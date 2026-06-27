Match details Derbyshire Falcons vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.06.2026

T20

DER
DER

135

GLO
GLO

172

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 27, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersDarlow Adrianna, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lonsdale Frances, Hughes Emily, Tennakoon Malisha, Bedi Prisha, Slater Beth, Kenvyn Lauren, Allen Natasha, Gater Matilda Atherton, Couser Jessica Alice
BenchAdams Gemma, Andrews Maria, Baker Olivia, Clarke Francesca, Crosby Erynn, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Gray Millie, Hardwick Pagan, Khan Aamna, McCollum Sophia, McDonald Caitlin, Nightingale Ellie M, Parkin Harriet, Pittman Megan, Porter Ella, Rose Gemma, Shaw Lara

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersDaniels Liv, Ahearne Megan, Belcher Cailin, Bird Alice, Geach Emily, Hill Alice Victoria, Munday Amelie, Patel Izzy, Reddy Prarthana, Cant Georgina, Story Melissa
BenchBarnard Chloe, Bhat Bhoomika, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Dolman Katie, Feast Daisy, Halliday Becca, Hazell Jess, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Jones Katie, Macleod Alice, Macleod Lissy, Moledina Laila, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Skelton Chloe, Smith-Graham Sophie, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, White Maddie

Venue Guide

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