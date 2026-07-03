Results Score Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Grayson Sophiebatsman
|49
|33
|4
|1
|148.48
|Teekasingh Faithbatsman
|32
|33
|1
|0
|96.97
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Phillips Charlotte Rosebowler
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Hill Alice Victoriaall rounder
|4
|0
|27
|1
|6.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
W
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, appeal, wicket (caught - Herathge)
19.5
1
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Thatcher, 1 run
19.4
1
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, 1 run