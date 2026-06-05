Match details Gloucestershire vs Middlesex T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

161

MID
MID

192

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHalliday Becca, Ahearne Megan, Munday Amelie, Cant Georgina, Geach Emily, Patel Izzy, Storrar Izzy, Daniels Liv, Hill Alice Victoria, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Bird Alice
BenchBarnard Chloe, Belcher Cailin, Bhat Bhoomika, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Dolman Katie, Feast Daisy, Hazell Jess, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Jones Katie, Macleod Alice, Macleod Lissy, Moledina Laila, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Skelton Chloe, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, White Maddie

Middlesex Squad

PlayersHorley Saskia, Whybrow Abbie, Hughes Scarlett, Pearson Sarah, Pindoria Riva, Davis Hannah, Judge Layla, Solomon Victoria, Routledge Issy, Patel Ananya, Downer Artemis
BenchBlofield Jenny, Cambampaty Rachana, Dattani Naomi, Dissanayake Anisha Kulendri, Dowse Ariana, Francis Hannah R, Gole Gayatri, Irving Georgia, Kibler Olivia, Miles Natasha, Patel Sonali, Porter Lucy, Rogers Mia, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Trussler Finty, Turner Lauren, Tyson Bex, Tyson Rebecca, Whitmore Alice, Wolfe Katie

Venue Guide

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