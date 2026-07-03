Squads Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

145

LEI
LEI

134

Playing

GLO
GLO
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Munday Amelie

no information yet

Halliday Becca

no information yet

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Davies Flora

all rounder

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Bench

GLO
GLO
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Barnard Chloe

no information yet

Abraham Molly

no information yet

Bhat Bhoomika

no information yet

Bennett Sophie

all rounder

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Butler Emelia

no information yet

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Feast Daisy

no information yet

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Khan Miriam

no information yet

Herring Bella

no information yet

Hill Alice

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Singh Indira

no information yet

Solomon Bethan

all rounder

Macleod Lissy

no information yet

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Williamson Isla Rose

no information yet

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Wrightson Emma

no information yet

Story Melissa

no information yet

White Maddie

no information yet