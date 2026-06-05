Highlights Gloucestershire vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Judge to Bird, 0 runs
Judge to Bird, 2 runs
Judge to Storrar, 1 run
Judge to Bird, 1 run
Judge to Bird, wide
Judge to Storrar, 1 run
Judge to Storrar, 0 runs
Horley to Storrar, 1 run
Horley to Bird, 1 run
Horley to Storrar, 1 run
Horley to Bird, 1 run
Horley to Storrar, 1 run
Horley to Storrar, 2 runs
Davis to Bird, 2 runs
Davis to Storrar, 1 run
Davis to Storrar, 2 runs
Davis to Bird, 1 run
Davis to Bird, 6 runs
Davis to Storrar, 1 run
Patel to Daniels, appeal, wicket (bowled - Daniels)
Patel to Daniels, 0 runs
Patel to Storrar, 1 run
Patel to Storrar, 2 runs
Patel to Daniels, 1 run
Patel to Storrar, bye
Horley to Start, appeal, wicket (stumped - Start)
Horley to Start, 4 runs
Horley to Start, 6 runs
Horley to Start, 0 runs
Horley to Storrar, 1 run
Horley to Start, 1 run
Patel to Geach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Geach)
Patel to Geach, 0 runs
Patel to Start, 1 run
Patel to Start, 0 runs
Patel to Geach, 1 run
Patel to Geach, 0 runs
Judge to Geach, 1 run
Judge to Start, 1 run
Judge to Geach, 1 run
Judge to Geach, 4 runs
Judge to Start, 1 run
Judge to Start, 0 runs
Patel to Start, 1 run
Patel to Start, 4 runs
Patel to Start, 0 runs
Patel to Start, 4 runs
Patel to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Patel to Geach, 1 run
Routledge to Geach, 1 run
Routledge to Geach, 2 runs
Routledge to Patel, 1 run
Routledge to Patel, 0 runs
Routledge to Patel, 4 runs
Routledge to Patel, 2 runs
Horley to Patel, 1 run
Horley to Patel, 0 runs
Horley to Patel, 2 runs
Horley to Geach, 1 run
Horley to Patel, 1 run
Horley to Geach, 1 run
Davis to Patel, 4 runs
Davis to Geach, 1 run
Davis to Patel, 1 run
Davis to Patel, 0 runs
Davis to Geach, 1 run
Davis to Geach, 4 runs
Solomon to Geach, leg bye
Solomon to Patel, 1 run
Solomon to Patel, 4 runs
Solomon to Patel, 0 runs
Solomon to Geach, 1 run
Solomon to Geach, 4 runs
Davis to Patel, 0 runs
Davis to Geach, 1 run
Davis to Patel, 1 run
Davis to Patel, 0 runs
Davis to Geach, 1 run
Davis to Geach, 0 runs
Patel to Munday, appeal, wicket (stumped - Munday)
Patel to Munday, 4 runs
Patel to Geach, 1 run
Patel to Munday, 1 run
Patel to Munday, 4 runs
Patel to Geach, 1 run
Judge to Geach, 1 run
Judge to Munday, 1 run
Judge to Geach, 1 run
Judge to Geach, 0 runs
Judge to Munday, 1 run
Judge to Munday, 4 runs
Pearson to Geach, 0 runs
Pearson to Geach, 2 runs
Pearson to Munday, 1 run
Pearson to Munday, 0 runs
Pearson to Geach, 1 run
Pearson to Geach, 0 runs
Horley to Geach, 1 run
Horley to Geach, 0 runs
Horley to Munday, 1 run
Horley to Geach, 1 run
Horley to Munday, 1 run
Horley to Munday, 4 runs
Pearson to Geach, 4 runs
Pearson to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)
Pearson to Ahearne, 0 runs
Pearson to Munday, 1 run
Pearson to Munday, 4 runs
Pearson to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)
Judge to Halliday, 1 run
Judge to Halliday, 2 runs
Judge to Halliday, 0 runs
Judge to Halliday, 0 runs
Judge to Ahearne, 1 run
Judge to Ahearne, 0 runs
Davis to Halliday, 4 runs
Davis to Halliday, 0 runs
Davis to Halliday, wide
Davis to Halliday, 2 runs
Davis to Halliday, 2 runs
Davis to Halliday, 4 runs
Davis to Halliday, 0 runs
Hill to Routledge, 1 run
Hill to Downer, 1 run
Hill to Horley, appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)
Hill to Routledge, 1 run
Hill to Routledge, 0 runs
Hill to Horley, 1 run
Bird to Horley, 1 run
Bird to Horley, 0 runs
Bird to Routledge, 1 run
Bird to Horley, 1 run
Bird to Horley, 2 runs
Bird to Horley, 4 runs
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Horley, 1 run
Daniels to Routledge, 1 run
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs
Daniels to Whybrow, appeal, wicket (lbw - Whybrow)
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 4 runs
Hill to Horley, 4 runs
Hill to Whybrow, 1 run
Hill to Whybrow, 2 runs
Hill to Horley, 1 run
Hill to Horley, 2 runs
Hill to Whybrow, 1 run
Geach to Horley, 4 runs
Geach to Horley, 4 runs
Geach to Horley, 6 runs
Geach to Horley, 4 runs
Geach to Horley, 2 runs
Geach to Horley, 4 runs
Geach to Horley, wide
Daniels to Horley, 1 run
Daniels to Whybrow, 1 run
Daniels to Horley, 1 run
Daniels to Horley, 0 runs
Daniels to Whybrow, 1 run
Daniels to Whybrow, 4 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 1 run
Bird to Horley, 1 run
Bird to Horley, 2 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 1 run
Bird to Horley, 1 run
Bird to Horley, 4 runs
Hill to Horley, 1 run
Hill to Whybrow, 1 run
Hill to Whybrow, 4 runs
Hill to Horley, 1 run
Hill to Horley, 4 runs
Hill to Horley, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 4 runs
Hill to Horley, 1 run
Hill to Horley, 2 runs
Hill to Horley, 0 runs
Hill to Whybrow, 1 run
Hill to Whybrow, 0 runs
Hill to Whybrow, 2 runs
Patel to Horley, 4 runs
Patel to Horley, 4 runs
Patel to Horley, 4 runs
Patel to Whybrow, 1 run
Patel to Horley, 1 run
Patel to Horley, 4 runs
Daniels to Horley, 1 run
Daniels to Horley, 4 runs
Daniels to Whybrow, 1 run
Daniels to Whybrow, 0 runs
Daniels to Whybrow, 2 runs
Daniels to Horley, 1 run
Bird to Horley, 1 run
Bird to Horley, 4 runs
Bird to Horley, 2 runs
Bird to Whybrow, 1 run
Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs
Bird to Horley, leg bye
Daniels to Horley, 1 run
Daniels to Whybrow, 1 run
Daniels to Horley, 1 run
Geach to Horley, leg bye
Geach to Horley, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 1 run
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, appeal, wicket (caught - Hughes)
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 6 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 4 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 4 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Hughes, 1 run
Geach to Whybrow, 1 run
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 4 runs
Bird to Hughes, 1 run
Bird to Hughes, 4 runs
Bird to Hughes, 0 runs
Bird to Hughes, 4 runs
Bird to Hughes, 0 runs