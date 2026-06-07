Squads Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids T20 T20 Blast, Women 07.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Pollard Elicia
all rounder
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Tweats Ebony Jade
bowler
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Mitchell Sophia
no information yet
Geach Emily
all rounder
Boycott Clare
all rounder
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Storrar Izzy
no information yet
Gough Olivia
no information yet
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Harris Lucy
no information yet
Hill Alice Victoria
all rounder
Baker-Smith C
no information yet
Bird Alice
batsman
Beach Jess
no information yet
Phillips Charlotte Rose
bowler
Maund Amy
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Barnard Chloe
no information yet
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Bertwhistle Flora
all rounder
Bhat Bhoomika
no information yet
Bishop Meg
no information yet
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Churms Emily
batsman
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Davies Gwenan
wicket keeper
Dolman Katie
bowler
Davies Poppy
wicket keeper
Feast Daisy
no information yet
Davis Ruby
batsman
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Egerton Daisy
no information yet
Herring Bella
no information yet
Griffiths Amy
batsman
Hill Alice
no information yet
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Hill Chloe
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Hill Imogen
no information yet
Macleod Lissy
no information yet
Khurana Sanya
bowler
Moledina Laila
no information yet
Roberts Charlotte
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Samarakoon Samadhi
all rounder
Phillips Charlotte
all rounder
Wheeler Amy
bowler
Reddy Prarthana
no information yet
Windeatt Madison
no information yet
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Wright Maisie
no information yet
Smith-Graham Sophie
no information yet
Story Melissa
no information yet
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
White Maddie
no information yet