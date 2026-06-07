Highlights Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

102

WOR
WOR

101

14.1
4

Bishop to Halliday, 4 runs

13.6
1

Maund to Halliday, 1 run

13.5
.

Maund to Halliday, 0 runs

13.4
1

Maund to Patel, leg bye

13.3
.

Maund to Patel, 0 runs

13.2
.

Maund to Patel, 0 runs

13.1
4

Maund to Patel, 4 runs

12.6
1

Bishop to Patel, 1 run

12.5
1

Bishop to Halliday, 1 run

12.4
.

Bishop to Halliday, 0 runs

12.3
1

Bishop to Patel, 1 run

12.2
.

Bishop to Patel, 0 runs

12.1
1

Bishop to Halliday, 1 run

11.6
1

Harris to Halliday, 1 run

11.5
1

Harris to Patel, 1 run

11.4
1

Harris to Halliday, 1 run

11.3
4

Harris to Halliday, 4 runs

11.2
4

Harris to Halliday, 4 runs

11.1
.

Harris to Halliday, 0 runs

10.6
1

Baker-Smith to Halliday, 1 run

10.5
1

Baker-Smith to Patel, 1 run

10.4
4

Baker-Smith to Patel, 4 runs

10.3
.

Baker-Smith to Patel, 0 runs

10.2
4

Baker-Smith to Patel, 4 runs

10.1
1

Baker-Smith to Halliday, 1 run

9.6
1

Gillgrass to Halliday, 1 run

9.5
.

Gillgrass to Halliday, 0 runs

9.4
.

Gillgrass to Halliday, 0 runs

9.3
1

Gillgrass to Patel, 1 run

9.2
1

Gillgrass to Halliday, 1 run

9.1
.

Gillgrass to Halliday, 0 runs

8.6
1

Baker-Smith to Halliday, 1 run

8.2
1

Baker-Smith to Halliday, 1 run

8.1
1

Baker-Smith to Patel, 1 run

7.6
1

Gillgrass to Patel, 1 run

7.5
1

Gillgrass to Halliday, 1 run

7.4
4

Gillgrass to Halliday, 4 runs

7.3
1

Gillgrass to Patel, 1 run

7.2
4

Gillgrass to Patel, 4 runs

7.1
1

Gillgrass to Halliday, 1 run

6.6
1

Bishop to Halliday, 1 run

6.5
6

Bishop to Halliday, 6 runs

6.4
1

Bishop to Patel, 1 run

6.3
.

Bishop to Patel, 0 runs

6.2
.

Bishop to Patel, 0 runs

6.1
1

Bishop to Halliday, 1 run

5.6
1

Maund to Halliday, 1 run

5.5
2

Maund to Halliday, 2 runs

5.4
.

Maund to Halliday, 0 runs

5.3
1

Maund to Patel, 1 run

5.2
1

Maund to Halliday, 1 run

5.2
1

Maund to Halliday, wide

5.1
2

Maund to Halliday, 2 runs

4.6
2

Bishop to Patel, 2 runs

4.5
.

Bishop to Patel, 0 runs

4.4
W

Bishop to Geach, appeal, wicket (caught - Geach)

4.3
.

Bishop to Geach, 0 runs

4.2
1

Bishop to Halliday, 1 run

4.1
.

Bishop to Halliday, 0 runs

3.6
.

Maund to Geach, 0 runs

3.5
.

Maund to Geach, 0 runs

3.4
.

Maund to Geach, 0 runs

3.3
W

Maund to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)

3.2
.

Maund to Munday, 0 runs

3.1
.

Maund to Munday, 0 runs

2.6
4

Beach to Halliday, 4 runs

2.5
.

Beach to Halliday, 0 runs

2.4
4

Beach to Halliday, 4 runs

2.3
4

Beach to Halliday, 4 runs

2.2
.

Beach to Halliday, 0 runs

2.1
4

Beach to Halliday, 4 runs

1.6
.

Maund to Munday, 0 runs

1.5
1

Maund to Halliday, 1 run

1.4
.

Maund to Halliday, 0 runs

1.3
4

Maund to Halliday, 4 runs

1.2
4

Maund to Halliday, 4 runs

1.1
.

Maund to Halliday, 0 runs

0.6
.

Beach to Munday, 0 runs

0.5
.

Beach to Munday, 0 runs

0.4
W

Beach to Ahearne, wicket (lbw - Ahearne)

19.6
4

Daniels to Boycott, 4 runs

19.5
2

Daniels to Boycott, 2 runs

19.4
.

Daniels to Boycott, 0 runs

19.3
1

Daniels to Harris, 1 run

19.2
W

Daniels to Gough, appeal, wicket (stumped - Gough)

19.1
1

Daniels to Boycott, 1 run

19.1
1

Daniels to Boycott, wide

19.1
1

Daniels to Boycott, wide

18.6
1

Geach to Boycott, 1 run

18.5
.

Geach to Boycott, 0 runs

18.4
1

Geach to Gough, 1 run

18.3
1

Geach to Boycott, 1 run

18.2
1

Geach to Gough, 1 run

18.1
1

Geach to Boycott, 1 run

17.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Boycott, 1 run

17.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Boycott, 0 runs

17.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 1 run

17.3
2

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 2 runs

17.2
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Boycott, 1 run

17.1
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 1 run

16.6
1

Geach to Gough, 1 run

16.5
W

Geach to Bishop, appeal, wicket (caught - Bishop)

16.4
1

Geach to Boycott, 1 run

16.3
1

Geach to Bishop, 1 run

16.2
1

Geach to Boycott, 1 run

16.1
2

Geach to Boycott, 2 runs

15.6
1

Daniels to Boycott, 1 run

15.5
1

Daniels to Bishop, 1 run

15.4
.

Daniels to Bishop, 0 runs

15.3
1

Daniels to Boycott, 1 run

15.2
.

Daniels to Boycott, 0 runs

15.1
1

Daniels to Bishop, 1 run

14.6
1

Hill to Bishop, 1 run

14.5
.

Hill to Bishop, 0 runs

14.4
1

Boycott defends for one run.

14.3
1

Hill to Bishop, 1 run

14.2
1

Hill to Boycott, 1 run

14.1
.

Hill to Boycott, 0 runs

13.6
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bishop, 0 runs

13.5
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bishop, 0 runs

13.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Boycott, 1 run

13.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Boycott, 0 runs

12.6
.

Hill to Bishop, 0 runs

12.5
.

Hill to Bishop, 0 runs

12.4
.

Hill to Bishop, 0 runs

12.3
W

OUT! Run out. Mitchell defends. She is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Ahearne and Hill.

12.2
.

Hill to Mitchell, 0 runs

12.1
4

Hill to Mitchell, 4 runs

11.6
1

Patel to Mitchell, 1 run

11.6
nb

Patel to Boycott, no ball + 1 run

11.5
2

Patel to Boycott, 2 runs

11.4
.

Patel to Boycott, 0 runs

11.3
1

Patel to Mitchell, 1 run

11.2
.

Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs

11.1
.

Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs

10.6
.

Hill to Boycott, 0 runs

10.5
W

Hill to Tweats, wicket (caught - Tweats)

10.4
1

Hill to Mitchell, 1 run

10.3
.

Hill to Mitchell, 0 runs

10.2
1

Hill to Tweats, 1 run

10.1
2

Hill to Tweats, 2 runs

9.6
.

Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs

9.5
.

Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs

8.6
2

Hill to Tweats, 2 runs

8.5
1

Hill to Mitchell, bye

8.4
1

Hill to Tweats, 1 run

8.3
1

Hill to Mitchell, 1 run

8.2
.

Hill to Mitchell, 0 runs

8.1
W

Hill to Gillgrass, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)

7.6
1

Daniels to Gillgrass, 1 run

7.5
1

Daniels to Tweats, 1 run

7.4
.

Daniels to Tweats, appeal

7.3
.

Daniels to Tweats, 0 runs

7.2
1

Daniels to Gillgrass, 1 run

7.1
.

Daniels to Gillgrass, 0 runs

6.6
1

Geach to Gillgrass, 1 run

6.5
1

Geach to Tweats, 1 run

6.4
1

Geach to Gillgrass, 1 run

6.3
.

Geach to Gillgrass, 0 runs

6.2
.

Geach to Gillgrass, 0 runs

6.1
1

Geach to Tweats, 1 run

5.6
.

Daniels to Gillgrass, 0 runs

5.5
1

Daniels to Tweats, 1 run

5.4
.

Daniels to Tweats, 0 runs

5.3
1

Daniels to Gillgrass, 1 run

5.2
1

Daniels to Tweats, 1 run

5.1
.

Daniels to Tweats, 0 runs

4.6
6

Geach to Gillgrass, 6 runs

4.5
.

Geach to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.4
4

Geach to Gillgrass, 4 runs

4.3
.

Geach to Gillgrass, 0 runs

4.2
4

Geach to Gillgrass, 4 runs

4.1
.

Geach to Gillgrass, 0 runs

3.6
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

3.5
2

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 2 runs

3.4
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run

3.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

3.2
2

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gillgrass, 2 runs

3.1
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs

2.6
.

Bird to Tweats, 0 runs

2.5
.

Bird to Tweats, 0 runs

2.4
2

Bird to Tweats, 2 runs

2.3
1

Bird to Gillgrass, 1 run

2.2
4

Bird to Gillgrass, 4 runs

2.1
.

Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs

1.6
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run

1.5
1

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 1 run

1.4
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

1.3
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

1.2
.

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs

1.1
W

Charlotte Rose Phillips to Pollard, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pollard)

0.6
.

Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.5
.

Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.4
2

Bird to Gillgrass, 2 runs

0.3
.

Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.2
.

Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs