Highlights Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Bishop to Halliday, 4 runs
Maund to Halliday, 1 run
Maund to Halliday, 0 runs
Maund to Patel, leg bye
Maund to Patel, 0 runs
Maund to Patel, 0 runs
Maund to Patel, 4 runs
Bishop to Patel, 1 run
Bishop to Halliday, 1 run
Bishop to Halliday, 0 runs
Bishop to Patel, 1 run
Bishop to Patel, 0 runs
Bishop to Halliday, 1 run
Harris to Halliday, 1 run
Harris to Patel, 1 run
Harris to Halliday, 1 run
Harris to Halliday, 4 runs
Harris to Halliday, 4 runs
Harris to Halliday, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Halliday, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Patel, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Patel, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Patel, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Patel, 4 runs
Baker-Smith to Halliday, 1 run
Gillgrass to Halliday, 1 run
Gillgrass to Halliday, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Halliday, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Patel, 1 run
Gillgrass to Halliday, 1 run
Gillgrass to Halliday, 0 runs
Baker-Smith to Halliday, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Halliday, 1 run
Baker-Smith to Patel, 1 run
Gillgrass to Patel, 1 run
Gillgrass to Halliday, 1 run
Gillgrass to Halliday, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Patel, 1 run
Gillgrass to Patel, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Halliday, 1 run
Bishop to Halliday, 1 run
Bishop to Halliday, 6 runs
Bishop to Patel, 1 run
Bishop to Patel, 0 runs
Bishop to Patel, 0 runs
Bishop to Halliday, 1 run
Maund to Halliday, 1 run
Maund to Halliday, 2 runs
Maund to Halliday, 0 runs
Maund to Patel, 1 run
Maund to Halliday, 1 run
Maund to Halliday, wide
Maund to Halliday, 2 runs
Bishop to Patel, 2 runs
Bishop to Patel, 0 runs
Bishop to Geach, appeal, wicket (caught - Geach)
Bishop to Geach, 0 runs
Bishop to Halliday, 1 run
Bishop to Halliday, 0 runs
Maund to Geach, 0 runs
Maund to Geach, 0 runs
Maund to Geach, 0 runs
Maund to Munday, appeal, wicket (caught - Munday)
Maund to Munday, 0 runs
Maund to Munday, 0 runs
Beach to Halliday, 4 runs
Beach to Halliday, 0 runs
Beach to Halliday, 4 runs
Beach to Halliday, 4 runs
Beach to Halliday, 0 runs
Beach to Halliday, 4 runs
Maund to Munday, 0 runs
Maund to Halliday, 1 run
Maund to Halliday, 0 runs
Maund to Halliday, 4 runs
Maund to Halliday, 4 runs
Maund to Halliday, 0 runs
Beach to Munday, 0 runs
Beach to Munday, 0 runs
Beach to Ahearne, wicket (lbw - Ahearne)
Daniels to Boycott, 4 runs
Daniels to Boycott, 2 runs
Daniels to Boycott, 0 runs
Daniels to Harris, 1 run
Daniels to Gough, appeal, wicket (stumped - Gough)
Daniels to Boycott, 1 run
Daniels to Boycott, wide
Daniels to Boycott, wide
Geach to Boycott, 1 run
Geach to Boycott, 0 runs
Geach to Gough, 1 run
Geach to Boycott, 1 run
Geach to Gough, 1 run
Geach to Boycott, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Boycott, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Boycott, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 2 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Boycott, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gough, 1 run
Geach to Gough, 1 run
Geach to Bishop, appeal, wicket (caught - Bishop)
Geach to Boycott, 1 run
Geach to Bishop, 1 run
Geach to Boycott, 1 run
Geach to Boycott, 2 runs
Daniels to Boycott, 1 run
Daniels to Bishop, 1 run
Daniels to Bishop, 0 runs
Daniels to Boycott, 1 run
Daniels to Boycott, 0 runs
Daniels to Bishop, 1 run
Hill to Bishop, 1 run
Hill to Bishop, 0 runs
Boycott defends for one run.
Hill to Bishop, 1 run
Hill to Boycott, 1 run
Hill to Boycott, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bishop, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Bishop, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Boycott, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Boycott, 0 runs
Hill to Bishop, 0 runs
Hill to Bishop, 0 runs
Hill to Bishop, 0 runs
OUT! Run out. Mitchell defends. She is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Ahearne and Hill.
Hill to Mitchell, 0 runs
Hill to Mitchell, 4 runs
Patel to Mitchell, 1 run
Patel to Boycott, no ball + 1 run
Patel to Boycott, 2 runs
Patel to Boycott, 0 runs
Patel to Mitchell, 1 run
Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs
Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs
Hill to Boycott, 0 runs
Hill to Tweats, wicket (caught - Tweats)
Hill to Mitchell, 1 run
Hill to Mitchell, 0 runs
Hill to Tweats, 1 run
Hill to Tweats, 2 runs
Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs
Patel to Mitchell, 0 runs
Hill to Tweats, 2 runs
Hill to Mitchell, bye
Hill to Tweats, 1 run
Hill to Mitchell, 1 run
Hill to Mitchell, 0 runs
Hill to Gillgrass, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)
Daniels to Gillgrass, 1 run
Daniels to Tweats, 1 run
Daniels to Tweats, appeal
Daniels to Tweats, 0 runs
Daniels to Gillgrass, 1 run
Daniels to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Geach to Gillgrass, 1 run
Geach to Tweats, 1 run
Geach to Gillgrass, 1 run
Geach to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Geach to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Geach to Tweats, 1 run
Daniels to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Daniels to Tweats, 1 run
Daniels to Tweats, 0 runs
Daniels to Gillgrass, 1 run
Daniels to Tweats, 1 run
Daniels to Tweats, 0 runs
Geach to Gillgrass, 6 runs
Geach to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Geach to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Geach to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Geach to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Geach to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 2 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Bird to Tweats, 0 runs
Bird to Tweats, 0 runs
Bird to Tweats, 2 runs
Bird to Gillgrass, 1 run
Bird to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Gillgrass, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 1 run
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Tweats, 0 runs
Charlotte Rose Phillips to Pollard, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pollard)
Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Bird to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs
Bird to Gillgrass, 0 runs