Results Score Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

145

LEI
LEI

134

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Grayson Sophiebatsman493341148.48
Teekasingh Faithbatsman32331096.97
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Phillips Charlotte Rosebowler40242600
Hill Alice Victoriaall rounder402716.7500

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, appeal, wicket (caught - Herathge)

19.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Thatcher, 1 run

19.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Herathge, 1 run

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