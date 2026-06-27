Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Bird Alice
batsman
Tennakoon Malisha
no information yet
Geach Emily
all rounder
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Hill Alice Victoria
all rounder
Slater Beth
no information yet
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Allen Natasha
batsman
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Couser Jessica Alice
no information yet
Story Melissa
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Gemma
batsman
Barnard Chloe
no information yet
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Bhat Bhoomika
no information yet
Baker Olivia
bowler
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Clarke Francesca
no information yet
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Crosby Erynn
no information yet
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Dolman Katie
bowler
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Feast Daisy
no information yet
Gray Millie
no information yet
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Hardwick Pagan
no information yet
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Khan Aamna
no information yet
Herring Bella
no information yet
McCollum Sophia
no information yet
Hill Alice
no information yet
McDonald Caitlin
no information yet
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Macleod Alice
batsman
Parkin Harriet
no information yet
Macleod Lissy
no information yet
Pittman Megan
no information yet
Moledina Laila
no information yet
Porter Ella
batsman
Phillips Charley
batsman
Rose Gemma
no information yet
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Shaw Lara
all rounder
Phillips Charlotte Rose
bowler