyn to Patel, 1 run

14.3
1

Kenvyn to Geach, 1 run

14.2
4

Kenvyn to Geach, 4 runs

14.2
1

Kenvyn to Geach, wide

14.1
1

Kenvyn to Patel, 1 run

13.6
4

Darlow to Geach, 4 runs

13.5
4

Darlow to Geach, 4 runs

13.4
.

Darlow to Geach, 0 runs

13.3
4

Darlow to Geach, 4 runs

13.2
.

Darlow to Geach, 0 runs

13.1
4

Darlow to Geach, 4 runs

13.1
1

Darlow to Geach, wide

12.6
1

Slater to Geach, 1 run

12.5
.

Slater to Geach, 0 runs

12.4
.

Slater to Geach, 0 runs

12.4
1

Slater to Geach, wide

12.4
1

Slater to Geach, wide

12.3
1

Slater to Patel, 1 run

12.2
4

Slater to Patel, 4 runs

12.1
4

Slater to Patel, 4 runs

11.6
2

Bedi to Geach, 2 runs

11.5
.

Bedi to Geach, 0 runs

11.4
1

Bedi to Patel, 1 run

11.3
1

Bedi to Geach, 1 run

11.2
1

Bedi to Patel, 1 run

11.1
4

Bedi to Patel, 4 runs

10.6
1

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 1 run

10.5
1

Knowling-Davies to Geach, 1 run

10.4
4

Knowling-Davies to Geach, 4 runs

10.3
1

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 1 run

10.2
.

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs

10.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs

9.6
.

Darlow to Geach, 0 runs

9.5
1

Darlow to Patel, 1 run

9.4
1

Darlow to Geach, 1 run

9.3
1

Darlow to Patel, 1 run

9.2
.

Darlow to Patel, 0 runs

9.1
4

Darlow to Patel, 4 runs

8.6
.

Knowling-Davies to Geach, 0 runs

8.5
2

Knowling-Davies to Geach, 2 leg byes

8.4
1

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 1 run

8.3
.

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs

8.2
.

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs

8.1
.

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 0 runs

7.6
1

Darlow to Patel, 1 run

7.5
1

Darlow to Geach, 1 run

7.4
.

Darlow to Geach, 0 runs

7.3
1

Darlow to Patel, 1 run

7.2
.

Darlow to Patel, 0 runs

7.1
1

Darlow to Geach, 1 run

6.6
4

Knowling-Davies to Patel, 4 byes

6.5
W

appeal, wicket (bowled - Ahearne)

6.4
.

Knowling-Davies to Ahearne, 0 runs

6.3
1lb

Knowling-Davies to Geach, leg bye, appeal

6.2
4

Knowling-Davies to Geach, 4 runs

6.1
1

Knowling-Davies to Ahearne, 1 run

5.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Reddy)

5.5
.

Bedi to Reddy, 0 runs

5.4
4

Bedi to Reddy, 4 runs

5.3
4

Bedi to Reddy, 4 runs

5.2
.

Bedi to Reddy, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bedi to Reddy, 0 runs

4.6
.

Slater to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.5
1

Slater to Reddy, 1 run

4.4
.

Slater to Reddy, 0 runs

4.3
6

Slater to Reddy, 6 runs

4.2
2

Slater to Reddy, 2 runs

4.1
4

Slater to Reddy, 4 runs

3.6
.

Bedi to Ahearne, 0 runs

3.5
1

Bedi to Reddy, 1 run

3.4
1

Bedi to Ahearne, 1 run

3.3
.

Bedi to Ahearne, 0 runs

3.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Start)

3.1
2

Bedi to Start, 2 runs

2.6
1

Slater to Start, 1 run

2.5
.

Slater to Start, 0 runs

2.4
1

Slater to Reddy, 1 run, appeal

2.3
.

Slater to Reddy, 0 runs

2.2
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)

2.1
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Munday plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.6
2

Start plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

1.5
4

Tennakoon to Start, 4 runs

1.4
3

Tennakoon to Munday, 3 runs

1.4
1

Tennakoon to Munday, wide

1.4
1

Tennakoon to Munday, wide

1.4
1

Tennakoon to Munday, wide

1.3
.

Tennakoon to Munday, 0 runs

1.2
1

Tennakoon to Start, 1 run

1.1
.

Tennakoon to Start, 0 runs

0.6
4

Kenvyn to Munday, 4 runs

0.6
1

Kenvyn to Munday, wide

0.5
.

Kenvyn to Munday, 0 runs

0.4
1

Kenvyn to Start, 1 run

0.3
.

Kenvyn to Start, 0 runs

0.2
4

Kenvyn to Start, 4 runs

0.2
1

Kenvyn to Start, wide

0.1
1

Kenvyn to Munday, 1 run