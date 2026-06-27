Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Gloucestershire T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.06.2026

T20

DER
DER

135

GLO
GLO

172

Playing

DER
DER
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Daniels Liv

no information yet

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Tennakoon Malisha

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Slater Beth

no information yet

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Couser Jessica Alice

no information yet

Story Melissa

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Barnard Chloe

no information yet

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Bhat Bhoomika

no information yet

Clarke Francesca

no information yet

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Crosby Erynn

no information yet

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Feast Daisy

no information yet

Gray Millie

no information yet

Halliday Becca

no information yet

Hardwick Pagan

no information yet

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Khan Aamna

no information yet

Herring Bella

no information yet

McCollum Sophia

no information yet

Hill Alice

no information yet

McDonald Caitlin

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Parkin Harriet

no information yet

Macleod Lissy

no information yet

Pittman Megan

no information yet

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Rose Gemma

no information yet

Shaw Lara

all rounder