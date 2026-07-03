Squads Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Davies Flora
all rounder
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Grayson Sophie
batsman
Geach Emily
all rounder
Herathge April Ayesha
all rounder
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Hill Alice Victoria
all rounder
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Phillips Charlotte Rose
bowler
Weston Lucy
batsman
Bird Alice
batsman
Watson Ellen
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Barnard Chloe
no information yet
Abraham Molly
no information yet
Bhat Bhoomika
no information yet
Bennett Sophie
all rounder
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Brown Hayley
batsman
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Butler Emelia
no information yet
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Colquhoun Aimee
bowler
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Crofts Laura
bowler
Dolman Katie
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Feast Daisy
no information yet
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Khan Miriam
no information yet
Herring Bella
no information yet
Roff D'nical Lell
bowler
Hill Alice
no information yet
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Singh Indira
no information yet
Macleod Alice
batsman
Solomon Bethan
all rounder
Macleod Lissy
no information yet
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Moledina Laila
no information yet
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Western Lucy
no information yet
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Williamson Isla Rose
no information yet
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Wrightson Emma
no information yet
Story Melissa
no information yet
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
White Maddie
no information yet