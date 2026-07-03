Match details Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Foxes T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

145

LEI
LEI

134

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersMunday Amelie, Halliday Becca, Reddy Prarthana, Ahearne Megan, Geach Emily, Patel Izzy, Daniels Liv, Belcher Cailin, Hill Alice Victoria, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Bird Alice
BenchBarnard Chloe, Bhat Bhoomika, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Cant Georgina, Dolman Katie, Feast Daisy, Hazell Jess, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Jones Katie, Macleod Alice, Macleod Lissy, Moledina Laila, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Skelton Chloe, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, White Maddie

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersBrooker Rebecca, Chissell Caitlin, Davies Flora, Grayson Sophie, Herathge April Ayesha, Ketan Anjali, Phillips Ellie, Teekasingh Faith, Thatcher Emma, Weston Lucy, Watson Ellen
BenchAbraham Molly, Bennett Sophie, Brown Hayley, Butler Emelia, Colquhoun Aimee, Crofts Laura, Higham Lucy, Joseph Tia, Khan Miriam, Roff D'nical Lell, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Solomon Bethan, Sweet Francesca, Thanawala Prisha, Western Lucy, Whitfield Holly, Williamson Isla Rose, Wrightson Emma

Venue Guide

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