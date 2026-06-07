Match details Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

102

WOR
WOR

101

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHalliday Becca, Ahearne Megan, Munday Amelie, Cant Georgina, Geach Emily, Patel Izzy, Storrar Izzy, Daniels Liv, Hill Alice Victoria, Bird Alice, Phillips Charlotte Rose
BenchBarnard Chloe, Belcher Cailin, Bhat Bhoomika, Brewer Chloe, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Dolman Katie, Feast Daisy, Hazell Jess, Herring Bella, Hill Alice, Jones Katie, Macleod Alice, Macleod Lissy, Moledina Laila, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Skelton Chloe, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, White Maddie

Worcestershire Rapids Squad

PlayersGillgrass Bryony, Pollard Elicia, Tweats Ebony Jade, Mitchell Sophia, Boycott Clare, Bishop Megan, Gough Olivia, Harris Lucy, Baker-Smith C, Beach Jess, Maund Amy
BenchBeech Sophie, Bertwhistle Flora, Bishop Meg, Brett Phoebe, Churms Emily, Davies Gwenan, Davies Poppy, Davis Ruby, Egerton Daisy, Griffiths Amy, Hardwick Hannah, Hill Chloe, Hill Imogen, Khurana Sanya, Roberts Charlotte, Samarakoon Samadhi, Wheeler Amy, Windeatt Madison, Wright Maisie

Venue Guide

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