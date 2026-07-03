Highlights Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, appeal, wicket (caught - Herathge)
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Thatcher, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, 2 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, appeal
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Thatcher, 1 run
Hill to Grayson, wicket (run out - Grayson)
Hill to Herathge, 1 run
Hill to Grayson, 1 run
Hill to Grayson, 4 runs
Hill to Grayson, 6 runs
Hill to Grayson, 2 runs
Daniels to Herathge, 0 runs
Daniels to Grayson, 1 run
Daniels to Grayson, wide
Daniels to Herathge, 1 run
Daniels to Herathge, 0 runs
Daniels to Herathge, 0 runs
OUT! Run out. Weston defends for one run. She is then run out at the striker's end, after some good fielding by Patel.
Belcher to Grayson, 2 runs
Belcher to Grayson, 4 runs
Belcher to Weston, 1 run
Belcher to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)
Belcher to Teekasingh, 4 runs
Belcher to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Belcher to Teekasingh, wide
Daniels to Grayson, 4 runs
Daniels to Grayson, 2 runs
Daniels to Teekasingh, 1 run
Daniels to Grayson, leg bye
Daniels to Grayson, 0 runs
Daniels to Teekasingh, 1 run
Patel to Teekasingh, 1 run
Patel to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Patel to Grayson, 1 run
Patel to Grayson, 1 run
0 runs
Grayson plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Grayson, 3 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Teekasingh, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Grayson, 1 run
Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Hill to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Hill to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Hill to Grayson, 1 run
Hill to Grayson, 0 runs
Hill to Grayson, 4 runs
Geach to Grayson, 1 run
Geach to Teekasingh, 1 run
Geach to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Geach to Grayson, 1 run
Geach to Teekasingh, 1 run
Geach to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Hill to Teekasingh, 1 run
Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Hill to Grayson, 1 run
Hill to Teekasingh, 1 run
Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Geach to Teekasingh, 1 run
Geach to Teekasingh, 2 runs
Geach to Grayson, 1 run
Geach to Grayson, 0 runs
Geach to Grayson, 2 runs
Geach to Teekasingh, 1 run
Hill to Teekasingh, 1 run
Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Hill to Teekasingh, 0 runs
0 runs
appeal, wicket (stumped - Watson)
Daniels to Grayson, 0 runs
Daniels to Grayson, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 1 run
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Grayson, 1 run
Daniels to Watson, 1 run
Bird to Watson, 1 run
Bird to Watson, 0 runs
Bird to Watson, 0 runs
Bird to Watson, wide
Bird to Grayson, 1 run
Bird to Watson, 1 run
Bird to Grayson, 1 run
Daniels to Watson, 4 runs
Daniels to Grayson, 1 run
Daniels to Grayson, wide
Daniels to Grayson, 0 runs
Daniels to Grayson, 0 runs
Daniels to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Daniels to Davies, 4 runs
Belcher to Davies, 1 run
Belcher to Davies, wide
Belcher to Davies, 2 runs
Belcher to Watson, leg bye, appeal
Belcher to Davies, 1 run
Belcher to Watson, 3 runs
Belcher to Davies, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Davies, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Davies, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Watson, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Belcher to Davies, 2 runs
Belcher to Watson, 1 run
Belcher to Davies, 1 run
Belcher to Brooker, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brooker)
Belcher to Chissell, wicket (bowled - Chissell)
Belcher to Chissell, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Chissell, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Chissell, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Phillips, appeal, wicket (caught - Phillips)
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs
Watson defends for one run.
Belcher to Phillips, 0 runs
Belcher to Phillips, 0 runs
Belcher to Phillips, 0 runs
Belcher to Watson, 1 run
Belcher to Watson, 0 runs
Belcher to Watson, 0 runs
Chissell to Hill, 1 run
Chissell to Daniels, 1 run
Chissell to Daniels, wide
Chissell to Hill, 1 run
Chissell to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
OUT! Run out. Patel defends for one run. Bird is then run out at the bowler's end, following some good fielding by Phillips and Chissell.
Chissell to Patel, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Belcher)
Thatcher to Belcher, 2 runs
Thatcher to Patel, 1 run
Thatcher to Belcher, 1 run
Thatcher to Patel, 1 run
Thatcher to Patel, 2 runs, appeal
Phillips to Belcher, 2 runs
Phillips to Patel, 1 run
Phillips to Belcher, 1 run
Phillips to Belcher, wide
Phillips to Patel, 1 run
Phillips to Belcher, 1 run
Phillips to Geach, appeal, wicket (stumped - Geach)
Thatcher to Patel, 0 runs
Thatcher to Patel, 0 runs
Thatcher to Geach, 1 run
Thatcher to Geach, wide
Thatcher to Patel, 1 run
Thatcher to Geach, 1 run
Thatcher to Geach, 4 runs
Thatcher to Geach, 5 wides
Phillips to Patel, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, wicket (caught - Ahearne)
Ahearne plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
Phillips to Ahearne, wide
Phillips to Geach, 1 run
Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run
Phillips to Ahearne, 2 runs
Weston to Ahearne, 1 run
Weston to Ahearne, 0 runs
Weston to Geach, 1 run
Weston to Geach, 2 runs
Weston to Ahearne, 1 run
Weston to Ahearne, 4 runs
Chissell to Geach, 0 runs
Chissell to Ahearne, 1 run
Chissell to Ahearne, 4 runs
Chissell to Ahearne, wide
Chissell to Geach, 1 run
Chissell to Geach, 0 runs
Chissell to Geach, wide
Chissell to Ahearne, 1 run
Weston to Geach, 0 runs
Weston to Geach, wide
Weston to Geach, 0 runs
Weston to Geach, 4 runs
Weston to Ahearne, 1 run
Weston to Geach, 1 run
Weston to Munday, appeal, wicket (stumped - Munday)
Ketan to Munday, 1 run
Ketan to Ahearne, 1 run
Ketan to Ahearne, 0 runs
Ketan to Munday, 1 run
Ketan to Ahearne, 1 run
Ketan to Munday, 1 run
Chissell to Munday, 3 runs
Chissell to Munday, wide
Chissell to Munday, 0 runs
Chissell to Munday, 0 runs
Chissell to Munday, 2 runs
Chissell to Munday, 0 runs
Chissell to Ahearne, 1 run
Chissell to Ahearne, wide
Ketan to Ahearne, 1 run
Ketan to Ahearne, 2 runs
Ahearne defends for 2 runs.
Ketan to Ahearne, 2 runs
Ketan to Munday, 1 run
Ketan to Munday, 0 runs
Herathge to Ahearne, 0 runs
Herathge to Munday, 1 run
Herathge to Ahearne, 1 run
Herathge to Munday, 1 run
Herathge to Munday, 2 runs
Herathge to Ahearne, 1 run
Ketan to Munday, 2 runs
Ketan to Ahearne, 1 run
Ketan to Ahearne, 0 runs
Ketan to Ahearne, 4 runs
Ketan to Munday, 1 run
Ketan to Munday, 0 runs
Ahearne plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Herathge to Munday, 1 run
Herathge to Ahearne, 1 run
Herathge to Ahearne, 0 runs
Herathge to Ahearne, 0 runs
Herathge to Munday, 1 run
Ketan to Ahearne, 0 runs
Ketan to Ahearne, 0 runs
Ketan to Ahearne, 0 runs
Ketan to Reddy, appeal, wicket (bowled - Reddy)
Ketan to Reddy, 0 runs
Ketan to Reddy, 0 runs
Chissell to Reddy, 1 run
Chissell to Munday, 1 run
Chissell to Munday, 0 runs
Chissell to Reddy, 1 run
Chissell to Reddy, 4 runs
Chissell to Munday, 1 run
Phillips to Reddy, 0 runs
Phillips to Reddy, 0 runs
Phillips to Reddy, 5 wides
Phillips to Reddy, 4 runs
Phillips to Reddy, 4 runs
Phillips to Munday, 1 run
Phillips to Munday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Reddy, 4 runs
Thatcher to Reddy, 0 runs
Thatcher to Reddy, 4 runs
Thatcher to Reddy, 0 runs
Thatcher to Reddy, 0 runs
Thatcher to Munday, 1 run
Phillips to Reddy, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, wide, appeal, wicket (stumped - Halliday)
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 2 byes
Thatcher to Munday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 1 run
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Munday, 1 run
Thatcher to Munday, wide
Thatcher to Munday, 0 runs