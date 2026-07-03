Highlights Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

145

LEI
LEI

134

19.6
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, appeal, wicket (caught - Herathge)

19.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Thatcher, 1 run

19.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, 1 run

19.3
2

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, 2 runs

19.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, appeal

19.1
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Thatcher, 1 run

18.6
W

Hill to Grayson, wicket (run out - Grayson)

18.5
1

Hill to Herathge, 1 run

18.4
1

Hill to Grayson, 1 run

18.3
4

Hill to Grayson, 4 runs

18.2
6

Hill to Grayson, 6 runs

18.1
2

Hill to Grayson, 2 runs

17.6
.

Daniels to Herathge, 0 runs

17.5
1

Daniels to Grayson, 1 run

17.5
1

Daniels to Grayson, wide

17.4
1

Daniels to Herathge, 1 run

17.3
.

Daniels to Herathge, 0 runs

17.2
.

Daniels to Herathge, 0 runs

17.1
W

OUT! Run out. Weston defends for one run. She is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Patel.

16.6
2

Belcher to Grayson, 2 runs

16.5
4

Belcher to Grayson, 4 runs

16.4
1

Belcher to Weston, 1 run

16.3
W

Belcher to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)

16.2
4

Belcher to Teekasingh, 4 runs

16.1
2

Belcher to Teekasingh, 2 runs

16.1
1

Belcher to Teekasingh, wide

15.6
4

Daniels to Grayson, 4 runs

15.5
2

Daniels to Grayson, 2 runs

15.4
1

Daniels to Teekasingh, 1 run

15.3
1

Daniels to Grayson, leg bye

15.2
.

Daniels to Grayson, 0 runs

15.1
1

Daniels to Teekasingh, 1 run

14.6
1

Patel to Teekasingh, 1 run

14.5
2

Patel to Teekasingh, 2 runs

14.4
1

Patel to Grayson, 1 run

14.3
1

Patel to Grayson, 1 run

14.2
.

0 runs

14.1
3

Grayson plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.

13.6
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Teekasingh, 0 runs

13.5
3

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Grayson, 3 runs

13.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Teekasingh, 1 run

13.3
2

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Teekasingh, 2 runs

13.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Teekasingh, 0 runs

13.1
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Grayson, 1 run

12.6
.

Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs

12.5
2

Hill to Teekasingh, 2 runs

12.4
2

Hill to Teekasingh, 2 runs

12.3
1

Hill to Grayson, 1 run

12.2
.

Hill to Grayson, 0 runs

12.1
4

Hill to Grayson, 4 runs

11.6
1

Geach to Grayson, 1 run

11.5
1

Geach to Teekasingh, 1 run

11.4
2

Geach to Teekasingh, 2 runs

11.3
1

Geach to Grayson, 1 run

11.2
1

Geach to Teekasingh, 1 run

11.1
2

Geach to Teekasingh, 2 runs

10.6
1

Hill to Teekasingh, 1 run

10.5
.

Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs

10.4
1

Hill to Grayson, 1 run

10.3
1

Hill to Teekasingh, 1 run

10.2
.

Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs

10.1
.

Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs

9.6
1

Geach to Teekasingh, 1 run

9.5
2

Geach to Teekasingh, 2 runs

9.4
1

Geach to Grayson, 1 run

9.3
.

Geach to Grayson, 0 runs

9.2
2

Geach to Grayson, 2 runs

9.1
1

Geach to Teekasingh, 1 run

8.6
1

Hill to Teekasingh, 1 run

8.5
.

Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs

8.4
.

Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs

8.3
.

Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs

8.2
.

0 runs

8.1
W

appeal, wicket (stumped - Watson)

7.6
.

Daniels to Grayson, 0 runs

7.5
.

Daniels to Grayson, 0 runs

7.4
1

Daniels to Watson, 1 run

7.3
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

7.2
1

Daniels to Grayson, 1 run

7.1
1

Daniels to Watson, 1 run

6.6
1

Bird to Watson, 1 run

6.5
.

Bird to Watson, 0 runs

6.4
.

Bird to Watson, 0 runs

6.4
1

Bird to Watson, wide

6.3
1

Bird to Grayson, 1 run

6.2
1

Bird to Watson, 1 run

6.1
1

Bird to Grayson, 1 run

5.6
4

Daniels to Watson, 4 runs

5.5
1

Daniels to Grayson, 1 run

5.5
1

Daniels to Grayson, wide

5.4
.

Daniels to Grayson, 0 runs

5.3
.

Daniels to Grayson, 0 runs

5.2
W

Daniels to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

5.1
4

Daniels to Davies, 4 runs

4.6
1

Belcher to Davies, 1 run

4.6
1

Belcher to Davies, wide

4.5
2

Belcher to Davies, 2 runs

4.4
1lb

Belcher to Watson, leg bye, appeal

4.3
1

Belcher to Davies, 1 run

4.2
3

Belcher to Watson, 3 runs

4.1
1

Belcher to Davies, 1 run

3.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Davies, 1 run

3.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Watson, 1 run

3.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Davies, 1 run

3.3
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Watson, 1 run

3.2
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Watson, 4 runs

3.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

2.6
2

Belcher to Davies, 2 runs

2.5
1

Belcher to Watson, 1 run

2.4
1

Belcher to Davies, 1 run

2.3
W

Belcher to Brooker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brooker)

2.2
W

Belcher to Chissell, wicket (bowled - Chissell)

2.1
.

Belcher to Chissell, 0 runs

1.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

1.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Watson, 1 run

1.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

1.3
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Phillips, appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)

1.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs

1.1
1

Watson defends for one run.

0.6
.

Belcher to Phillips, 0 runs

0.5
.

Belcher to Phillips, 0 runs

0.4
.

Belcher to Phillips, 0 runs

0.3
1

Belcher to Watson, 1 run

0.2
.

Belcher to Watson, 0 runs

0.1
.

Belcher to Watson, 0 runs

19.6
1

Chissell to Hill, 1 run

19.5
1

Chissell to Daniels, 1 run

19.5
1

Chissell to Daniels, wide

19.4
1

Chissell to Hill, 1 run

19.3
W

Chissell to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

19.2
W

OUT! Run out. Patel defends for one run. Bird is then run out at the bowler's end, following some good fielding by Phillips and Chissell.

19.1
.

Chissell to Patel, 0 runs

18.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Belcher)

18.5
2

Thatcher to Belcher, 2 runs

18.4
1

Thatcher to Patel, 1 run

18.3
1

Thatcher to Belcher, 1 run

18.2
1

Thatcher to Patel, 1 run

18.1
2

Thatcher to Patel, 2 runs, appeal

17.6
2

Phillips to Belcher, 2 runs

17.5
1

Phillips to Patel, 1 run

17.4
1

Phillips to Belcher, 1 run

17.4
1

Phillips to Belcher, wide

17.3
1

Phillips to Patel, 1 run

17.2
1

Phillips to Belcher, 1 run

17.1
W

Phillips to Geach, appeal, wicket (stumped - Geach)

16.6
.

Thatcher to Patel, 0 runs

16.5
.

Thatcher to Patel, 0 runs

16.4
1

Thatcher to Geach, 1 run

16.4
1

Thatcher to Geach, wide

16.3
1

Thatcher to Patel, 1 run

16.2
1

Thatcher to Geach, 1 run

16.1
4

Thatcher to Geach, 4 runs

16.1
5

Thatcher to Geach, 5 wides

15.6
.

Phillips to Patel, 0 runs

15.5
W

Phillips to Ahearne, wicket (caught - Ahearne)

15.4
2

Ahearne plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

15.4
1

Phillips to Ahearne, wide

15.3
1

Phillips to Geach, 1 run

15.2
1

Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run

15.1
2

Phillips to Ahearne, 2 runs

14.6
1

Weston to Ahearne, 1 run

14.5
.

Weston to Ahearne, 0 runs

14.4
1

Weston to Geach, 1 run

14.3
2

Weston to Geach, 2 runs

14.2
1

Weston to Ahearne, 1 run

14.1
4

Weston to Ahearne, 4 runs

13.6
.

Chissell to Geach, 0 runs

13.5
1

Chissell to Ahearne, 1 run

13.4
4

Chissell to Ahearne, 4 runs

13.4
1

Chissell to Ahearne, wide

13.3
1

Chissell to Geach, 1 run

13.2
.

Chissell to Geach, 0 runs

13.2
1

Chissell to Geach, wide

13.1
1

Chissell to Ahearne, 1 run

12.6
.

Weston to Geach, 0 runs

12.6
1

Weston to Geach, wide

12.5
.

Weston to Geach, 0 runs

12.4
4

Weston to Geach, 4 runs

12.3
1

Weston to Ahearne, 1 run

12.2
1

Weston to Geach, 1 run

12.1
W

Weston to Munday, appeal, wicket (stumped - Munday)

11.6
1

Ketan to Munday, 1 run

11.5
1

Ketan to Ahearne, 1 run

11.4
.

Ketan to Ahearne, 0 runs

11.3
1

Ketan to Munday, 1 run

11.2
1

Ketan to Ahearne, 1 run

11.1
1

Ketan to Munday, 1 run

10.6
3

Chissell to Munday, 3 runs

10.6
1

Chissell to Munday, wide

10.5
.

Chissell to Munday, 0 runs

10.4
.

Chissell to Munday, 0 runs

10.3
2

Chissell to Munday, 2 runs

10.2
.

Chissell to Munday, 0 runs

10.1
1

Chissell to Ahearne, 1 run

10.1
1

Chissell to Ahearne, wide

9.6
1

Ketan to Ahearne, 1 run

9.5
2

Ketan to Ahearne, 2 runs

9.4
2

Ahearne defends for 2 runs.

9.3
2

Ketan to Ahearne, 2 runs

9.2
1

Ketan to Munday, 1 run

9.1
.

Ketan to Munday, 0 runs

8.6
.

Herathge to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.5
1

Herathge to Munday, 1 run

8.4
1

Herathge to Ahearne, 1 run

8.3
1

Herathge to Munday, 1 run

8.2
2

Herathge to Munday, 2 runs

8.1
1

Herathge to Ahearne, 1 run

7.6
2

Ketan to Munday, 2 runs

7.5
1

Ketan to Ahearne, 1 run

7.4
.

Ketan to Ahearne, 0 runs

7.3
4

Ketan to Ahearne, 4 runs

7.2
1

Ketan to Munday, 1 run

7.1
.

Ketan to Munday, 0 runs

6.6
2

Ahearne plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

6.5
1

Herathge to Munday, 1 run

6.4
1

Herathge to Ahearne, 1 run

6.3
.

Herathge to Ahearne, 0 runs

6.2
.

Herathge to Ahearne, 0 runs

6.1
1

Herathge to Munday, 1 run

5.6
.

Ketan to Ahearne, 0 runs

5.5
.

Ketan to Ahearne, 0 runs

5.4
.

Ketan to Ahearne, 0 runs

5.3
W

Ketan to Reddy, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reddy)

5.2
.

Ketan to Reddy, 0 runs

5.1
.

Ketan to Reddy, 0 runs

4.6
1

Chissell to Reddy, 1 run

4.5
1

Chissell to Munday, 1 run

4.4
.

Chissell to Munday, 0 runs

4.3
1

Chissell to Reddy, 1 run

4.2
4

Chissell to Reddy, 4 runs

4.1
1

Chissell to Munday, 1 run

3.6
.

Phillips to Reddy, 0 runs

3.5
.

Phillips to Reddy, 0 runs

3.5
5

Phillips to Reddy, 5 wides

3.4
4

Phillips to Reddy, 4 runs

3.3
4

Phillips to Reddy, 4 runs

3.2
1

Phillips to Munday, 1 run

3.1
.

Phillips to Munday, 0 runs

2.6
4

Thatcher to Reddy, 4 runs

2.5
.

Thatcher to Reddy, 0 runs

2.4
4

Thatcher to Reddy, 4 runs

2.3
.

Thatcher to Reddy, 0 runs

2.2
.

Thatcher to Reddy, 0 runs

2.1
1

Thatcher to Munday, 1 run

1.6
.

Phillips to Reddy, 0 runs

1.6
W

Phillips to Halliday, wide, appeal, wicket (stumped - Halliday)

1.5
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

1.4
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

1.3
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

1.2
4

Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs

1.1
2

Phillips to Halliday, 2 byes

0.6
.

Thatcher to Munday, 0 runs

0.5
1

Thatcher to Halliday, 1 run

0.4
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

0.3
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

0.2
1

Thatcher to Munday, 1 run

0.2
1

Thatcher to Munday, wide

0.1
.

Thatcher to Munday, 0 runs