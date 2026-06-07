Squads Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026

T20

GLO
GLO

102

WOR
WOR

101

Playing

GLO
GLO
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Halliday Becca

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Pollard Elicia

all rounder

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Mitchell Sophia

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Boycott Clare

all rounder

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Storrar Izzy

no information yet

Gough Olivia

no information yet

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Harris Lucy

no information yet

Baker-Smith C

no information yet

Bird Alice

batsman

Beach Jess

no information yet

Maund Amy

batsman

Bench

GLO
GLO
WOR
WOR
First TeamSecond Team
Barnard Chloe

no information yet

Beech Sophie

no information yet

Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Bhat Bhoomika

no information yet

Bishop Meg

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Davies Gwenan

wicket keeper

Davies Poppy

wicket keeper

Feast Daisy

no information yet

Davis Ruby

batsman

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Egerton Daisy

no information yet

Herring Bella

no information yet

Hill Alice

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Hill Chloe

batsman

Hill Imogen

no information yet

Macleod Lissy

no information yet

Moledina Laila

no information yet

Roberts Charlotte

no information yet

Reddy Prarthana

no information yet

Windeatt Madison

no information yet

Wright Maisie

no information yet

Smith-Graham Sophie

no information yet

Story Melissa

no information yet

White Maddie

no information yet