Highlights Gloucestershire vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

161

MID
MID

192

19.6
.

Judge to Bird, 0 runs

19.5
2

Judge to Bird, 2 runs

19.4
1

Judge to Storrar, 1 run

19.3
1

Judge to Bird, 1 run

19.3
1

Judge to Bird, wide

19.2
1

Judge to Storrar, 1 run

19.1
.

Judge to Storrar, 0 runs

18.6
1

Horley to Storrar, 1 run

18.5
1

Horley to Bird, 1 run

18.4
1

Horley to Storrar, 1 run

18.3
1

Horley to Bird, 1 run

18.2
1

Horley to Storrar, 1 run

18.1
2

Horley to Storrar, 2 runs

17.6
2

Davis to Bird, 2 runs

17.5
1

Davis to Storrar, 1 run

17.4
2

Davis to Storrar, 2 runs

17.3
1

Davis to Bird, 1 run

17.2
6

Davis to Bird, 6 runs

17.1
1

Davis to Storrar, 1 run

16.6
W

Patel to Daniels, appeal, wicket (bowled - Daniels)

16.5
.

Patel to Daniels, 0 runs

16.4
1

Patel to Storrar, 1 run

16.3
2

Patel to Storrar, 2 runs

16.2
1

Patel to Daniels, 1 run

16.1
1

Patel to Storrar, bye

15.6
W

Horley to Start, appeal, wicket (stumped - Start)

15.5
4

Horley to Start, 4 runs

15.4
6

Horley to Start, 6 runs

15.3
.

Horley to Start, 0 runs

15.2
1

Horley to Storrar, 1 run

15.1
1

Horley to Start, 1 run

14.6
W

Patel to Geach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Geach)

14.5
.

Patel to Geach, 0 runs

14.4
1

Patel to Start, 1 run

14.3
.

Patel to Start, 0 runs

14.2
1

Patel to Geach, 1 run

14.1
.

Patel to Geach, 0 runs

13.6
1

Judge to Geach, 1 run

13.5
1

Judge to Start, 1 run

13.4
1

Judge to Geach, 1 run

13.3
4

Judge to Geach, 4 runs

13.2
1

Judge to Start, 1 run

13.1
.

Judge to Start, 0 runs

12.6
1

Patel to Start, 1 run

12.5
4

Patel to Start, 4 runs

12.4
.

Patel to Start, 0 runs

12.3
4

Patel to Start, 4 runs

12.2
W

Patel to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

12.1
1

Patel to Geach, 1 run

11.6
1

Routledge to Geach, 1 run

11.5
2

Routledge to Geach, 2 runs

11.4
1

Routledge to Patel, 1 run

11.3
.

Routledge to Patel, 0 runs

11.2
4

Routledge to Patel, 4 runs

11.1
2

Routledge to Patel, 2 runs

10.6
1

Horley to Patel, 1 run

10.5
.

Horley to Patel, 0 runs

10.4
2

Horley to Patel, 2 runs

10.3
1

Horley to Geach, 1 run

10.2
1

Horley to Patel, 1 run

10.1
1

Horley to Geach, 1 run

9.6
4

Davis to Patel, 4 runs

9.5
1

Davis to Geach, 1 run

9.4
1

Davis to Patel, 1 run

9.3
.

Davis to Patel, 0 runs

9.2
1

Davis to Geach, 1 run

9.1
4

Davis to Geach, 4 runs

8.6
1

Solomon to Geach, leg bye

8.5
1

Solomon to Patel, 1 run

8.4
4

Solomon to Patel, 4 runs

8.3
.

Solomon to Patel, 0 runs

8.2
1

Solomon to Geach, 1 run

8.1
4

Solomon to Geach, 4 runs

7.6
.

Davis to Patel, 0 runs

7.5
1

Davis to Geach, 1 run

7.4
1

Davis to Patel, 1 run

7.3
.

Davis to Patel, 0 runs

7.2
1

Davis to Geach, 1 run

7.1
.

Davis to Geach, 0 runs

6.6
W

Patel to Munday, appeal, wicket (stumped - Munday)

6.5
4

Patel to Munday, 4 runs

6.4
1

Patel to Geach, 1 run

6.3
1

Patel to Munday, 1 run

6.2
4

Patel to Munday, 4 runs

6.1
1

Patel to Geach, 1 run

5.6
1

Judge to Geach, 1 run

5.5
1

Judge to Munday, 1 run

5.4
1

Judge to Geach, 1 run

5.3
.

Judge to Geach, 0 runs

5.2
1

Judge to Munday, 1 run

5.1
4

Judge to Munday, 4 runs

4.6
.

Pearson to Geach, 0 runs

4.5
2

Pearson to Geach, 2 runs

4.4
1

Pearson to Munday, 1 run

4.3
.

Pearson to Munday, 0 runs

4.2
1

Pearson to Geach, 1 run

4.1
.

Pearson to Geach, 0 runs

3.6
1

Horley to Geach, 1 run

3.5
.

Horley to Geach, 0 runs

3.4
1

Horley to Munday, 1 run

3.3
1

Horley to Geach, 1 run

3.2
1

Horley to Munday, 1 run

3.1
4

Horley to Munday, 4 runs

2.6
4

Pearson to Geach, 4 runs

2.5
W

Pearson to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)

2.4
.

Pearson to Ahearne, 0 runs

2.3
1

Pearson to Munday, 1 run

2.2
4

Pearson to Munday, 4 runs

2.1
W

Pearson to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)

1.6
1

Judge to Halliday, 1 run

1.5
2

Judge to Halliday, 2 runs

1.4
.

Judge to Halliday, 0 runs

1.3
.

Judge to Halliday, 0 runs

1.2
1

Judge to Ahearne, 1 run

1.1
.

Judge to Ahearne, 0 runs

0.6
4

Davis to Halliday, 4 runs

0.5
.

Davis to Halliday, 0 runs

0.5
1

Davis to Halliday, wide

0.4
2

Davis to Halliday, 2 runs

0.3
2

Davis to Halliday, 2 runs

0.2
4

Davis to Halliday, 4 runs

0.1
.

Davis to Halliday, 0 runs

19.6
1

Hill to Routledge, 1 run

19.5
1

Hill to Downer, 1 run

19.4
W

Hill to Horley, appeal, wicket (caught - Horley)

19.3
1

Hill to Routledge, 1 run

19.2
.

Hill to Routledge, 0 runs

19.1
1

Hill to Horley, 1 run

18.6
1

Bird to Horley, 1 run

18.5
.

Bird to Horley, 0 runs

18.4
1

Bird to Routledge, 1 run

18.3
1

Bird to Horley, 1 run

18.2
2

Bird to Horley, 2 runs

18.1
4

Bird to Horley, 4 runs

17.6
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

17.5
1

Daniels to Horley, 1 run

17.4
1

Daniels to Routledge, 1 run

17.3
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

17.2
.

Daniels to Routledge, 0 runs

17.1
W

Daniels to Whybrow, appeal, wicket (lbw - Whybrow)

16.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run

16.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 1 run

16.4
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 4 runs

16.3
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run

16.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs

16.1
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 4 runs

15.6
4

Hill to Horley, 4 runs

15.5
1

Hill to Whybrow, 1 run

15.4
2

Hill to Whybrow, 2 runs

15.3
1

Hill to Horley, 1 run

15.2
2

Hill to Horley, 2 runs

15.1
1

Hill to Whybrow, 1 run

14.6
4

Geach to Horley, 4 runs

14.5
4

Geach to Horley, 4 runs

14.4
6

Geach to Horley, 6 runs

14.3
4

Geach to Horley, 4 runs

14.2
2

Geach to Horley, 2 runs

14.1
4

Geach to Horley, 4 runs

14.1
1

Geach to Horley, wide

13.6
1

Daniels to Horley, 1 run

13.5
1

Daniels to Whybrow, 1 run

13.4
1

Daniels to Horley, 1 run

13.3
.

Daniels to Horley, 0 runs

13.2
1

Daniels to Whybrow, 1 run

13.1
4

Daniels to Whybrow, 4 runs

12.6
1

Bird to Whybrow, 1 run

12.5
1

Bird to Horley, 1 run

12.4
2

Bird to Horley, 2 runs

12.3
1

Bird to Whybrow, 1 run

12.2
1

Bird to Horley, 1 run

12.1
4

Bird to Horley, 4 runs

11.6
1

Hill to Horley, 1 run

11.5
1

Hill to Whybrow, 1 run

11.4
4

Hill to Whybrow, 4 runs

11.3
1

Hill to Horley, 1 run

11.2
4

Hill to Horley, 4 runs

11.1
4

Hill to Horley, 4 runs

10.6
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs

10.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 1 run

10.4
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 0 runs

10.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 0 runs

10.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 0 runs

10.1
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Horley, 4 runs

9.6
1

Hill to Horley, 1 run

9.5
2

Hill to Horley, 2 runs

9.4
.

Hill to Horley, 0 runs

9.3
1

Hill to Whybrow, 1 run

9.2
.

Hill to Whybrow, 0 runs

9.1
2

Hill to Whybrow, 2 runs

8.6
4

Patel to Horley, 4 runs

8.5
4

Patel to Horley, 4 runs

8.4
4

Patel to Horley, 4 runs

8.3
1

Patel to Whybrow, 1 run

8.2
1

Patel to Horley, 1 run

8.1
4

Patel to Horley, 4 runs

7.6
1

Daniels to Horley, 1 run

7.5
4

Daniels to Horley, 4 runs

7.4
1

Daniels to Whybrow, 1 run

7.3
.

Daniels to Whybrow, 0 runs

7.2
2

Daniels to Whybrow, 2 runs

7.1
1

Daniels to Horley, 1 run

6.6
1

Bird to Horley, 1 run

6.5
4

Bird to Horley, 4 runs

6.4
2

Bird to Horley, 2 runs

6.3
1

Bird to Whybrow, 1 run

6.2
.

Bird to Whybrow, 0 runs

6.1
1

Bird to Horley, leg bye

5.6
1

Daniels to Horley, 1 run

5.2
1

Daniels to Whybrow, 1 run

5.1
1

Daniels to Horley, 1 run

4.6
1

Geach to Horley, leg bye

4.5
.

Geach to Horley, 0 runs

4.4
1

Geach to Whybrow, 1 run

4.3
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

4.2
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

4.1
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

3.6
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, appeal, wicket (caught - Hughes)

3.5
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 4 runs

3.4
6

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 6 runs

3.3
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 4 runs

3.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs

3.1
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 4 runs

2.6
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

2.5
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

2.4
1

Geach to Hughes, 1 run

2.3
1

Geach to Whybrow, 1 run

2.2
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

2.1
.

Geach to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 1 run

1.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.4
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Whybrow, 0 runs

1.3
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 1 run

1.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 0 runs

1.1
4

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Hughes, 4 runs

0.6
1

Bird to Hughes, 1 run

0.5
4

Bird to Hughes, 4 runs

0.4
.

Bird to Hughes, 0 runs

0.3
4

Bird to Hughes, 4 runs

0.2
.

Bird to Hughes, 0 runs